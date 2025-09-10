Zach Merrett has met with Hawthorn as the Bombers captain weighs up a decision on his future

Zach Merrett handballs during Essendon's clash against Gold Coast in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON captain Zach Merrett's intent to explore a trade has taken another step with the star midfielder meeting with Hawthorn.

Merrett, a five-time best and fairest at Essendon, has been weighing moving clubs since the end of the Bombers' season.

He is understood to have met with Hawks officials this week.

The 29-year-old has two years to run on his contract and the Bombers have been adamant they wouldn't be open to letting him move clubs.

But whether the meeting with a fierce rival changes that approach will be seen in coming weeks with the Hawks courting the 251-gamer as they look to add to their midfield brigade.

The idea of Merrett alongside Hawks best-and-fairest winners Jai Newcombe and Will Day has been central to Hawthorn's aggressive pursuit.

Hawthorn chased Harley Reid and offered the Eagle a mouth-watering 11-year deal before he re-signed with West Coast and has also pursued Port Adelaide matchwinner Zak Butters.