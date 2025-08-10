The Giants were in control from the outset, but two Kangaroo debutants had memorable moments at Manuka

Greater Western Sydney players celebrate a goal during round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney has maintained its position in the top eight after taking care of struggling North Melbourne by 54 points in Canberra.

Having had 10 days to process the startling 88-point thumping by the Western Bulldogs, the Giants pulled away from the Kangaroos early on Sunday at Manuka Oval.

Leading by 58 points midway through the third quarter, GWS took the foot off the pedal in the 20.13 (133) to 12.7 (79) win.

Callum Brown led the Giants' goal-kicking with an equal career-high five, while former Essendon and Western Bulldogs star Jake Stringer was lively with three before he was tactically subbed out in the third term.

Young forward Aaron Cadman kicked four goals, moving to 42 for the season.

Cadman should have finished with at least five, but missed one chance when he inexplicably played on in the goal square and was caught holding the ball.

Midfielders Tom Green (25 disposals) and Finn Callaghan (31) were exceptional, making sure North's talented onball brigade didn't get the Kangaroos into the contest.

The Giants now sit at 14-7, ahead of games against Gold Coast and St Kilda to complete their home-and-away campaign.

Due to their percentage, the Giants may need to win both their remaining matches to be guaranteed of playing finals.

Set to finish in the bottom three, North was delighted with the debuts of Cooper Trembath and Geordie Payne.

Trembath made the most of his opportunities up forward, kicking an equal team-high three goals.

Trembath's family became emotional in the stands after the 19-year-old - a mid-season rookie draft selection this year - booted his first goal.

Former Sydney star Luke Parker continued his impressive first season with the Kangaroos, gathering 28 possessions and a team-high nine clearances.

North will have a chance to leapfrog Richmond into 16th on the ladder when it faces the Tigers in Hobart next Sunday.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 5.0 10.6 16.10 20.13 (133)

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.3 4.4 9.6 12.7 (79)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Brown 5, Cadman 4, Stringer 3, Greene 3, Thomas, Green, Callaghan, Bedford, Angwin

North Melbourne: Trembath 3, Darling 3, Harvey 2, Stephens, Payne, Parker, McKercher

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Callaghan, Greene, Whitfield, Green

North Melbourne: Parker, McKercher, Wardlaw, Sheezel



INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

North Melbourne: Riley Hardeman (concussion)



SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Harry Rowston (replaced Jake Stringer in the third quarter)

North Melbourne: Bailey Scott (replaced Riley Hardeman in the first quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Manuka Oval