Ben Long celebrates a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

LITTLE brother became the bully on Saturday, as Gold Coast bossed Brisbane at the contest and rained goals down in the wet at People First Stadium to win the QClash by a record 66 points.

It was just their second win in the past 14 matches against the 'Big Brother' Lions and moves the Suns, temporarily at least, to seventh on the ladder with a match in hand.

SUNS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Their 12th win of 2025, the most in a season in club history, was also a record margin against the Lions, eclipsing the previous mark of 64 points.

On a day that started as light drizzle and progressed to pouring rain early in the second half, Gold Coast was too physical, too clean and too skilled in winning 20.10 (130) to 9.10 (64).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:24 Hardwick post-match, R20: 'What it probably does is instil a bit of confidence in what may be' Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 20’s match against Brisbane

05:47 Fagan post-match, R20: 'We haven't played as poorly as that in a long, long time' Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 20’s match against Gold Coast

01:59 Rowell runs riot to bag Marcus Ashcroft Medal in QClash rout Matt Rowell notches a remarkable 37 disposals, 14 clearances and 12 tackles to earn best-on-ground honours against the Lions

08:12 Highlights: Gold Coast v Brisbane The Suns and Lions clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:55 Bailey’s bag of tricks: Over-the-shoulder snap delights Bailey Humphrey pulls a rabbit from the hat with another powerful effort in the final quarter

00:48 Humphrey hammers home rocket as Suns run wild Bailey Humphrey piles on more pain for the Lions with a thumping effort from well beyond the arc

00:56 All day Long: Snappy Sun makes it four Gold Coast livewire Ben Long continues his dominant game by adding two more goals to his tally in the third quarter

00:57 ‘Befitting of the star he’s become’: Skipper's stunning minute Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson takes over the contest with two mesmerising plays in the second quarter

00:42 Hugh beauty: McCluggage’s ‘silky skills’ on full show Hugh McCluggage slices through the contest and delivers a super finish to get the Lions going in the second quarter

00:25 Fletcher floats in the air for huge grab Young Lion Jaspa Fletcher displays his tremendous potential as he soars high for an eye-catching grab

00:45 Sun stuns as sky-high snap somehow curls through Brayden Fiorini produces a cracking effort on his left foot to earn his side’s first in style

Led by captain Noah Anderson, the midfield was unstoppable, taking down the vaunted Lions on-ballers in emphatic fashion.

Matt Rowell shook the hold Josh Dunkley has had over him in recent seasons, winning his first Marcus Ashcroft Medal with 37 disposals that included 14 clearances and 12 tackles.

Jarrod Witts outpointed Oscar McInerney and Darcy Fort in a dominant ruck performance and Alex Davies made a huge contribution in his first match of the season.

Learn More 08:12

It was captain Anderson that took the game from a contest in the second quarter to a one-sided avalanche.

Anderson, set for his first All-Australian blazer, had 14 of his 33 disposals in the match-defining term, added a wonderful goal on the run and had another taken off him when teammate Jy Farrar got his toe onto a kick that was rolling across the line.

Learn More 00:57

Gold Coast kicked seven consecutive goals either side of half-time to turn the victory into a percentage-booster.

Although the ball was wet, Brisbane was uncharacteristically fumbly, inviting more pressure from the Suns.

Ben Long kicked an equal career-high four goals, Farrar and Bailey Humphrey added three apiece as the forward line looked nimble and difficult to match-up on.

Learn More 00:55

The Lions struggled to find winners on a tough day and now face Collingwood at the MCG next Saturday in a match that will have a big say on their top four hopes.

This was not the same Suns team that went goalless in the first half against Adelaide six days earlier on the way to a 61-point belting.

From the outset they were desperate, aggressive and spread well between contests.

The inclusion of Davies had a profound impact, adding physicality around the clinches that helped free Rowell from the tight grasp of Dunkley.

The Lions kicked two of the game's first three goals, but from midway through the first term the home team had the run of play.

Learn More 00:42

They kicked brilliantly from tight angles. Brayden Fiorini curled in a lovely snap, Connor Budarick roved superbly to a Witts contest and Farrar finished on the run after a bone-crunching Davies tackle jarred the ball free from Zac Bailey.

Learn More 00:45

Gold Coast extended its 16-point quarter-time lead to 33 at the half, with Anderson running riot.

The skipper put a big gap in the game late in the half with two blistering goals passages of play in the space of 60 seconds, the second mirroring his match-sealer against Collingwood two weeks earlier after finishing off a one-two with Sam Flanders following a centre clearance.

Rowell shakes the Dunkley straight-jacket

In five matches against Gold Coast since switching to Brisbane, Josh Dunkley has put the clamps on Matt Rowell and been a major reason for the Lions' 4-1 record in that period. The Suns' midfield heartbeat was having none of that this time around though. Averaging just 18 disposals in his head-to-head battles against the rugged Lion, Rowell went to work from the outset, finding the ball in congestion, getting out in space and working relentlessly to get on top. The inclusion of Alex Davies cannot be underestimated, with the big-bodied Sun seeking out Dunkley to give his teammate space. The result? Thirty-seven disposals that included 14 clearances for Rowell and surely some more Brownlow Medal votes.

Learn More 01:59

One result can change a lot

Not only does the win move Gold Coast one step closer to qualifying for its first finals campaign, it suddenly puts a big question mark over just how high the Lions can finish. They will end this round in second place, or third if Adelaide wins Saturday night's Showdown, but with a tough run of matches to go, things are now tight. Next week it's Collingwood at the MCG, followed by Sydney at the Gabba, Fremantle at Optus Stadium and Hawthorn at the Gabba.

Long's big return to form

Ben Long was in the All-Australian conversation midway through the season, but has gone slightly off the boil in recent weeks, kicking six goals from his past seven matches. Against the Lions though, he burst back to life, kicking an equal career-high four goals and proving a difficult match-up for Brandon Starcevich. Long was terrific at leading towards the oncoming kicker, and when given his chances around goal, was a dead-eye.

Learn More 00:56

GOLD COAST 5.1 10.3 15.6 20.10 (130)

BRISBANE 2.3 4.6 5.8 9.10 (64)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Long 4, Farrar 3, Humphrey 3, Ainsworth 3, King 2, Read, Holman, Fiorini, Budarick, Anderson

Brisbane: Rayner 3, Neale, McCluggage, Marshall, Hipwood, Bailey, Ah Chee

BEST

Gold Coast: Anderson, Rowell, Witts, Davies, Humphrey, Long

Brisbane: Bailey, Rayner, Lester, Neale

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

Brisbane: McKenna (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Leo Lombard (replaced Sam Collins in the fourth quarter)

Brisbane: Sam Marshall (replaced Conor McKenna at half-time)

Crowd: 20,833 at People First Stadium