MATT Rowell and Jordan Dawson have moved to within five votes of leader Noah Anderson in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Bailey Smith has also made a move with two games remaining in the home-and-away season.
Rowell and Dawson were among seven 10-vote games in round 22, while Anderson didn't pick up a vote against Carlton after being tagged by by Blues youngster Cooper Lord.
Rowell and Dawson have moved to 88 for the season, five behind Anderson, with Smith (nine votes in round 22) and Nick Daicos (zero votes in round 22) a further vote behind.
With the votes to now go behind closed doors for the remaining two rounds of the season, there are 11 players who can theoretically win the award.
The other players to get 10 votes in round 22 were Hawthorn ruck Lloyd Meek, Sydney star Isaac Heeney, Port Adelaide defender Aliir Aliir, GWS young gun Finn Callaghan and Western Bulldogs star Ed Richards.
The winner will be announced at the AFL Awards on Thursday August 28.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Hawthorn v Collingwood
10 Lloyd Meek HAW
8 Jai Newcombe HAW
4 Dylan Moore HAW
4 Jarman Impey HAW
3 Nick Watson HAW
1 James Sicily HAW
Geelong v Essendon
9 Bailey Smith GEEL
5 Shaun Mannagh GEEL
4 Max Holmes GEEL
3 Gryan Miers GEEL
3 Connor O'Sullivan GEEL
3 Zach Merrett ESS
2 Archie Roberts ESS
1 Shannon Neale GEEL
Richmond v St Kilda
9 Jack Sinclair STK
9 Callum Wilkie STK
5 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
3 Marcus Windhager STK
3 Jack Ross RICH
1 Ben Miller RICH
Brisbane v Sydney
10 Isaac Heeney SYD
5 Harris Andrews BL
4 Nick Blakey SYD
3 Angus Sheldrick SYD
3 Will Ashcroft BL
2 Darcy Wilmot BL
2 Josh Dunkley BL
1 Errol Gulden SYD
Carlton v Gold Coast
10 Matt Rowell GCFC
8 Touk Miller GCFC
6 Ben King GCFC
3 Francis Evans CARL
2 Cooper Lord CARL
1 Sam Collins GCFC
Port Adelaide v Fremantle
10 Aliir Aliir PORT
7 Caleb Serong FRE
6 Zak Butters PORT
4 Luke Jackson FRE
2 Shai Bolton FRE
1 Michael Frederick FRE
Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne
10 Finn Callaghan GWS
8 Toby Greene GWS
6 Harry Himmelberg GWS
4 Tom Green GWS
1 Colby McKercher NMFC
1 Aaron Cadman GWS
Western Bulldogs v Sydney
10 Ed Richards WB
7 Aaron Naughton WB
5 Max Gawn MELB
4 Marcus Bontempelli WB
2 Tom Liberatore WB
1 Bailey Dale WB
1 Tom McDonald MELB
West Coast v Adelaide
10 Jordan Dawson ADEL
8 Izak Rankine ADEL
6 Tim Kelly WCE
2 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL
2 Tom McCarthy WCE
1 Reuben Ginbey WCE
1 Mark Keane ADEL
LEADERBOARD
93 Noah Anderson GCFC
88 Jordan Dawson ADEL
88 Matt Rowell GCFC
87 Nick Daicos COLL
87 Bailey Smith GEEL
81 Max Holmes GEEL
81 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
80 Caleb Serong FRE
78 Max Gawn MELB
77 Zak Butters PORT
77 Brodie Grundy SYD
77 Ed Richards WB
69 Marcus Bontempelli WB
68 Finn Callaghan GWS
66 Hugh McCluggage BL
62 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
61 Isaac Heeney SYD
60 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL