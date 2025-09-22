Bombers captain Zach Merrett has spoken publicly for the first time since meeting with the Hawks

Zach Merrett leads the team out during Essendon's clash against Gold Coast in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON captain Zach Merrett says he "still feels the love" of the Bombers despite his push to be traded to Hawthorn, but added he feels "a bit of a shame" as the saga plays out.

Merrett spoke to several media outlets at the Brownlow Medal on Monday night, the first time he's spoken publicly since news of his meeting with Hawks coach Sam Mitchell came to light.

The 29-year-old conceded there is "a fair bit of uncertainty" about his future but says he feels well supported by the Bombers and coach Brad Scott.

"I still feel the love. It's a place I absolutely adore and have for 12 years," he told Fox Sports.

"What happens beyond that, I don't know. But I love it regardless and I still feel Brad has love for me and support for me.

"We'll see what happens in the next few weeks as we work through what's next for all of us, but there's obviously plenty of factors at play and a fair bit of uncertainty as well."

He added the public nature of the trade speculation has been "difficult".

"It's been a difficult time for me and my family when you're dealing with things largely in the media," he said.

"I've had constant dialogue with the club, and I've felt their support behind closed doors, which has been incredible. I've had some amazing messages from a number of people in the footy world and broader than that.

"It's been difficult, but it's the industry we're in, I understand that. It's different to getting critiqued about kicks and handballs, but we'll see what happens in the next few weeks."

In a seperate interview with Channel Seven, Merrett confirmed he will attend the club's best and fairest night next week.

"The Bombers fans are the best in the competition," he told Seven.

"There's still things I need to work on to see where I end up.

"It's a bit of a shame at the moment, I am not there to upset fans, I appreciate them dearly."