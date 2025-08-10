Jesse Hogan looks on during round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan is no certainty to return for Greater Western Sydney's blockbuster clash with Gold Coast after missing the Giants' clinical 54-point win against North Melbourne.

As AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon watched on at Canberra's Manuka Oval, the Giants responded from a startling 88-point thumping by the Western Bulldogs with a clinical display on Sunday.

GIANTS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

While several of the Giants' forwards fired against the Roos, Jesse Hogan is recovering from a foot injury.

"That'll be the plan," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said of the star forward returning to play against the Suns.

"He'll need to get through a couple of training sessions before that happens.

"He's got a bit of work, a few boxes to tick before then."

The loss left North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson lamenting his side's frequent mistakes.

"Every side makes them," Clarkson said.

"Just when you're a little bit more inexperienced, you might make a few more so that'll come with more exposure to the level.

"We've got a lot of guys playing through the middle of the ground, right across the ground really, that are still learning the game, and with that comes a little bit of inconsistency."