Troy Chaplin enjoyed his first game at the helm of the Demons as caretaker coach

Troy Chaplin looks on during Melbourne's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE caretaker coach Troy Chaplin lost twice on Sunday, but showed he can handle the hot seat after almost leading the Demons to an upset win that would have ended the Western Bulldogs' season.

The 39-year-old was appointed to the role on Tuesday morning after the Demons sacked Simon Goodwin following a board meeting on Monday night.

Chaplin joined Goodwin's coaching panel at Melbourne ahead of the 2017 season, months after hanging up his boots following 215 games for Port Adelaide and Richmond.

Melbourne made a move on the 2021 premiership coach with three games to still to play to provide it with the time to find its next coach by Grand Final week, just in time for the Trade Period and free agency.

Chaplin started the day by coaching his son's under-12 team at Ferndale Park in Glen Iris. Unfortunately, the Camberwell Sharks were beaten by eight goals against the Ashburton Redbacks, before Melbourne pushed the Bulldogs for 120 minutes, only to fall short by a kick.

"It wasn't a good start to the day," Chaplin said with a grin when speaking to reporters after the six-point loss to the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

"We got touched up by about eight goals. I enjoy coaching my young fella's team. The parents there were really worried that I wasn't going to be able to do the last few weeks, but it keeps me level and just enables me to coach young kids and pass on my knowledge.

"To be able to come to the 'G today I was nervous and anxious before the game, but once we got out on the ground it just felt normal, which is a good thing.

"I really enjoyed it. It's not too different. You are sitting up there and you're always in conversations with your assistants on what we can change; you're now the face of it; every conversation you have with somebody it could be their most important conversation of the day and that's important to me.

"I've got to make sure I keep giving to the rest of the group and we keep driving the club forward. I've really enjoyed it. I've had some amazing support this week and just really want to finish these next two weeks off. It just gives me an opportunity to lead a program and sit at the driver's wheel."

When he fronted the media for the first time since the change on Friday, Chaplin revealed he won't be pursuing the vacancy at Melbourne, despite having a desire to be a senior coach in the future.

Chaplin's stance hadn't changed on Sunday night, even after an impressive first-up performance as the one calling the shots in the box. He knows he will eventually have to leave to take that next step but wants to be part of the next chapter at Melbourne if the next coach sees value in retaining him.

"I think any time a caretaker coach takes over, very rarely do they become that senior coach. I just got on the front foot with the club and said I won't be pursuing it," Chaplin explained.

"It is a great opportunity for me to sit in the seat and drive the program the next three weeks and give me a feel of what it actually takes, but it also enables me to round out my CV.

"I've got aspirations to be a senior coach one day, but what I do know is I love this club and I'm looking forward to working here for hopefully a long period of time. I've got great relationships with not only the players but the staff.

"Since I've finished football, I've worked at the Melbourne Football Club. There will be a time in the future where I'll have to look at what that looks like and try something different, but for the time being I'm really enjoying my time here. I got an opportunity now to learn, grow, understand what it takes to be a senior coach. What I do know is there are a lot more meetings and my phones goes off more, but I have enjoyed this week. It's been fantastic."

Chaplin praised the unity displayed by Melbourne's leaders amid an emotional week for many of the club's modern greats, who produced decent performances to push the Dogs to the brink of elimination by the end of round 22.

"It's a tough situation; for them to be able to deal with all that, move forward, footy moves pretty quickly, I thought they did a super job," he said. "Our leaders were fantastic all week, as were everyone at the club, staff included. We're looking forward to the next two as well and finishing off."

Melbourne doesn't leave the MCG over the final fortnight of the season, with Hawthorn to come next Saturday before Collingwood in round 24. Caleb Windsor appeared to strain his hamstring on Sunday and isn't expected to play again in 2025.

The Western Bulldogs lost Laitham Vandermeer late to concussion, but won a game they had to win to keep the club's finals chances alive heading into round 23, recovering from 10 points down at the final change to seal a 13th victory of 2025.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge praised the fourth-quarter performance and the resolve of his 23 in unusual circumstances, following the departure of a premiership coach.

"I'm really satisfied (with the performance). It keeps us in it and that was part of the message at three-quarter time. A team that's been through a bit through the course of the week, some freedom with their thinking, it's a great game to play when there has been some constraints and you're playing with some freedom. I'm really grateful for everyone's contributions and we fight on," Beveridge said.

"For the boys to settle themselves at three-quarter time and spread the load and to work through the game – they hit the front again – I just think it's outstanding.

"I said to the boys after the game, our journey is beyond this year, but this afternoon is a really important one to have in the memory bank. It's very satisfying because we really rate the Melbourne Football Club and the team that we played.

"I'm really content even though many might think that your ladder position should mean you beat them. I don't see it that way; I see Melbourne as a team that are ultra-competitive."

The Western Bulldogs now host West Coast and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium over the next fortnight to secure a spot in September.