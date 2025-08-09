Join Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani for a special edition of AFL Daily

Craig Starcevich laughs during Brisbane's official team photo day on June 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani preview the upcoming NAB AFLW season.

- The Suns enter a new era under Rhyce Shaw

- Craig Starcevich remains the key pillar at the successful Lions

- Swans star Chloe Molloy is on track for a round one return

- Key duo Kiara Bowers and Ange Stannett return for the Dockers

- Saint Georgia Patrikios is the forgotten player in the competition

- How long will Carlton persist with Darcy Vescio in defence?

