Adelaide has come away with the points but had to fight all the way against West Coast on Sunday

Zac Taylor celebrates during the round 22 match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium, August 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has survived a massive scare from West Coast and gone one-win clear on top of the ladder two weeks out from finals.

While a victory was assumed, it was far from assured as the Eagles held a two-goal lead in the last quarter before the Crows managed to secure the 13.9 (87) to 12.6 (78) result at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

EAGLES v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

The Eagles kicked the first goal of the match, but when the Crows answered with five of the next six before quarter-time the result started to look a foregone conclusion.

But it was far from it.

Six in a row had West Coast in front by 17, four to Adelaide switched the lead, then three back to the Eagles saw them in front by 10 early in the last as the unimaginable started to become a possibility.

But with so much on the line the Crows were always going to lift and an Izak Rankine goal on the run, followed by a Riley Thilthorpe double had them effectively three kicks in front and top spot safe, for now.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:12 Thilthorpe denied the mark, but strikes again within seconds Riley Thilthorpe fires a crucial goal only moments after a strong clunk is ruled out, sealing an important win for the Crows

00:56 ‘Cool in a crisis’: Rankine arrives onto scene again Izak Rankine continues to try and will his Crows over the line in a tough battle with this sensational solo goal

00:45 ‘Took bodies with him’: Fog rides bump and still powers on Darcy Fogarty gathers a hot footy and crashes into an Eagle before composing himself to snap a much-needed major

01:04 Ryan and Kelly light up the telly in different ways Liam Ryan converts a beauty from distance before Tim Kelly’s floater somehow squeezes through to hype up the home crowd

01:12 Crows sweat as star forward in agony after captain’s MRO worry Adelaide gets thrown a big injury headache as Riley Thilthorpe clutches his shoulder after appearing to be clipped high by Liam Duggan

00:50 Young Eagle swarmed after stunning first goal lifts stadium West Coast continues to shock the Crows as Hamish Davis lands his first major in the AFL in sensational fashion

00:42 Eagle’s eye-catching handball ends in Jobe gold Elijah Hewett delivers a perfect pass to Jobe Shanahan, who makes no mistake with the snap

00:42 Skipper salutes after typical ripper with lethal left Jordan Dawson unleashes a thumping effort off just a few steps to get his troops up and about early

WEST COAST 3.1 6.4 10.4 12.6 (78)

ADELAIDE 5.2 5.4 9.6 13.9 (87)

GOALS

West Coast: Shanahan 3, Ryan 3, Kelly, Davis, Cripps, Chesser, Baker, Brockman

Adelaide: Pedlar 3, Thilthorpe 3, Taylor, Soligo, Peatling, Keays, Fogarty, Dawson, Rankine