GREATER Western Sydney will be desperate to bounce back when it hosts North Melbourne in Canberra on Sunday.

The Giants (13-7) were in great form before being crushed by the Western Bulldogs in what could be a costly loss.

They are in the group of nine teams fighting for a finals spot and will be keen to get back to winning ways.

The Kangaroos (4-1-15) are on a six-match losing streak after falling short against St Kilda last week.

Toby Greene returns from suspension in one of two changes for the Giants, who have lost spearhead Jesse Hogan, while Alastair Clarkson gets back ruck Tristan Xerri and has named two debutants Geordie Payne and Cooper Trembath among four changes.

The Western Bulldogs will look to continue to push towards finals when they take on Melbourne at the MCG.

The Dogs have the competition's best attack but at 12-8 are far from guaranteed to feature in September in 2025.

They were impressive in a win over the Giants last week to prove a point after struggling against fellow top-nine sides in 2025.

The Demons belted West Coast in round 21 for their seventh win in what has otherwise been a disappointing season.

The Dogs are unchanged for the clash, with defender Jed Adams named for Melbourne in place of Harry Sharp.

Adelaide continues its charge towards the minor premiership when it meets struggling West Coast.

The Crows are on a six-match winning streak after an impressive victory over Hawthorn last week.

And they will be expected to brush aside the Eagles, who have just one win in 20 games this season and are without young star Harley Reid.

West Coast has added Jack Graham after a four-game suspension along with Matt Flynn and Sandy Brock. Harry Edwards and Bailey Williams are among the outs.

The Crows are boosted by the return of Rory Laird, with Taylor Walker rested for the clash. Chris Burgess and Luke Pedlar are also in, at the expense of Brayden Cook and Brodie Smith.