State league wrap: Round 18

Cameron Mackenzie, Jake Kolodjashnij and Oscar McInerney. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are heading towards the business end of the season, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Adelaide at Magain Stadium, Saturday August 9, 2.10pm ACST

Midfielder Billy Dowling turned in a dominant performance as Adelaide cruised to a 27-point victory over South Adelaide on Saturday.

Dowling had a day out with two goals, 40 disposals, eight marks and three clearances.

Veteran Matt Crouch continued his strong form with 33 disposals, eight tackles and seven clearances, while in the ruck, Kieran Strachan starred with 39 hitouts, 16 disposals and five tackles.

Strachan also added a goal, as did Lachlan Sholl (24 disposals, five marks), Brayden Cook (14, seven) and Tyler Welsh (19).

After being omitted from the senior side, Brodie Smith responded with a solid showing, finishing with 22 disposals, nine marks and five tackles.

Charlie Edwards (19 disposals, seven marks) found plenty of the ball, as did first-year talent Sid Draper (23 disposals, seven marks, five tackles).

Luke Nankervis added 16 disposals and seven marks, while James Borlase (17 disposals, nine marks), Toby Murray (16 hitouts, 13 disposals, five marks), Jordon Butts (11 disposals) and Karl Gallagher (nine) were other AFL-listed players in action.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Casey at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday August 9, 11.05am AEST

Oscar McInerney pushed his case for a return to Brisbane's AFL side for their finals campaign with a standout performance in the narrow VFL defeat to Casey on Saturday.

McInerney, who has battled injury throughout this season, had an eye-watering 13 clearances - seven more than anyone else - to go with 23 disposals, 26 hitouts and a goal.



Young midfielder Daniel Annable, the Lions academy player who will be drafted by the club in November, also impressed with 22 disposals, four tackles and six clearances in an eye-catching display.

Defender Luke Beecken led the way with 25 disposals and 13 marks, while key forward Ty Gallop kicked 2.1 to go with 3.3 from young Academy product Fergus McFadyen.

Young duo Shadeau Brain (17 disposals and six tackles) and Zane Zakostelsky (19 and eight marks) also made an impact as the Lions went down in a thriller.

In a see-sawing contest, the Demons moved to within one point of the lead late in the match when a shot on goal from Jack Billings trickled through for a behind. But the Lions were unable to keep hold of possession and the Dees surged forward again for Mitch Hardie to run into an open goal and give Casey the lead.

The drama wasn't over yet, though; the Lions went forward from the ensuing centre bounce and won a holding-the-ball free kick against Willem Duursma, meaning Curtis McCarthy lined up a shot after the siren. But his attempt from 20m out on an angle went wide and the Demons held on by four points.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, Sunday August 10, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday August 9, 12.05pm AEST

Veteran Kyle Langford returned from a quad injury and got through the 14-point loss to Geelong with 14 disposals and nine marks in a performance that will put at least a little smile on Brad Scott's face.

After impressing with strong early performances in the seniors Zac Johnson returned to state league level last week and was one of Essendon's best.

The 18-year-old backed that up with another big game, finishing with an equal team-high 26 disposals.

Running half-back Saad El-Hawli was also prominent with 21 touches and nine marks, while small forward Alwyn Davey had the ball 20 times and laid six tackles, but failed to hit the scoreboard.

Mid-season recruit Oskar Smartt was another returning to the twos and kicked one goal from 11 disposals.

Kayle Gerreyn (16 touches, seven marks), Archer Day-Wicks (14 disposals) and Rhys Unwin (12) were the only other senior Bombers in action.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Perth at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday August 9, 2.30pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday August 9, 12.05pm AEST

There was a big plus for Geelong beyond its 14-point win over Essendon on Saturday, with veteran defender Jake Kolodjashnij getting through his first hitout on return from injury.

The veteran defender even kicked a goal from his nine disposals and could present as a handy senior inclusion by the time AFL finals arrive.



A few of the Cats' younger names were busy in the victory with Patrick Retschko and George Stevens each racking up 30 disposals, Stevens' numbers including seven tackles and a game-high 11 clearances.

Ted Clohesy had plenty to say with 28 touches, eight tackles, seven clearances and one goal.

Oli Wiltshire (12 disposals, seven marks), Jed Bews (15 disposals), Jay Polkinghorne (10), Joe Pike (nine), and Jacob Molier (nine) also each finished with one goal.

Young ruck Mitch Edwards had 13 touches and 14 hitouts, with fellow big man Toby Conway finishing with 10 and 21, along with five clearances.

Other senior Cats players included Keighton Matofai-Forbes (13 disposals), and rookies Xavier Ivisic (11) and Cillian Burke (eight).

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, Sunday August 10, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Footscray at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday August 9, 2.05pm AEST

Out-of-favour midfielder Cam Mackenzie was busy in Hawthorn's 19-point loss to Footscray on Saturday.

Mackenzie collected 24 disposals, five tackles and six clearances in a prolific outing, while fellow mid Henry Hustwaite was equally as influential, finishing with 10 tackles and seven clearances to go with his 23 touches.



Sam Butler collected a game-high 27 disposals, five tackles and six clearances, Ned Reeves controlled proceedings in the ruck with 40 hitouts, three marks and two clearances, and Max Ramsden (11 hitouts, 16 disposals, four marks) provided strong support.

Down back, Jai Serong (26 disposals, nine marks), Seamus Mitchell (22, seven) and Bailey Macdonald (15 disposals) were busy.

Other AFL-listed players in action included Bodie Ryan (12 disposals), William McCabe (nine, three marks), Matt Hill (six), James Blanck (eight, five tackles) and Jasper Scaife (10, five marks).

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Casey at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday August 9, 11.05am AEST

Luker Kentfield led the way with four goals as Casey secured a thrilling four-point win over Brisbane on Saturday.

The Dees shared the spoils on the possession front, with Charlie Spargo (22 and six tackles), Taj Woewodin (21 and six marks), Kolytn Tholstrup (21 and six tackles) and Bailey Laurie (20 and four tackles) all getting plenty of the footy.

Tom Fullarton (22 disposals and nine marks) and Kynan Brown (21, five tackles and a goal) were also busy, while Jack Billings took a game-high 14 marks to go with 19 disposals and 1.2.

Top draft prospect Willem Duursma showed some good signs against much bigger bodies, finishing with 19 disposals and six marks.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Frankston at Arden Street Oval, Sunday August 10, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Central District at Alberton Oval, Sunday August 10, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Sandringham at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday August 9, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Sandringham at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday August 9, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v West Coast at The Good Grocer Park, Saturday August 9, 2.30pm AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Footscray at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday August 9, 2.05pm AEST

Athletic father-son product Jordan Croft slotted three goals as Footscray accounted for Hawthorn by 19 points.

Croft finished with 13 disposals, six marks and two clearances to go with his game-high haul.



Untried defender Michael Sellwood racked up 28 disposals, 10 marks and four tackles in a commanding display down back, while fellow defender Nick Coffield was influential with 27 disposals and eight marks.

Lachie Jaques (17 disposals, six marks, five tackles) kicked two goals, while Josh Dolan (11 disposals), Luke Kennedy (12) and Buku Khamis each added a goal.

Ryan Gardner (18 disposals, nine marks) and veteran Liam Jones (15 disposals, seven marks) were rocks in defence.

Midfielder Cooper Hynes impressed with 23 disposals, six marks and four clearances, Anthony Scott was again busy with 21 disposals and six marks, and Arthur Jones was his lively self with 10 disposals and five marks.

Defenders Zac Walker (15 disposals, nine marks) and Taylor Duryea (13, five) were kept busy, and Lachlan Smith had his work cut out for him in the ruck but finished with 24 hitouts to go along with five marks.