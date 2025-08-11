Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during Adelaide's win over Hawthorn in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MATT Rowell and Jordan Dawson have moved to within five votes of leader Noah Anderson in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Bailey Smith has also made a move with two games remaining in the home-and-away season.

Rowell and Dawson were among seven 10-vote games in round 22, while Anderson didn't pick up a vote against Carlton after being tagged by by Blues youngster Cooper Lord.

Rowell and Dawson have moved to 88 for the season, five behind Anderson, with Smith (nine votes in round 22) and Nick Daicos (zero votes in round 22) a further vote behind.

With the votes to now go behind closed doors for the remaining two rounds of the season, there are 11 players who can theoretically win the award.

The other players to get 10 votes in round 22 were Hawthorn ruck Lloyd Meek, Sydney star Isaac Heeney, Port Adelaide defender Aliir Aliir, GWS young gun Finn Callaghan and Western Bulldogs star Ed Richards.

ACCESS: Pies 'a shell of themselves', why Dogs won't do finals damage

Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd with the latest news and opinions from Round 22

The winner will be announced at the AFL Awards on Thursday August 28.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Hawthorn v Collingwood

10 Lloyd Meek HAW
8 Jai Newcombe HAW
4 Dylan Moore HAW
4 Jarman Impey HAW
3 Nick Watson HAW
1 James Sicily HAW

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Magpies clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    'I apologise to our Magpie Army, that's a disappointing performance': McRae

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 22’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
    'The way our forwards operated I thought was really in sync': Mitchell

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 22’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
    Monster Meek: Big Hawk walks tall with treble

    Lloyd Meek asserts his dominance with a superb three-goal performance in the win over Collingwood

    AFL
    Highlights: Hawks hammer sluggish Pies in MCG stunner

    The Hawks and Magpies clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Pies chair off champion Sidebottom after 350th

    Steele Sidebottom is celebrated by both teams after marking his 350th game in an illustrious career

    AFL
    Chol nailing goals for fun after Hawk's blistering run

    Mabior Chol slots his third goal of the game in style after Jarman Impey's sizzling burst through the middle of the ground

    AFL
    Shell-shocked Pies have no answers as Jack goes whack

    Jack Gunston continues to pile more pain on a struggling Magpies outfit with a pair of priceless goals in the third term

    AFL
    Dear in the highlights: Calsher conjures another MOTY contender

    Calsher Dear puts his hand up for a second Mark of the Year nomination in the matter of weeks with a huge grab over the top of the pack

    AFL
    De Goey delivers magic and celebrates baby announcement

    Jordan De Goey produces a brilliant goal on his left foot to get the Collingwood faithful buzzing

    AFL
    'You've got to grab the footy!': Skipper's shocker punished by the Wizard

    Nick Watson makes Darcy Moore pay for a costly tap with a stunning goal, before following it up moments later with another ripper

    AFL
    'G rocked as star Pie gets KO'd in sickening early collision

    Collingwood is dealt a cruel blow only minutes after the opening bounce as returning defender Jeremy Howe is stretchered off after a brutal clash with Jai Newcombe

    AFL

Geelong v Essendon

9 Bailey Smith GEEL
5 Shaun Mannagh GEEL
4 Max Holmes GEEL
3 Gryan Miers GEEL
3 Connor O'Sullivan GEEL
3 Zach Merrett ESS
2 Archie Roberts ESS
1 Shannon Neale GEEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: Geelong v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Bombers clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Scott post-match, R22: 'I'm not sure you can get suspended for hurting your own player'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 22’s match against Geelong

    AFL
    Scott post-match, R22: 'We were okay in parts, but execution was a bit off'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 22’s match against Essendon

    AFL
    Highlights: Geelong v Essendon

    The Cats and Bombers clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Oh wow, O’Sullivan: Young Cat clunks sky-high speccy

    Connor O’Sullivan shows his tremendous potential with a super mark over Archer May

    AFL
    Milestone Miers finally finds his magic touch

    Gryan Miers nails a typically flashy goal in his 150th game of AFL after a couple of uncharacteristic misses

    AFL
    McMahon means business with terrific third

    Liam McMahon continues to impress with a slick third goal on an otherwise tough night for the Bombers

    AFL
    Bruised Luamon: Don flipped backwards in sickening landing

    Luamon Lual is left sore after a nasty mid-air incident, flipping backwards in a contest that could have ended far worse

    AFL
    Cattery buzzing as Jezza starts to make his move

    Jeremy Cameron gets the Geelong faithful hyped up after finding his rhythm in the second quarter with a classy double

    AFL
    Neale steals centre stage with blistering early hat-trick

    With all eyes on Jeremy Cameron, Shannon Neale bursts out of the blocks to slot the opening three goals of the game

    AFL

Richmond v St Kilda

9 Jack Sinclair STK
9 Callum Wilkie STK
5 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
3 Marcus Windhager STK
3 Jack Ross RICH
1 Ben Miller RICH

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: Richmond v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Saints clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Lyon post-match, R22: 'Our brand's a little bit all over the shop at the minute'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 22’s match against Richmond

    AFL
    Yze post-match, R22: 'I feel like we could have won the game'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 22’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
    Highlights: Richmond v St Kilda

    The Tigers and Saints clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Last two mins: Saints hold on after Tiger's late run proves costly

    Enjoy the final moments of the match between Richmond and St Kilda at the MCG

    AFL
    Tigers gun duo combines for perfect assist and finish

    Tim Taranto gets on the end of a superb Jacob Hopper assist before finishing truly

    AFL
    Tiger Army erupts as McIntosh nails go-ahead goal

    Kamdyn McIntosh delivers a brilliant finish out of the contest to give Richmond the lead

    AFL
    Free kick? Commentators unsure as Tiger's headband ripped off

    Commentators saw the funny side after Rowan Marshall ended up with Kamdyn McIntosh's headband - but it's not the first time it's happened this season

    AFL
    Nasiah gives it to Tiger after getting incredible bounce

    Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera continues to defy logic with an ambitious goal effort bouncing to perfection

    AFL
    Rioli strikes again with trademark tackle on 'The Flying Viking'

    Maurice Rioli jnr displays some of his renowned pressure to bring down Alixzander Tauru in an outstanding tackle

    AFL
    Noah's arc: Balta brings it with brilliant snap

    Richmond closes in after a terrific team effort results in a crafty major to Noah Balta

    AFL
    Milestone men combine: Pair of Jacks come up trumps

    Jack Higgins slots the 200th goal of his career after a terrific pass from captain Jack Steele

    AFL

Brisbane v Sydney

10 Isaac Heeney SYD
5 Harris Andrews BL
4 Nick Blakey SYD
3 Angus Sheldrick SYD
3 Will Ashcroft BL
2 Darcy Wilmot BL
2 Josh Dunkley BL
1 Errol Gulden SYD

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Swans clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Cox post-match, R22: 'Their standards have risen, they've played the footy we're after'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 22’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
    Fagan post-match, R22: 'I don't doubt this group in any way, shape or form'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 22’s match against Sydney

    AFL
    Highlights: Brisbane v Sydney

    The Lions and Swans clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Five-star Heeney heroics help Swans dismantle Lions

    Isaac Heeney puts on a stellar performance at the Gabba with five majors including three of them in one quarter

    AFL
    Last two mins: Lions' epic comeback falls just short

    Enjoy the final two minutes of Sydney's win over Brisbane, with the Lions almost producing the impossible

    AFL
    'Oh no, he didn't': Swan cops 100m penalty

    Darcy Gardiner is on the receiving end of two 50m penalties against Jack Buller after the Swan appears to tap the footy out of his hands

    AFL
    Swans star stunned after worrying mid-air collision

    Brodie Grundy is left sore and shaken after a crunching marking contest sends a scare through the Sydney camp

    AFL
    Heeney hanger, Warner wizardry: Star Swans at it again

    Isaac Heeney takes a magnificent speccy with Chad Warner slotting the goal for the cherry on top

    AFL
    Unstoppable Heeney explodes with huge hat-trick

    Isaac Heeney silences the Gabba with a three-goal blitz in the second term

    AFL
    Young Lion apologises after stealing certain goal from teammate

    Logan Morris continued his goal kicking ways, but quickly regretted it as teammate Will Ashcroft gave him a light-hearted ribbing

    AFL
    Electric Swans link up for epic 'Sydney slingshot'

    Chad Warner drills a great goal on the run to finish off a brilliant team play from their own defensive half

    AFL
    Gabba gasps as brutal collision rocks big pack of players

    Callum Ah Chee and Henry Smith collide in a friendly-fire contest, leaving both players worse for wear

    AFL
    Dunkley denied, but responds with a goal just seconds later

    Josh Dunkley snaps a wonderful goal after his mark moments earlier was deemed touched by the umpire

    AFL

Carlton v Gold Coast

10 Matt Rowell GCFC
8 Touk Miller GCFC
6 Ben King GCFC
3 Francis Evans CARL
2 Cooper Lord CARL
1 Sam Collins GCFC

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: Carlton v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Suns clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Voss post-match, R22: 'Our never-give-up attitude, I think that's been a real trademark of ours'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 22’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
    Hardwick post-match, R22: 'Couldn't quite get the scoreboard ticking along as well as we'd like'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 22’s match against Carlton

    AFL
    Highlights: Carlton v Gold Coast

    The Blues and Suns clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    High-flying King sinks six against Blues

    Ben King reels in an epic MOTY contender as his big bag of goals leads the Suns to an important win

    AFL
    Comeback Blues? Hot minute sees Carlton make it four in a row

    Back-to-back goals from Francis Evans and Jesse Motlop breathes life into the Blues’ comeback hopes

    AFL
    In-form Fiorini finds clever snap for hot start to half

    Brayden Fiorini nails this goal inside the opening minute of the third term

    AFL
    Fogarty swoops at just the right time

    Lachie Fogarty crumbs this pack to perfection as he slams home this goal during the second term

    AFL
    Is this the Mark of the Year? King ‘hovers’ like never before

    Ben King soars over the top of Lewis Young to reel in an ‘unbelievable’ contender for Mark of the Year

    AFL
    Wild Witts: Big Sun's magical finish in game 200

    Jarrod Witts conjures this miraculous goal to kickstart his side’s charge in his 200th match of AFL

    AFL
    Evans electrifies early to get Blues fans believing

    Francis Evans nails back-to-back goals in quick succession to fire up the faithful in the first term

    AFL

Port Adelaide v Fremantle

10 Aliir Aliir PORT
7 Caleb Serong FRE
6 Zak Butters PORT
4 Luke Jackson FRE
2 Shai Bolton FRE
1 Michael Frederick FRE

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini Match: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Power and Dockers clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Logmuir post-match, R22: 'We probably had our worst 20 minutes or 15 minutes of footy we have played'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 22’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
    Hinkley post-match, R22: 'The second quarter was as good as we have played for some time'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 22’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    The Power and Dockers clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Champions Boak and Fyfe swap jumpers in wholesome moment

    Travis Boak and Nat Fyfe exchange guernseys after the game in a heartwarming gesture

    AFL
    Last two mins: Skipper comes up clutch as Freo completes comeback win over Port

    The thrilling final moments between Port Adelaide and Fremantle in round 22

    AFL
    'That's a mark!': Voss shushes crowd after non-call ends in goal

    Patrick Voss silences the Power faithful after fuming over a non-paid mark and finding a major moments later

    AFL
    Power recruit hobbles off after mark ends awry

    Jack Lukosius is subbed out of the game after pulling a troublesome calf

    AFL
    'There's nothing this kid can't do': Reid's ridiculous goal

    Murphy Reid dribbles the ball to absolute perfection from the impossible angle

    AFL
    Georgiades goes upstairs for super speccy

    Mitch Georgiades takes a huge hanger right before half-time to ignite the Power faithful

    AFL
    Smiles all round for Aliir's first Power major

    Coach Ken Hinkley is ecstatic after Aliir Aliir kicks his first goal for Port Adelaide

    AFL
    ‘He’s coming for everybody’: Fiery Voss riles up anyone in sight

    A fired-up Patrick Voss digs into Power players and fans following a powerful mark and goal

    AFL
    Power recruit goes solo in candy-selling GOTY contender

    Jack Lukosius somehow blindsides three defenders before nailing a brilliant checkside in traffic

    AFL
    Power surge: Port bites back with four goals in as many minutes

    A blistering flurry of goals revives the home crowd with this incredible team effort

    AFL
    Shai leads the pack with two quick sizzlers

    Shai Bolton is already giving Port Adelaide headaches as he kicks the first two majors of the match with class

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne

10 Finn Callaghan GWS
8 Toby Greene GWS
6 Harry Himmelberg GWS
4 Tom Green GWS
1 Colby McKercher NMFC
1 Aaron Cadman GWS

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: GWS v North Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Kangaroos clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    'He (Hogan) has got a bit of work, a few boxes to tick': Kingsley

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 22’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
    'We've got a lot of guys playing … that are still learning the game': Clarkson

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 22’s match against GWS

    AFL
    Highlights: GWS v North Melbourne

    The Giants and Kangaroos clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Jack's rapid reflexes brings a big smile after clever poke

    Jack Darling shows his skill to soccer through a quick finish on the goal line and his reaction says it all

    AFL
    Geordie joy: Roo swamped after maiden major

    Geordie Payne boots his first career goal on his AFL debut and his teammates show him the love

    AFL
    Toby in space is full of grace after classy Callaghan

    Toby Greene nails a beautiful banana after Finn Callaghan's slick intercept and assist

    AFL
    Crafty Bedford makes it look easy with banana beauty

    Toby Bedford gathers the footy in traffic and curls through an impressive checkside from the angle

    AFL
    Tsunami sweeps in as brilliant Brown finishes scintillating run

    Callum Brown bends through his third major after Greater Western Sydney's electric end-to-end play

    AFL
    Debutant Roo brings nan to tears with special first goal

    Cooper Trembath hits the scoreboard early on his AFL debut to spark heartfelt emotions for his family

    AFL
    Slick Stringer brings the tricks to wow Manuka early

    Jake Stringer dribbles through a perfect snap from the pocket and he salutes to the home crowd

    AFL

Western Bulldogs v Sydney

10 Ed Richards WB
7 Aaron Naughton WB
5 Max Gawn MELB
4 Marcus Bontempelli WB
2 Tom Liberatore WB
1 Bailey Dale WB
1 Tom McDonald MELB

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Bulldogs clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    'I'm really grateful for everyone's contributions and we fight on': Beveridge

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 22’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
    'I really enjoyed it. It's not too different': Chaplin

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 22’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
    Highlights: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    The Demons and Bulldogs clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    High-fives all round as Naughton delivers masterpiece

    Aaron Naughton takes control in front of goal with five much-needed majors in the Dogs' staggering win

    AFL
    Last two mins: Star's incredible mark sees Dogs hold off Dees

    The thrilling final moments between Melbourne and Western Bulldogs in round 22

    AFL
    Howes slams home memorable first as crazy contest continues

    Blake Howes unloads from beyond 50 to give Melbourne back the lead

    AFL
    Ridiculous Richards shows more class with monster goal

    Ed Richards continues to dominate with a massive major from distance to steal back the lead

    AFL
    Pure Petracca pace and power sees Dees pull away

    Christian Petracca gets on the end of some brilliant team play to slam home another

    AFL
    Melksham magic sees charging Dees hit the front

    Jake Melksham shows all his class with a clever mark and superb finish to give Melbourne the lead

    AFL
    Fritsch fires home warning shot as Dees bite back

    Bayley Fritsch gets on the end of a brilliant transition play as Melbourne closes in

    AFL
    Astro-Naught takes off before bagging number three

    Aaron Naughton shows plenty of power to take a terrific grab before kicking his third major

    AFL
    Double take from McNeil comes up trumps

    Lachie McNeil recovered from a fresh-airy to slot through a terrific major for the Dogs

    AFL
    Melksham defies age and gravity with silky speccy

    Jake Melksham continues his fine form with a superb aerial grab before kicking truly

    AFL
    Big Darcy punishes Dee’s howler as Dogs bite early

    Sam Darcy slots the easiest goal he'll ever kick as an errant Melbourne pass comes good for the Bulldogs

    AFL

West Coast v Adelaide

10 Jordan Dawson ADEL
8 Izak Rankine ADEL
6 Tim Kelly WCE
2 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL
2 Tom McCarthy WCE
1 Reuben Ginbey WCE
1 Mark Keane ADEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: West Coast v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Crows clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    'We won the game of footy in a different way and we'll learn a lot from that': Nicks

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 22’s match against West Coast

    AFL
    'I think if we play like that every week, we'll be OK': McQualter

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 22’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
    Highlights: West Coast v Adelaide

    The Eagles and Crows clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Thilthorpe denied the mark, but strikes again within seconds

    Riley Thilthorpe fires a crucial goal only moments after a strong clunk is ruled out, sealing an important win for the Crows

    AFL
    ‘Cool in a crisis’: Rankine arrives onto scene again

    Izak Rankine continues to try and will his Crows over the line in a tough battle with this sensational solo goal

    AFL
    ‘Took bodies with him’: Fog rides bump and still powers on

    Darcy Fogarty gathers a hot footy and crashes into an Eagle before composing himself to snap a much-needed major

    AFL
    Ryan and Kelly light up the telly in different ways

    Liam Ryan converts a beauty from distance before Tim Kelly’s floater somehow squeezes through to hype up the home crowd

    AFL
    Crows sweat as star forward in agony after captain’s MRO worry

    Adelaide gets thrown a big injury headache as Riley Thilthorpe clutches his shoulder after appearing to be clipped high by Liam Duggan

    AFL
    Young Eagle swarmed after stunning first goal lifts stadium

    West Coast continues to shock the Crows as Hamish Davis lands his first major in the AFL in sensational fashion

    AFL
    Eagle’s eye-catching handball ends in Jobe gold

    Elijah Hewett delivers a perfect pass to Jobe Shanahan, who makes no mistake with the snap

    AFL
    Skipper salutes after typical ripper with lethal left

    Jordan Dawson unleashes a thumping effort off just a few steps to get his troops up and about early

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

93 Noah Anderson GCFC
88 Jordan Dawson ADEL
88 Matt Rowell GCFC
87 Nick Daicos COLL
87 Bailey Smith GEEL
81 Max Holmes GEEL
81 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
80 Caleb Serong FRE
78 Max Gawn MELB
77 Zak Butters PORT
77 Brodie Grundy SYD
77 Ed Richards WB
69 Marcus Bontempelli WB
68 Finn Callaghan GWS
66 Hugh McCluggage BL
62 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
61 Isaac Heeney SYD
60 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL