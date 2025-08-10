The Bulldogs have overcome the Demons in a thriller at the MCG

Aaron Naughton celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Melbourne in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs still have a pulse, but only just.

After Melbourne started the week by sacking 2021 premiership coach Simon Goodwin, the Demons ended it by almost ending the Bulldogs' finals chances at the MCG.

But they didn't. It was far from convincing – and it wouldn't have frightened any of the contenders – but Luke Beveridge's side slotted six final-quarter goals to remain in the hunt for September by holding on by just six points.

The Bulldogs were wary of the caretaker coach bounce, yet struggled to extinguish the Demons until the sun set over Jolimont.

01:39 High-fives all round as Naughton delivers masterpiece Aaron Naughton takes control in front of goal with five much-needed majors in the Dogs' staggering win

04:30 Last two mins: Star's incredible mark sees Dogs hold off Dees The thrilling final moments between Melbourne and Western Bulldogs in round 22

00:37 Howes slams home memorable first as crazy contest continues Blake Howes unloads from beyond 50 to give Melbourne back the lead

00:37 Ridiculous Richards shows more class with monster goal Ed Richards continues to dominate with a massive major from distance to steal back the lead

00:42 Pure Petracca pace and power sees Dees pull away Christian Petracca gets on the end of some brilliant team play to slam home another

00:36 Melksham magic sees charging Dees hit the front Jake Melksham shows all his class with a clever mark and superb finish to give Melbourne the lead

00:41 Fritsch fires home warning shot as Dees bite back Bayley Fritsch gets on the end of a brilliant transition play as Melbourne closes in

00:39 Astro-Naught takes off before bagging number three Aaron Naughton shows plenty of power to take a terrific grab before kicking his third major

00:39 Double take from McNeil comes up trumps Lachie McNeil recovered from a fresh-airy to slot through a terrific major for the Dogs

00:46 Melksham defies age and gravity with silky speccy Jake Melksham continues his fine form with a superb aerial grab before kicking truly

00:42 Big Darcy punishes Dee’s howler as Dogs bite early Sam Darcy slots the easiest goal he'll ever kick as an errant Melbourne pass comes good for the Bulldogs

Troy Chaplin started the day by coaching his son to a loss in the under-12s and almost claimed a first-up win in charge of the Demons, who fell just short in the 15.15 (105) to 15.9 (99) result.

Aaron Naughton continued his late-season surge towards a maiden All-Australian blazer, booting five goals for the fourth time in six weeks to go with the seven he slotted against Essendon in round 20.

The 25-year-old kicked the sealer in time-on of the fourth quarter, juggling a mark that was sailing through for a behind back into play, before snapping his 55th goal of the season to move back to outright third in the Coleman Medal.

Melbourne fought until the final siren, reducing the margin to six points when Daniel Turner moved forward and kicked a goal with 55 seconds left. But then Sam Darcy ran back with the flight like Nick Riewoldt at the SCG more than 20 years ago to keep the Dogs' season alive in a moment that will be replayed for years to come.

Outside Brownlow Medal chance Ed Richards continued his brilliant campaign with another dominant display, finishing with two crucial final-quarter goals to go with 31 disposals, 15 score involvements, 17 contested possessions and 14 clearances in a dazzling display, while Marcus Bontempelli collected 33 touches.

With no Steven May or Jake Lever, Melbourne was exposed early. Naughton and Darcy kicked the opening two goals amid a stack of Western Bulldogs entries, but the Demons steadied in the sunshine after Jake Melksham sat on James O'Donnell's back at the Punt Road end.

After the week that was, Melbourne needed it. Bailey Dale did as he pleased off half-back, racking up 14 touches in the first quarter, but when Jai Culley kicked a goal just before the first break, the margin was only two points, with the Bulldogs wasting plenty of early chances.

Naughton struck his next chance sweetly, nailing a set shot from 40m on the wrong side for a left-footer, just when they needed some class. Despite registering 11 fewer inside 50s in the first half, Melbourne remained in the game at half-time.

Naughton drilled the first two goals of the third quarter in the space of four minutes. After kicking 19 goals across the first 12 rounds, the West Australian has 35 majors since round 14.

The Demons didn't disappear after that, though. Bayley Fritsch kicked a second, but wasted two more chances to close the gap. They still weren't done. Three goals in five minutes from Kysaiah Pickett, Harrison Petty and Melksham put Melbourne in front for the first time 24 minutes into the third quarter. Darcy responded immediately, but the Demons weren't done.

After kicking only four in the first half, Melbourne booted seven goals in the third quarter to put the Bulldogs' season on the brink at three-quarter time. After the week where Goodwin departed after 11 years at the club, Melbourne produced a spirited display full of grit for almost 120 minutes.

But the Dogs had more to play for. Much more. A loss would have ended their season. Richards showed why he is on course for a maiden All-Australian blazer with two brilliant goals just when the Bulldogs needed it most. The first was on the run from outside 50m, the second a clever snap.

But, again, the Demons weren't prepared to cave. Blake Howes entered the game in the final quarter and kicked the first goal of his career 20 minutes into the last quarter after being crunched while taking a courageous grab.

Moments later, two father-son recruits produced a special moment when Darcy found Rhylee West, who put the Dogs back in front in time on. Then Naughton juggled a ball back into play that was sailing through for a behind, before snapping through his fifth.

Baker stands tall on significant day for family

Oskar Baker spent part of the week speaking to the media about his personal connection to the Pink Lady Match. The 27-year-old became a Breast Cancer Network Australia ambassador in recent years to help others after losing his mum Trudie to the disease in 2017. On Sunday, Baker would have made his family incredibly proud in the 120 minutes, producing one of his best games of the season, finishing with 21 touches against the side that delisted him at the end of 2022.

SSP recruit making the most of lifeline

Jai Culley showed last week that he has a future in the AFL, kicking two goals in his first game for Melbourne after landing a lifeline when the pre-season supplemental selection period deadline was extended. On Sunday, the 22-year-old imposed himself early with four clearances in the first quarter alone. West Coast delisted him after two-and-a-half seasons in Perth, but Culley deserves another deal.

MELBOURNE 3.4 4.6 11.9 15.9 (99)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 3.6 5.10 9.11 15.15 (105)

GOALS

Melbourne: Melksham 2, Fritsch 2, Petty 2, van Rooyen, Pickett, Petracca, Gawn, Culley, Chandler, Turner, Howes, Langford

Western Bulldogs: Naughton 5, Richards 2, Darcy 2, Williams, McNeil, Bramble, West, Garcia, Cleary

INJURIES

Melbourne: Windsor (hamstring)

Western Bulldogs: Vandermeer (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Blake Howes (replaced Tom Sparrow in the fourth quarter)

Western Bulldogs: Riley Garcia (replaced Jedd Busslinger in the third quarter)

Crowd: 34,733 at the MCG