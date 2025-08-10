Jesse Hogan has a few hurdles to clear before he returns to AFL football after a foot injury

Jesse Hogan looks on during round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan is no certainty to return for Greater Western Sydney's blockbuster clash with Gold Coast after missing the Giants' clinical 54-point win against North Melbourne.

As AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon watched on at Canberra's Manuka Oval, the Giants responded from a startling 88-point thumping by the Western Bulldogs with a clinical display on Sunday.

GIANTS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

While several of the Giants' forwards fired against the Roos, Jesse Hogan is recovering from a foot injury.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:23 Full post-match, R22: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round 22’s match against North Melbourne

09:47 Full post-match, R22: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 22’s match against GWS

08:13 Highlights: GWS v North Melbourne The Giants and Kangaroos clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:32 Jack's rapid reflexes brings a big smile after clever poke Jack Darling shows his skill to soccer through a quick finish on the goal line and his reaction says it all

00:28 Geordie joy: Roo swamped after maiden major Geordie Payne boots his first career goal on his AFL debut and his teammates show him the love

00:37 Toby in space is full of grace after classy Callaghan Toby Greene nails a beautiful banana after Finn Callaghan's slick intercept and assist

00:33 Crafty Bedford makes it look easy with banana beauty Toby Bedford gathers the footy in traffic and curls through an impressive checkside from the angle

00:51 Tsunami sweeps in as brilliant Brown finishes scintillating run Callum Brown bends through his third major after Greater Western Sydney's electric end-to-end play

00:55 Debutant Roo brings nan to tears with special first goal Cooper Trembath hits the scoreboard early on his AFL debut to spark heartfelt emotions for his family

00:50 Slick Stringer brings the tricks to wow Manuka early Jake Stringer dribbles through a perfect snap from the pocket and he salutes to the home crowd

"That'll be the plan," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said of the star forward returning to play against the Suns.

"He'll need to get through a couple of training sessions before that happens.

"He's got a bit of work, a few boxes to tick before then."

Learn More 07:23

The loss left North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson lamenting his side's frequent mistakes.

"Every side makes them," Clarkson said.

Learn More 09:47

"Just when you're a little bit more inexperienced, you might make a few more so that'll come with more exposure to the level.

"We've got a lot of guys playing through the middle of the ground, right across the ground really, that are still learning the game, and with that comes a little bit of inconsistency."