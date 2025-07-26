The match review findings from Friday night's round 20 games are in

Toby Greene leads the team out ahead of the match between Greater Western Sydney and Sydney at Engie Stadium in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney skipper Toby Greene is set to miss next week's important clash with the Western Bulldogs after being hit with a one-match ban for striking.

Greene dived in with a late forearm to the back of Isaac Heeney's head in a heated Sydney Derby on Friday night after the star Swan was wrapped up in a tackle by Giants defender Sam Taylor.

Heeney was given a free kick for the high contact, which resulted in a goal.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact, resulting in the one-match suspension.

However, the Giants skipper has escaped sanction for his cheeky jibe directed at Sydney firestarter Tom Papley.

While speaking to Fox Footy at the main break, Greene said Papley "is looking overweight, let's see how he goes in the second half".

Coach Adam Kingsley dismissed concerns over the taunt post-game, saying he would be surprised if there was any action taken.

"I'd be pretty disappointed if he got fined for ... I mean, he didn't use any language or anything like that, did he?" Kingsley said after the game.

"So they're trying to put each other off and they're doing ... all within the rules, of course, but that's just AFL footy, it's part of the game. Winners are grinners, and if you're not, you move on."

Greene's latest ban takes his career-tally to 16 matches and 30 sanctions - five more than ex-Carlton and South Melbourne great David Rhys-Jones' long-standing record.

Toby's track record

Appearances: 257

Sanctions: 30

Suspensions: 16 matches

Fines: $47,850