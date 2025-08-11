The coaches' votes for the round 22 games are in

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during Adelaide's win over Hawthorn in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MATT Rowell and Jordan Dawson have moved to within five votes of leader Noah Anderson in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Bailey Smith has also made a move with two games remaining in the home-and-away season.

Rowell and Dawson were among seven 10-vote games in round 22, while Anderson didn't pick up a vote against Carlton after being tagged by by Blues youngster Cooper Lord.

Rowell and Dawson have moved to 88 for the season, five behind Anderson, with Smith (nine votes in round 22) and Nick Daicos (zero votes in round 22) a further vote behind.

With the votes to now go behind closed doors for the remaining two rounds of the season, there are 11 players who can theoretically win the award.

The other players to get 10 votes in round 22 were Hawthorn ruck Lloyd Meek, Sydney star Isaac Heeney, Port Adelaide defender Aliir Aliir, GWS young gun Finn Callaghan and Western Bulldogs star Ed Richards.

The winner will be announced at the AFL Awards on Thursday August 28.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Hawthorn v Collingwood

10 Lloyd Meek HAW

8 Jai Newcombe HAW

4 Dylan Moore HAW

4 Jarman Impey HAW

3 Nick Watson HAW

1 James Sicily HAW

10:55 'I apologise to our Magpie Army, that's a disappointing performance': McRae Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 22’s match against Hawthorn

09:34 'The way our forwards operated I thought was really in sync': Mitchell Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 22’s match against Collingwood

01:55 Monster Meek: Big Hawk walks tall with treble Lloyd Meek asserts his dominance with a superb three-goal performance in the win over Collingwood

08:16 Highlights: Hawks hammer sluggish Pies in MCG stunner The Hawks and Magpies clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:57 Pies chair off champion Sidebottom after 350th Steele Sidebottom is celebrated by both teams after marking his 350th game in an illustrious career

01:00 Chol nailing goals for fun after Hawk's blistering run Mabior Chol slots his third goal of the game in style after Jarman Impey's sizzling burst through the middle of the ground

00:51 Shell-shocked Pies have no answers as Jack goes whack Jack Gunston continues to pile more pain on a struggling Magpies outfit with a pair of priceless goals in the third term

00:51 Dear in the highlights: Calsher conjures another MOTY contender Calsher Dear puts his hand up for a second Mark of the Year nomination in the matter of weeks with a huge grab over the top of the pack

00:46 De Goey delivers magic and celebrates baby announcement Jordan De Goey produces a brilliant goal on his left foot to get the Collingwood faithful buzzing

00:57 'You've got to grab the footy!': Skipper's shocker punished by the Wizard Nick Watson makes Darcy Moore pay for a costly tap with a stunning goal, before following it up moments later with another ripper

01:28 'G rocked as star Pie gets KO'd in sickening early collision Collingwood is dealt a cruel blow only minutes after the opening bounce as returning defender Jeremy Howe is stretchered off after a brutal clash with Jai Newcombe

Geelong v Essendon

9 Bailey Smith GEEL

5 Shaun Mannagh GEEL

4 Max Holmes GEEL

3 Gryan Miers GEEL

3 Connor O'Sullivan GEEL

3 Zach Merrett ESS

2 Archie Roberts ESS

1 Shannon Neale GEEL

09:54 Scott post-match, R22: 'I'm not sure you can get suspended for hurting your own player' Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 22’s match against Geelong

10:48 Scott post-match, R22: 'We were okay in parts, but execution was a bit off' Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 22’s match against Essendon

08:16 Highlights: Geelong v Essendon The Cats and Bombers clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:33 Oh wow, O’Sullivan: Young Cat clunks sky-high speccy Connor O’Sullivan shows his tremendous potential with a super mark over Archer May

00:47 Milestone Miers finally finds his magic touch Gryan Miers nails a typically flashy goal in his 150th game of AFL after a couple of uncharacteristic misses

00:39 McMahon means business with terrific third Liam McMahon continues to impress with a slick third goal on an otherwise tough night for the Bombers

00:54 Bruised Luamon: Don flipped backwards in sickening landing Luamon Lual is left sore after a nasty mid-air incident, flipping backwards in a contest that could have ended far worse

01:03 Cattery buzzing as Jezza starts to make his move Jeremy Cameron gets the Geelong faithful hyped up after finding his rhythm in the second quarter with a classy double

01:18 Neale steals centre stage with blistering early hat-trick With all eyes on Jeremy Cameron, Shannon Neale bursts out of the blocks to slot the opening three goals of the game

Richmond v St Kilda

9 Jack Sinclair STK

9 Callum Wilkie STK

5 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK

3 Marcus Windhager STK

3 Jack Ross RICH

1 Ben Miller RICH

05:49 Lyon post-match, R22: 'Our brand's a little bit all over the shop at the minute' Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 22’s match against Richmond

06:20 Yze post-match, R22: 'I feel like we could have won the game' Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 22’s match against St Kilda

08:15 Highlights: Richmond v St Kilda The Tigers and Saints clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

03:37 Last two mins: Saints hold on after Tiger's late run proves costly Enjoy the final moments of the match between Richmond and St Kilda at the MCG

00:48 Tigers gun duo combines for perfect assist and finish Tim Taranto gets on the end of a superb Jacob Hopper assist before finishing truly

00:50 Tiger Army erupts as McIntosh nails go-ahead goal Kamdyn McIntosh delivers a brilliant finish out of the contest to give Richmond the lead

01:19 Free kick? Commentators unsure as Tiger's headband ripped off Commentators saw the funny side after Rowan Marshall ended up with Kamdyn McIntosh's headband - but it's not the first time it's happened this season

00:55 Nasiah gives it to Tiger after getting incredible bounce Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera continues to defy logic with an ambitious goal effort bouncing to perfection

00:33 Rioli strikes again with trademark tackle on 'The Flying Viking' Maurice Rioli jnr displays some of his renowned pressure to bring down Alixzander Tauru in an outstanding tackle

00:56 Noah's arc: Balta brings it with brilliant snap Richmond closes in after a terrific team effort results in a crafty major to Noah Balta

00:51 Milestone men combine: Pair of Jacks come up trumps Jack Higgins slots the 200th goal of his career after a terrific pass from captain Jack Steele

Brisbane v Sydney

10 Isaac Heeney SYD

5 Harris Andrews BL

4 Nick Blakey SYD

3 Angus Sheldrick SYD

3 Will Ashcroft BL

2 Darcy Wilmot BL

2 Josh Dunkley BL

1 Errol Gulden SYD

06:16 Cox post-match, R22: 'Their standards have risen, they've played the footy we're after' Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 22’s match against Brisbane

09:43 Fagan post-match, R22: 'I don't doubt this group in any way, shape or form' Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 22’s match against Sydney

08:13 Highlights: Brisbane v Sydney The Lions and Swans clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

02:20 Five-star Heeney heroics help Swans dismantle Lions Isaac Heeney puts on a stellar performance at the Gabba with five majors including three of them in one quarter

04:09 Last two mins: Lions' epic comeback falls just short Enjoy the final two minutes of Sydney's win over Brisbane, with the Lions almost producing the impossible

00:46 'Oh no, he didn't': Swan cops 100m penalty Darcy Gardiner is on the receiving end of two 50m penalties against Jack Buller after the Swan appears to tap the footy out of his hands

01:05 Swans star stunned after worrying mid-air collision Brodie Grundy is left sore and shaken after a crunching marking contest sends a scare through the Sydney camp

00:43 Heeney hanger, Warner wizardry: Star Swans at it again Isaac Heeney takes a magnificent speccy with Chad Warner slotting the goal for the cherry on top

01:06 Unstoppable Heeney explodes with huge hat-trick Isaac Heeney silences the Gabba with a three-goal blitz in the second term

01:00 Young Lion apologises after stealing certain goal from teammate Logan Morris continued his goal kicking ways, but quickly regretted it as teammate Will Ashcroft gave him a light-hearted ribbing

00:57 Electric Swans link up for epic 'Sydney slingshot' Chad Warner drills a great goal on the run to finish off a brilliant team play from their own defensive half

00:47 Gabba gasps as brutal collision rocks big pack of players Callum Ah Chee and Henry Smith collide in a friendly-fire contest, leaving both players worse for wear

00:47 Dunkley denied, but responds with a goal just seconds later Josh Dunkley snaps a wonderful goal after his mark moments earlier was deemed touched by the umpire

Carlton v Gold Coast

10 Matt Rowell GCFC

8 Touk Miller GCFC

6 Ben King GCFC

3 Francis Evans CARL

2 Cooper Lord CARL

1 Sam Collins GCFC

12:43 Voss post-match, R22: 'Our never-give-up attitude, I think that's been a real trademark of ours' Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 22’s match against Gold Coast

07:31 Hardwick post-match, R22: 'Couldn't quite get the scoreboard ticking along as well as we'd like' Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 22’s match against Carlton

08:13 Highlights: Carlton v Gold Coast The Blues and Suns clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

03:33 High-flying King sinks six against Blues Ben King reels in an epic MOTY contender as his big bag of goals leads the Suns to an important win

00:54 Comeback Blues? Hot minute sees Carlton make it four in a row Back-to-back goals from Francis Evans and Jesse Motlop breathes life into the Blues’ comeback hopes

00:36 In-form Fiorini finds clever snap for hot start to half Brayden Fiorini nails this goal inside the opening minute of the third term

00:57 Fogarty swoops at just the right time Lachie Fogarty crumbs this pack to perfection as he slams home this goal during the second term

01:05 Is this the Mark of the Year? King ‘hovers’ like never before Ben King soars over the top of Lewis Young to reel in an ‘unbelievable’ contender for Mark of the Year

00:32 Wild Witts: Big Sun's magical finish in game 200 Jarrod Witts conjures this miraculous goal to kickstart his side’s charge in his 200th match of AFL

00:46 Evans electrifies early to get Blues fans believing Francis Evans nails back-to-back goals in quick succession to fire up the faithful in the first term

Port Adelaide v Fremantle

10 Aliir Aliir PORT

7 Caleb Serong FRE

6 Zak Butters PORT

4 Luke Jackson FRE

2 Shai Bolton FRE

1 Michael Frederick FRE

09:51 Logmuir post-match, R22: 'We probably had our worst 20 minutes or 15 minutes of footy we have played' Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 22’s match against Port Adelaide

10:14 Hinkley post-match, R22: 'The second quarter was as good as we have played for some time' Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 22’s match against Fremantle

08:16 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Fremantle The Power and Dockers clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:38 Champions Boak and Fyfe swap jumpers in wholesome moment Travis Boak and Nat Fyfe exchange guernseys after the game in a heartwarming gesture

04:57 Last two mins: Skipper comes up clutch as Freo completes comeback win over Port The thrilling final moments between Port Adelaide and Fremantle in round 22

00:56 'That's a mark!': Voss shushes crowd after non-call ends in goal Patrick Voss silences the Power faithful after fuming over a non-paid mark and finding a major moments later

00:54 Power recruit hobbles off after mark ends awry Jack Lukosius is subbed out of the game after pulling a troublesome calf

00:47 'There's nothing this kid can't do': Reid's ridiculous goal Murphy Reid dribbles the ball to absolute perfection from the impossible angle

00:25 Georgiades goes upstairs for super speccy Mitch Georgiades takes a huge hanger right before half-time to ignite the Power faithful

00:57 Smiles all round for Aliir's first Power major Coach Ken Hinkley is ecstatic after Aliir Aliir kicks his first goal for Port Adelaide

01:41 ‘He’s coming for everybody’: Fiery Voss riles up anyone in sight A fired-up Patrick Voss digs into Power players and fans following a powerful mark and goal

00:50 Power recruit goes solo in candy-selling GOTY contender Jack Lukosius somehow blindsides three defenders before nailing a brilliant checkside in traffic

01:35 Power surge: Port bites back with four goals in as many minutes A blistering flurry of goals revives the home crowd with this incredible team effort

01:09 Shai leads the pack with two quick sizzlers Shai Bolton is already giving Port Adelaide headaches as he kicks the first two majors of the match with class

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne

10 Finn Callaghan GWS

8 Toby Greene GWS

6 Harry Himmelberg GWS

4 Tom Green GWS

1 Colby McKercher NMFC

1 Aaron Cadman GWS

07:23 'He (Hogan) has got a bit of work, a few boxes to tick': Kingsley Watch GWS’s press conference after round 22’s match against North Melbourne

09:47 'We've got a lot of guys playing … that are still learning the game': Clarkson Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 22’s match against GWS

08:13 Highlights: GWS v North Melbourne The Giants and Kangaroos clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:32 Jack's rapid reflexes brings a big smile after clever poke Jack Darling shows his skill to soccer through a quick finish on the goal line and his reaction says it all

00:28 Geordie joy: Roo swamped after maiden major Geordie Payne boots his first career goal on his AFL debut and his teammates show him the love

00:37 Toby in space is full of grace after classy Callaghan Toby Greene nails a beautiful banana after Finn Callaghan's slick intercept and assist

00:33 Crafty Bedford makes it look easy with banana beauty Toby Bedford gathers the footy in traffic and curls through an impressive checkside from the angle

00:51 Tsunami sweeps in as brilliant Brown finishes scintillating run Callum Brown bends through his third major after Greater Western Sydney's electric end-to-end play

00:55 Debutant Roo brings nan to tears with special first goal Cooper Trembath hits the scoreboard early on his AFL debut to spark heartfelt emotions for his family

00:50 Slick Stringer brings the tricks to wow Manuka early Jake Stringer dribbles through a perfect snap from the pocket and he salutes to the home crowd

Western Bulldogs v Sydney

10 Ed Richards WB

7 Aaron Naughton WB

5 Max Gawn MELB

4 Marcus Bontempelli WB

2 Tom Liberatore WB

1 Bailey Dale WB

1 Tom McDonald MELB

12:33 'I'm really grateful for everyone's contributions and we fight on': Beveridge Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 22’s match against Melbourne

10:41 'I really enjoyed it. It's not too different': Chaplin Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 22’s match against Western Bulldogs

08:15 Highlights: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs The Demons and Bulldogs clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:39 High-fives all round as Naughton delivers masterpiece Aaron Naughton takes control in front of goal with five much-needed majors in the Dogs' staggering win

04:30 Last two mins: Star's incredible mark sees Dogs hold off Dees The thrilling final moments between Melbourne and Western Bulldogs in round 22

00:37 Howes slams home memorable first as crazy contest continues Blake Howes unloads from beyond 50 to give Melbourne back the lead

00:37 Ridiculous Richards shows more class with monster goal Ed Richards continues to dominate with a massive major from distance to steal back the lead

00:42 Pure Petracca pace and power sees Dees pull away Christian Petracca gets on the end of some brilliant team play to slam home another

00:36 Melksham magic sees charging Dees hit the front Jake Melksham shows all his class with a clever mark and superb finish to give Melbourne the lead

00:41 Fritsch fires home warning shot as Dees bite back Bayley Fritsch gets on the end of a brilliant transition play as Melbourne closes in

00:39 Astro-Naught takes off before bagging number three Aaron Naughton shows plenty of power to take a terrific grab before kicking his third major

00:39 Double take from McNeil comes up trumps Lachie McNeil recovered from a fresh-airy to slot through a terrific major for the Dogs

00:46 Melksham defies age and gravity with silky speccy Jake Melksham continues his fine form with a superb aerial grab before kicking truly

00:42 Big Darcy punishes Dee’s howler as Dogs bite early Sam Darcy slots the easiest goal he'll ever kick as an errant Melbourne pass comes good for the Bulldogs

West Coast v Adelaide

10 Jordan Dawson ADEL

8 Izak Rankine ADEL

6 Tim Kelly WCE

2 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL

2 Tom McCarthy WCE

1 Reuben Ginbey WCE

1 Mark Keane ADEL

08:36 'We won the game of footy in a different way and we'll learn a lot from that': Nicks Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 22’s match against West Coast

08:12 'I think if we play like that every week, we'll be OK': McQualter Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 22’s match against Adelaide

08:15 Highlights: West Coast v Adelaide The Eagles and Crows clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:12 Thilthorpe denied the mark, but strikes again within seconds Riley Thilthorpe fires a crucial goal only moments after a strong clunk is ruled out, sealing an important win for the Crows

00:56 ‘Cool in a crisis’: Rankine arrives onto scene again Izak Rankine continues to try and will his Crows over the line in a tough battle with this sensational solo goal

00:45 ‘Took bodies with him’: Fog rides bump and still powers on Darcy Fogarty gathers a hot footy and crashes into an Eagle before composing himself to snap a much-needed major

01:04 Ryan and Kelly light up the telly in different ways Liam Ryan converts a beauty from distance before Tim Kelly’s floater somehow squeezes through to hype up the home crowd

01:12 Crows sweat as star forward in agony after captain’s MRO worry Adelaide gets thrown a big injury headache as Riley Thilthorpe clutches his shoulder after appearing to be clipped high by Liam Duggan

00:50 Young Eagle swarmed after stunning first goal lifts stadium West Coast continues to shock the Crows as Hamish Davis lands his first major in the AFL in sensational fashion

00:42 Eagle’s eye-catching handball ends in Jobe gold Elijah Hewett delivers a perfect pass to Jobe Shanahan, who makes no mistake with the snap

00:42 Skipper salutes after typical ripper with lethal left Jordan Dawson unleashes a thumping effort off just a few steps to get his troops up and about early

LEADERBOARD

93 Noah Anderson GCFC

88 Jordan Dawson ADEL

88 Matt Rowell GCFC

87 Nick Daicos COLL

87 Bailey Smith GEEL

81 Max Holmes GEEL

81 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK

80 Caleb Serong FRE

78 Max Gawn MELB

77 Zak Butters PORT

77 Brodie Grundy SYD

77 Ed Richards WB

69 Marcus Bontempelli WB

68 Finn Callaghan GWS

66 Hugh McCluggage BL

62 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

61 Isaac Heeney SYD

60 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL