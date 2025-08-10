ADELAIDE has survived a massive scare from West Coast and gone one-win clear on top of the ladder two weeks out from finals.
While a victory was assumed, it was far from assured as the Eagles held a two-goal lead in the last quarter before the Crows managed to secure the 13.9 (87) to 12.6 (78) result at Optus Stadium on Sunday.
EAGLES v CROWS Full match coverage and stats
The Eagles kicked the first goal of the match, but when the Crows answered with five of the next six before quarter-time the result started to look a foregone conclusion.
But it was far from it.
Six in a row had West Coast in front by 17, four to Adelaide switched the lead, then three back to the Eagles saw them in front by 10 early in the last as the unimaginable started to become a possibility.
But with so much on the line the Crows were always going to lift and an Izak Rankine goal on the run, followed by a Riley Thilthorpe double had them effectively three kicks in front and top spot safe, for now.
WEST COAST 3.1 6.4 10.4 12.6 (78)
ADELAIDE 5.2 5.4 9.6 13.9 (87)
GOALS
West Coast: Shanahan 3, Ryan 3, Kelly, Davis, Cripps, Chesser, Baker, Brockman
Adelaide: Pedlar 3, Thilthorpe 3, Taylor, Soligo, Peatling, Keays, Fogarty, Dawson, Rankine