You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Kyle Langford handballs during the Round 8 AFL match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

The best two teams in the Smithy's VFL to date clash in a blockbuster match on Saturday when Box Hill takes on Footscray in a thrilling precursor to the finals series. Southport is also in action, and a win against Werribee would give the Sharks an outside chance of finishing top two. Meanwhile, Brisbane and Casey lock horns in another finals-shaping encounter.

Frankston v North Melbourne is the pick of the bunch on Sunday, as the Roos look to keep their finals chances alive.

Week one of the rebel VFLW finals series opens with two massive elimination finals on Saturday. First up is Sandringham v Williamstown at Trevor Barker Beach Oval from 11.05am AEST, with Box Hill taking on Essendon at Box Hill City Oval from 11.35am AEST. Following those matches will be a huge qualifying final between minor premier North Melbourne Werribee and second-placed Collingwood at Arden Street Oval from 2.35pm AEST.

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE for the Marsh AFL National Championships.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

