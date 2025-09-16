No matter what happens in the trade period, Essendon needs a new captain to replace Zach Merrett, writes Cal Twomey

Zach Merrett after Essendon's loss to GWS in R19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON will have a new captain in 2026.

Whatever happens in the next month with Zach Merrett – whether he gets his wish to be traded to Hawthorn or has to return to the Bombers if a deal isn't done – being captain again has to be off the table.

Essendon has had a gulf in leadership in recent years, one of the reasons Merrett has felt a burden on his shoulders.

When he took over the role ahead of the 2023 season following Dyson Heppell's handover, Merrett wanted the team to be led like Virat Kohli steered the Indian cricket team - with an edge.

Mason Redman and Zach Merrett after Essendon's loss to Adelaide in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

But Merrett has only just finished his third year as Bombers' skipper after long coveting the position. The Bombers' plan, too, was to have Merrett at the wheel for more years as they grew their next batch of leaders.

That won't be the case now.

Andrew McGrath has been Merrett's vice-captain for the past three years, with the club's official leadership group officially expanded this season to include Nic Martin, Mason Redman and Kyle Langford.

In the past week, McGrath, Redman and Martin have all publicly expressed their disappointment at their skipper looking to leave the club, with Merrett and McGrath meeting on Monday.

No.1 pick McGrath will be favoured to take on the captaincy role permanently in what will be something of a 'come together' summer for the club if it loses its skipper in such extraordinary circumstances.

The 27-year-old is more an arm-around-the-shoulder style of leader than a demanding force and will need to find the balance should he be elevated to the role – regardless of Merrett going or staying.

But the club must also find ways to broaden its leadership responsibilities and give ownership to a younger core that will have to shoulder the load – on and off the field.

While the likes of Redman and Langford will have the experience, the next wave of Martin, Sam Durham and Jye Caldwell will also have to step up in the leadership space given their on-field qualities.

Zach Merrett and Andrew McGrath celebrate Essendon's win over Collingwood in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Martin, 24, may have been a contender for the captaincy, but the likelihood of him being out until June next year as he recovers from his knee reconstruction makes it unlikely to see him take on the role, while Durham and Caldwell are the heartbeat of the team's on-field spirit and a midfield pair to share the load who be called upon to develop more in the leadership sense.

Archie Roberts is rated internally as growing voice within the group and is another who the Bombers are already shaping to be a leader of the future. But with a significant draft hand ahead this year, leadership qualities will also be on the radar for the Bombers' recruiters to bring into the club.

Merrett's move to Hawthorn still depends on the Hawks getting a deal done given he has two years remaining on his contract at Essendon. Hawthorn has assets but like Charlie Curnow's wishes to move from Carlton likely to have to involve multiple clubs if any deal is to eventuate, the Hawks may also look to get other parties involved to offer a deal satisfactory to the Bombers.

President Dave Barham said in his letter to members last week that 'no one is bigger than the club'. That is true, but no player is also bigger or better than a great trade deal.

Merrett grew up a gun cricketer and would know stepping down from the Bombers' captaincy in coming weeks to help ease an exit would be akin to walking when you've been caught at second slip.

And as a result of his meeting with Hawthorn, the Bombers' top order will very swiftly need to be remodelled heading into the off-season.