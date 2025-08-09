We make the call on the draftee who is ready to make their mark on the competition in 2025

Georgie Brisbane, Havana Harris and Molly O'Hehir. Pictures: AFL Photos

THEY'RE your club's newest additions, but which first-year player is ready to make their mark on the competition?

They have shown flashes of brilliance in the pre-season, and clubs are backing them in to make a real impact this season.

We make the call on the draftee who is going to turn heads in 2025. Check it out.

INDIA RASHEED

Adelaide selected Rasheed with its first pick and it's not hard to see why. Rasheed had an outstanding SANFL season last year, averaging 24.3 disposals and kicking 11 goals for Sturt, leading to her being named the League's Breakthrough Player. The left footer has played every game this pre-season, including two unofficial practice matches, match sim against Port Adelaide and the practice match against Melbourne. The 18-year-old has been lauded by the club for her skills and work rate playing on the wing and as a half forward.

India Rasheed during Adelaide's 2025 team photo day at West Lakes. Picture: AFL Photos

CLAUDIA WRIGHT

Wright was taken with Brisbane's first pick, pick No. 16, and has made the move across the country from Western Australia. The 172cm defender was picked up by the club despite breaking her leg in her draft year. The 18-year-old describes herself as a half-back who likes to run and carry. Wright played in the match sim against Gold Coast and in the practice match against Sydney.

Claudia Wright in action during the AFL National Academy Girls training session at Ikon Park on January 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SOPHIE MCKAY

McKay would have felt right at home when she began her first official pre-season at Ikon Park. The father-daughter recruit has been training with the Blues since 2023 and watching her sister Abbie play for the club since 2019. Her father Andrew played 244 games in the navy blue and is also a Carlton Hall of Famer. The Sandringham Dragons product seems to have hit the ground running, her attack on the footy, goal sense and X-factor impressing early, particularly in the Blues' practice match against Greater Western Sydney over the weekend where she kicked two goals in the wet conditions.

Sophie Mckay celebrates kicking a goal during the practice match between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at Blacktown International Sportspark on August 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ASH CENTRA

Despite missing both pre-season games with a hip complaint, No.1 draft pick Centra is still the player Collingwood fans will want to keep their eye on this season. Centra has an extensive resume from her time as a junior, named a two-time All Australian, recognised as the Victoria Country's MVP and a member of the AFL National Academy. In the Coates Talent League for Gippsland Power, Centra averaged 27 disposals, four clearances and kicked 18 goals. She was the No.1 pick for a reason, and the Pies will be hoping to get that hip right ASAP so they can start exposing the 19-year-old to the highest level.

Ash Centra poses for a photo during Collingwood's official team photo day on June 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GRACE BELLONI

Taken by the Bombers with pick No.9, Belloni, a 174cm mid/forward, spent her juniors playing with the Eastern Ranges and represented Vic Metro at the Under 18 National Championships. The smooth moving talent is calm under pressure with excellent evasive skills and has already played in the Bombers' match simulation against Collingwood and their practice match against North Melbourne. Belloni can also play forward with strong aerial skills and ability to hit the scoreboard.

Grace Belloni during Essendon's 2025 team photo day at The Hangar. Picture: AFL Photos

GEORGIE BRISBANE

Brisbane is another Eastern Ranges product, the key forward taken with Fremantle's first pick in last year's draft. Strong overhead and dangerous in front of goals, Brisbane kicked five goals for Vic Metro in its match against the Allies in the Under 18 championships last year. Brisbane played in the Dockers' match sim against West Coast and in the practice match against St Kilda, providing a tall target up forward for Fremantle.

Georgie Brisbane in action during the practice match between Fremantle and St Kilda at Victor George Kailis Oval on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PIPER DUNLOP

The Cats needed height in the off season and were able to secure the services of in-demand recruit and former volleyballer Caitie Tipping. But Tipping injured her knee in the pre-season, creating an opening for Dunlop, who also plays ruck. Taken with the Cats' third pick, the 186cm 21-year-old shouldered most of the ruck load in Geelong's practice match win over Gold Coast on the weekend, finishing with 16 hitouts, 10 disposals and three marks.

Piper Dunlop in action during the VFLW Round 14 match between Geelong and Essendon at Windy Hill on June 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAVANA HARRIS

Harris has been described as a football unicorn, standing at 182cm and able to play in an array of positions including as a midfielder, ruck and forward. We got our first glimpse of the 19-year-old in Gold Coast colours over the weekend in the Suns' practice match against Geelong. Harris played forward and was reasonably quiet, collecting just five disposals and kicking a behind. The talented and athletic Harris will no doubt continue to grow as a player the more she plays at the highest level.

Havana Harris during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on July 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SARA HOWLEY

Howley was taken with the Giants' pick No.4 in last year's draft. The smooth moving mid with an excellent footy IQ and decision making skills was named Vic Country's MVP at last year's National Championships. Howley featured in both the Giants' match sim against the Swans and in their practice match against Carlton. The Giants are hoping that the versatile Howley will make an impact early in her first season, telling supporters that it's likely they won't have to wait long to see the Geelong Falcons product in action.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 17: Sara Howley of the Giants poses during an AFLW Draft media opportunity at AFL House on December 17, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images via AFL Photos)

LAVINIA COX

Cox was taken with the Hawks' first pick at last year's draft and has already featured in both their pre-season matches. The endurance athlete played on the wing against Melbourne and featured against the Tigers on last weekend. The Vic Country representative, who played with the Bendigo Pioneers in the Coates Talent League, averaged 17 disposals and five tackles.

Lavinia Cox in action during the Coates Talent League match between Bendigo and Gippsland at La Trobe University on June 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MOLLY O'HEHIR

West Australian O'Hehir has moved across the country to join the Dees, the talented South Fremantle product taken at pick No.3. The 180cm tall plays in the midfield and defence, breaking lines with her agility and speed. O'Hehir played in Melbourne's match sim and practice matches this pre-season, showcasing her aerial ability and taking some strong contested marks in defence. The Dees say they're hoping for big things this year from the young Western Australian.

Molly O'Hehir in action during Melbourne's training session at Gosch's Paddock on May 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AMY GAVIN MANGAN

One of only two North Melbourne draft picks, Gavin Mangan seems more likely of the two to make her way into the premiership winning line up given she was named in their side to take on Essendon in their practice match. The mature-aged Irish product from Country Offlay was taken by the club at pick No.43. It will be hard for Gavin Mangan to break her way into the talented line-up, but given the Roos' success with Irish players such as Vikki Wall, Erika O'Shea, Niamh Martin and Blaithin Bogue, she might be in with a chance.

Amy Gavin Mangan kicks the ball during the practice match between North Melbourne and Essendon at Avalon Airport Oval on August 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

JASMINE SOWDEN

Despite being taken with Port Adelaide's final draft pick in last year's draft, Sowden is already making waves and was a standout in the Power's match simulation against Adelaide. The Power have labelled Sowden as a clever and clean footballer who makes good decisions. The small mid/forward played at Gippsland Power and Vic Country and featured in Port's practice match against Collingwood, collecting eight disposals and taking three marks.

Jasmine Sowden and Airlie Runnalls compete for the ball during the practice match between Port Adelaide and Collingwood at Alberton Oval on August 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PAIGE SCOTT

Scott turned heads when they nominated themselves in last year's draft after spending three seasons at the Bombers. Originally taken with pick No.8 in the 2022 draft, Scott played 22 games for Essendon and kicked 12 goals. Scott's strength and pressure is a feature and will add to the Tigers' forward line, kicking a goal and taking four marks against the Hawks in their practice match.

Paige Scott (left) fends off Kaitlyn Ashmore during Richmond's practice match on August 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ZOE BESANKO

An athletic tall with leadership qualities, Besanko joined St Kilda from the Dandenong Stingrays where she was her side's captain. The 177cm utility can play in the ruck, as a midfielder and up forward highlighting their athleticism and versatility. Besanko played against Fremantle in the Saints practice match, taking some strong marks up forward.

Zoe Besanko evades a tackle from Jess Low during a practice match on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AMELIA MARTIN

Sydney Academy product Martin is announcing herself to the competition this pre-season, kicking goals in both the Swans' match sim against the Giants and in their practice match against Brisbane. The strong forward was taken with pick No.56 in last year's draft and has put a strong case together for an early-season debut.

Amelia Martin evades a tackle from Olivia McGie during the Coates Talent League match between Murray Bushrangers and Sydney Swans Academy at Highgate Reserve in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LUCIA PAINTER

Last year's No.7 draft pick, Painter is already making an impact in her new home over in the west after being named in the best players in both the Eagles' match sim against Fremantle and in the practice match against the Bulldogs. The 19-year-old powerful midfielder has impressed with her composure around stoppages. You'd thinnk that this AFL National Academy product will debut early on, given how well she is playing already.

Lucia Painter poses with coach Daisy Pearce after being drafted by West Coast with pick No.7 in the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

EMMA MCDONALD

In her first two outings in Bulldogs colours, McDonald kicked three goals in her side's win over North Melbourne in match simulation, only to back that up by kicking a goal to draw scores level in the practice match against West Coast. Taken with pick No.8 in last year's draft, McDonald will be a tall marking target for the Bulldogs who are desperately in need of one. The Oakleigh Chargers product averaged five marks a game in the Coates Talent League, while also booting 18 goals from 11 games.