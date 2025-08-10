Charlie Cameron kicks the ball during Brisbane's clash against Port Adelaide in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover the Dockers don't lie down, Ben King continues to rise plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 22 of the 2025 season.

1) Brisbane needs the best of Charlie Cameron

With a lengthy injury list and the Lions still needing another win to lock in their place in September, one man they'd love to find some consistency is Charlie Cameron. The dynamic small forward went goalless for a third straight game on Saturday night against Sydney, continuing a season that has struggled to reach the lofty standards he's set for so much of his career. When Cameron plays well, he impacts winning, and although it's not all about goals – as evidenced by his high-involvement output in the previous win over Collingwood – finding that spark, and the big sticks, is a fire starter for the premiers. When he's buzzing around defensively, Cameron is a genuine leader in Brisbane's forward line, and they need it against Fremantle and Hawthorn in the next fortnight. - Michael Whiting

Charlie Cameron looks on during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

2) Hawthorn's big four can work

Eyebrows were raised when Sam Mitchell selected his four tall forwards for a second week running. The quartet of Mabior Chol, Jack Gunston, Calsher Dear and Mitch Lewis weren't necessarily a success or a failure against Adelaide, kicking six goals between them. In their second outing on Thursday night against Collingwood, the four worked together brilliantly, kicking nine goals and taking nine marks inside 50. If you add in a cameo appearance from a fifth tall, Lloyd Meek, the five kicked 12 of the team's 17 goals. The Hawks' hard-running mids with their quick ball movement exposed the Magpies and provided good looks to their key forwards. If match-ups permit, there's no reason why Mitchell couldn't continue to build on this dangerous combination. - Phoebe McWilliams

3) This Dog stood up when needed most

When the Western Bulldogs needed someone to keep their season alive, it was Ed Richards who stood up again against Melbourne on Sunday. Sam Darcy took the mark, but Richards drilled a brilliant goal from outside 50m on the run, before snapping another to register five score involvements in the fourth quarter. The 26-year-old finished with 31 disposals, 17 contested possessions, 15 score involvements, 14 clearances and a whopping 32.0 rating points. Richards is in line for his first All-Australian blazer and might surprise on Brownlow Medal night. - Josh Gabelich

4) These Dockers don't lie down

This Fremantle side is not the same one that missed finals last year after sitting third with four rounds to go, although that late-season disaster may have been the fire in which this battle-hardened unit was forged. The Dockers have put together five consecutive wins to sit with Adelaide as the form teams of the competition, with Saturday night's result against Port Adelaide the fifth time they've come back from a three-quarter time deficit this season. When you can't write a team off in a contest, you can't write them of as contenders, and Freo has emerged as a genuine flag chance. - Howard Kimber

Luke Ryan celebrates after the round 22 match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, August 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

5) Toby's importance cannot be overstated

If Greater Western Sydney is going to make – let alone play well in – finals, Toby Greene needs to be on the field, not sidelined. Greene returned to his electrifying best against North Melbourne on Sunday, kicking three goals and having 14 score involvements. His ability to set up his teammates while also having an impact on the scoreboard himself means the Giants just play better when he's there. But Toby's propensity to get suspended means he's also often missing when the Giants need him most, such as last week's horrific 88-point loss to the Western Bulldogs. With two games left in the season, the Giants are no guarantee to make finals. Greene will be key to their fortunes, so needs to ensure he is there every step of the way from here. - Sophie Welsh

Toby Greene celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

6) King's royal ascent is only getting better

With a career-best 57 goals to his name and three home-and-away matches still to play, there's no question as to the importance of Ben King's forward presence come the Suns' likely September appearance. Jagging six goals - including the sealer as Carlton's late challenge had shivers going through the Suns' camp - and reeling in a brilliant Virgin Australia Mark of the Year contender on Saturday night against the Blues, King was unmissable as he guided his side closer to the promised land in the tense closing minutes. The 25-year-old spearhead has booted at least one major in his past 25 matches, and with a defining finals run on the horizon, there's sure to be plenty more coming off his boot as the Suns look to write a new chapter in their history. - Chris Nice

7) Liam McMahon deserves a new contract

The only positive an injury-decimated year can produce is the emergence of new talent, and Essendon has found one with key forward Liam McMahon. The 23-year-old was drafted to Collingwood, spending 2021 and 2022 on its list but did not make his debut. He's spent the past two and a half years on Carlton's VFL list, biding his time while captaining, and Essendon pounced with the final pick of this year's mid-season draft. He's kicked eight goals from four matches, with four coming against Geelong on Friday night – no easy feat. - Sarah Black

Liam McMahon celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Geelong in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

8) Young Eagles will see their confidence rise

It doesn't matter if you're sitting in first place or last, if you come out with pressure and intent, you can win matches. The Eagles' pressure was through the roof in their Sunday twilight game against top-of-the-table Adelaide. The last-placed Eagles, who have won just one game this year, shocked the football world when they led against one of the premiership favourites at three-quarter time. The young Eagles' defensive pressure caused some of the competition's best players to make uncharacteristic errors. Though the Eagles didn't get the win, the young group will walk away from the game knowing they can match it with the comp's best. - Phoebe McWilliams

Hamish Davis celebrates during the round 22 match between West Coast Egles and Adelaide at Optus Stadium, August 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

9) Richmond is closer to success than expected

Coming into the season there was a genuine concern that the Tigers might only land one or two wins given their young and inexperienced list. It seemed like a tough road ahead for second-year coach Adem Yze, but the club is well ahead of expectations at this point of the year. Yes, there are still some significant inconsistencies week to week, and quarter to quarter, but the ability to turn momentum, and take assets away from the opposition is already in the young Tigers' kit bag. With two games remaining for the season after Saturday's loss to St Kilda, five wins under their belt, and plenty of experience pumped into a host of young players, Richmond has achieved everything it needed to and more in 2025 to propel back up the ladder in the coming seasons. - Gemma Bastiani