Collingwood has re-signed Ash Centra for another year - before she's even played a senior game

Ash Centra poses for a photo after being selected by Collingwood with the No.1 pick in the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

NO.1 pick Ash Centra has signed a contract extension with Collingwood before starting pre-season, let alone playing a game.

The dynamic midfielder was drafted from Gippsland Power with the first selection in the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft in December.

Already having a two-year deal under her belt, Centra has signed a one-year contract extension to tie her to the club till the end of 2027, which is the end of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and the last year to which an AFLW player can currently be signed.

"We are thrilled as a club to demonstrate our commitment to Ash’s future and for the vote of confidence in our club and the program to be reciprocated with this extension," Collingwood head of women's football Jess Burger said.

"Although only just having commenced her elite football journey at Collingwood, Ash’s decision to extend her contract speaks volumes to her enthusiasm and trust to develop her football craft within our program.

"We are excited for her to play her role within the team and look forward to progressing her as a Collingwood AFLW person on and off the field."

After finishing last in 2024, Collingwood is in the early stages of a rebuild.

Coach Sam Wright is coming into his second season in charge, and Centra will be a key plank to build around.

The Pies have a small number of players tied till the end of 2027, including vice-captains Jordy Allen and Brit Bonnici, and last year’s breakout star defender Lucy Cronin.

Centra comfortably took out last year’s Coates Talent League best and fairest, averaging 27 disposals and kicking 18 goals, and was named Vic Country’s MVP at just 17.

The AFLW pre-season starts in mid-May, with the season kicking off in mid-August.