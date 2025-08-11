We look at the form teams ahead of finals, and which games across the last two rounds will have a big say in the final shape of the eight

Riley Thilthorpe celebrates a goal during the match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE is the most in-form team in the competition, as the nine-side September shootout enters its final fortnight.

There are five finals shapers in the season's last two rounds – games where the top nine face off against each other – in contests that could prove pivotal to defining the last look of the ladder.

But it's the Crows who enter this crucial period in the best form of anyone, having not dropped a game in the last six weeks since every side returned from the bye rounds.

Adelaide is a game and percentage clear on top of the ladder and features in one of the 'finals shapers', this Saturday night's clash against a Collingwood outfit that has endured a worrying form slump in recent weeks.

The Pies, who once sat three games clear atop the AFL ladder earlier this season, are 2-4 from their last six matches and sit in 12th on the League's 'form ladder'.

Brisbane is the other concern, having slipped up against Sydney over the weekend in a result that could leave Chris Fagan's top four hopes in tatters.

Geelong, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle are among the sides peaking at the right time, having each gone 5-1 across the last six weeks.

Meanwhile, the Swans are also 5-1 but have left their run to September too late. Having started the season at 4-8, last year's Grand Finalists are now no chance of returning to finals contention.

The series of 'finals shapers' kick off this Friday night when Fremantle hosts Brisbane at Optus Stadium, before the 'Expansion Cup' is played out to its most consequential outcome yet on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Rowell is tackled by Darcy Jones and Finn Callaghan during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Engie Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A Sunday double-header in round 24 will see the Western Bulldogs host Fremantle, then Brisbane welcome Hawthorn, in two games that could also have significant September implications.

Form Ladder (Rd 17-22)

Adelaide (6-0, 148.9 per cent)

Geelong (5-1, 173.1 per cent)

Gold Coast (5-1, 138.3 per cent)|

GWS Giants (5-1, 131.0 per cent)

Fremantle (5-1, 118.2 per cent)

Sydney (5-1, 104.1 per cent)

Western Bulldogs (4-2, 145.5 per cent)

Hawthorn (4-2, 129.2 per cent)

Brisbane (4-2, 106.5 per cent)

St Kilda (3-3, 92.7 per cent)

Melbourne (2-4, 116.9 per cent)

Collingwood (2-4, 98.7 per cent)

Richmond (2-4, 70.8 per cent)

Carlton (1-5, 72.3 per cent)

Port Adelaide (1-5, 64.1 per cent)

North Melbourne (0-6, 59.9 per cent)

West Coast (0-6, 58.0 per cent)

Essendon (0-6, 57.4 per cent)

FIVE FINALS SHAPERS

Fremantle v Brisbane

Fri Aug 15, 6.20pm AWST, Optus Stadium

This could well be the make-or-break moment for both the Dockers' and Lions' double-chance, and flag, aspirations. Any opportunity to rest veterans or tweak gameplans will be thrown out the window, and we can expect the strongest available line-ups playing their tried and trusted brand of football to give themselves every chance of winning.

Luke Jackson and Oscar McInerney compete in the ruck during Fremantle's clash against Brisbane in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v GWS

Sat Aug 16, 12.35pm AEST, People First Stadium

Anything from a double chance to travelling to enemy territory for a do-or-die final is on the cards for both sides. The Giants edged Gold Coast at Engie Stadium in round 15, but the Suns are a different beast on their home turf where they have gone 6-1 this year.

Adelaide v Collingwood

Sat Aug 16, 7.05pm ACST, Adelaide Oval

Collingwood got the chocolates when the two sides met in round 10, but only just. In fact, the last three encounters between these sides have been decided by 10 points or less, so expect this one to go down to the wire.

Ned Long and James Peatling in action during Collingwood's clash with Adelaide in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney v Geelong

Sun Aug 17, 3.15pm AEST, SCG

The Cats have enjoyed what looms as a relatively soft last month – Port Adelaide, Essendon, the Swans and Richmond – and are a strong chance to retain their double chance, but a slip-up against the Swans in the penultimate round could put the Cats right back in the pack.

Tom Papley tackles Oisin Mullin during Sydney's clash against Geelong in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ROUND 24

Brisbane v Hawthorn

Sunday Aug 24, 7.20pm AEST, Gabba

With a whole range of possibilities still on the table, this match could determine whether either side qualifies for a top-four spot, or even decides whether they make the finals at all. That's how close this year's finals race is. The Lions and Hawks have not played each other at the Gabba since 2019, but Sam Mitchell's side has had the edge in recent times, winning five of the past six matches.

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle

Sun Aug 24, 3.15pm AEST, Marvel Stadium

This could be a massive game for both teams – the Dogs might need to win to seal a finals spot, while the Dockers could have a top-four berth for the taking. Freo has a 50-50 record at Marvel in the past two years, but has copped 10-goal hidings in its last two outings there, including a 67-point thrashing from the Dogs in round 15 last year. The Dockers have won four of their past five road trips this year, including victories over GWS and Collingwood, so don't expect the travel to faze them.

Luke Jackson in action during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Gold Coast v Essendon

Wed Aug 27, 7.20pm AEST, People First Stadium

The Bombers are out of the finals race but this clash could still define several spots in the top eight. The Suns are a good chance to make their first-ever finals series and the result – and perhaps more importantly, the margin – could be the last piece in the September puzzle.