Damien Hardwick says Jarrod Witts has had a 'terrific' start to 2025, largely thanks to the impact of understudy Ned Moyle

Jarrod Witts and Max Gawn compete in the ruck during the R3 match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at the MCG on March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast coach Damien Hardwick says internal competition is driving former skipper Jarrod Witts to his "outstanding" start to 2025.

While midfielders Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson and Touk Miller have deservedly got the external plaudits for the Suns' 2-0 start, Witts has quietly excelled in wins over West Coast and Melbourne.

He racked up the maximum 10 AFL Coaches Association votes against the Eagles and edged his way in front of Max Gawn in an engrossing battle against the Demons champion last weekend.

Hardwick told AFL.com.au during the pre-season Witts would start the year as the No.1 ruck, but there was no guarantee beyond that with Ned Moyle nipping at his heels.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of Saturday's mouth-watering contest against unbeaten Adelaide, the Gold Coast coach said the duo were inspiring each other.

"I think competition naturally does that," Hardwick said.

"Jarrod's a realist. He understands there's a very good player underneath that's pushing him to get better every week.

"They're very competitive, but they also realise they're on the same team. They'll do their craft at the end of training and Witta is helping out Moyley and Moyley is helping out Witta at the same time.

"Those guys have got an outstanding relationship.

"Witta has been in terrific form thus far and hopefully it continues this weekend."

Ned Moyle and Jarrod Witts in action during a Gold Coast training session at People First Stadium on June 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Gold Coast will regain forward Ben Ainsworth for the clash against the Crows at People First Stadium after he missed the win over Melbourne with a quad injury.

Hardwick said the match would be a "great test" for Gold Coast, pointing to Adelaide's high-powered attack.

"We've spoken to our players about how they play the game, how dominant they've been offensively, but we also understand we're a pretty solid defensive side," he said.

"If our defence is up to speed, we think we'll be able to take away a lot of their strengths, but every other side is probably saying exactly the same thing about them and they've still managed to score over 100 points every game.

"It's going to be a great challenge."