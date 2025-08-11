Izak Rankine says the ladder-leading Crows must rapidly recover from copping a 'smack in the face' from lowly West Coast

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal during the match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWLY West Coast dished out a collective smack in the face to finals-bound Adelaide, Crows star Izak Rankine says.

Adelaide went a win clear atop the ladder with its nine-point escape over the last-placed Eagles in Perth on Sunday.

The Crows scored four of the last five goals to avoid the biggest upset of the season.

"We still found a way to win, which was nice," Rankine told reporters at Adelaide Airport on Monday.

"We came in knowing that they were going to bring the contest, bring the heat.

"They sort of smacked us in the face and it's good reminder that we have got to stick to our game and our process, no matter what's going on."

The Crows have dismissed any lingering concern over spearhead Riley Thilthorpe, who copped a neck injury but returned to kick two late clutch goals.

"That was a bit scary when we first saw it," Rankine said.

"But he's all good now, he's fine, he's literally laughing, telling jokes and walking around as normal."

Midfielder James Peatling (corked thigh) faces a fitness test ahead of Adelaide's bumper home fixture against third-placed Collingwood on Saturday night.

The Crows haven't beaten Collingwood since 2016 - an 11-game stretch of 10 consecutive losses preceded by a draw.

But Adelaide has been edging closer, losing its past five clashes by 10 points or less.

"We have had some close battles in the past and haven't really got over the line," Rankine said.

"They have been a great side for a while now so it's always a challenge going up against them and you always want to take down a scalp as well.

"We're very keen for this week. It's going to be sold out, it's going to be packed, and it's going to be hot as well.

"It's going to be finals-like."

Rankine, in his third season with Adelaide after three with Gold Coast, has never been in a ladder-leading team before.

But while excited at the prospect of finals, the 25-year-old was tempering his enthusiasm.

"I have never been this high on the ladder before so it's quite nice," Rankine said.

"We'll appreciate it now, but we're definitely looking forward to the challenge this week in Collingwood.

"It's nice to think about. But we know we have some more steps to take throughout the year."

With two minor rounds remaining, the Crows are the only team assured a finals berth, with a two-win spread from second-placed Geelong to the Western Bulldogs in ninth.