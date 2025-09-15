Check out the draft order as it stands with three games left in the 2025 season

Jarman Impey, Sam Mitchell and Jai Newcombe sing the song after Hawthorn's win over Adelaide in the semi-final at Adelaide Oval on September 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN is into yet another preliminary final and the Hawks will also head into the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period with a prized top-10 pick at their disposal.

Hawthorn currently holds pick No.8 this year after the Tom Barrass trade last October, which saw the Hawks land Carlton's 2025 first-round pick, and their own future first-round selection end up at West Coast.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

In negotiations, the Hawks gave the Eagles the choice of future first and future second-round picks tied to the Blues or tied to the Hawks. West Coast opted for the latter, essentially betting that Hawthorn would finish below Carlton in 2025.

The Hawks finished the season in eighth spot and were just one loss away from finishing ninth, which would have seen the Eagles end up with pick 10.

But with the Hawks now into the final four, that pick has blown out to pick 15 and will be pushed back even further if the Hawks make it through to the Grand Final.

The Hawks' second-round pick belonging to the Eagles has now also blown out to 33.

Learn More 01:54

On the flip side, with the Blues finishing a disappointing 11th, the Hawks have possession of pick eight, which could be pivotal in their pursuit of disgruntled Essendon captain, Zach Merrett.

While Hawthorn's strong September is a blow to West Coast, the Eagles will still head into the Trade Period with pick one and could end up with pick two as well if they receive band one compensation for departing free agent, Oscar Allen.

The final draft order ahead of the Trade Period will be determined after the Grand Final, before compensation picks are determined.

Indicative draft order after the semi-finals

ROUND ONE

1 West Coast

2 Richmond

3 Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)

4 Essendon

5 Essendon (tied to Melbourne)

6 Gold Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)

7 St Kilda

8 Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)

9 Sydney

10 Western Bulldogs

11 Fremantle

12 GWS

13 Gold Coast

14 Adelaide

15 West Coast (tied to Hawthorn)

16 Brisbane

17 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)

18 Geelong

ROUND TWO

19 West Coast

20 North Melbourne (tied to Richmond)

21 North Melbourne

22 Essendon

23 Melbourne

24 Port Adelaide

25 Essendon (tied to St Kilda)

26 Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)

27 Sydney

28 Western Bulldogs

29 Fremantle

30 GWS

31 Gold Coast

32 GWS (tied to Adelaide)

33 West Coast (tied to Hawthorn)

34 Carlton (tied to Brisbane)

35 Collingwood

36 Geelong

ROUND THREE

37 Brisbane (tied to West Coast)

38 Fremantle (tied to Richmond)

39 North Melbourne

40 Brisbane (tied to Essendon)

41 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)

42 Port Adelaide

43 St Kilda

44 Carlton

45 Sydney

46 Brisbane (tied to Western Bulldogs)

47 Fremantle

48 Adelaide (tied to GWS)

49 Brisbane (tied to Gold Coast)

50 Adelaide

51 West Coast (tied to Hawthorn)

52 Melbourne (tied to Brisbane)

53 Collingwood

54 Geelong

ROUND FOUR

55 Hawthorn (tied to West Coast)

56 Gold Coast (tied to Richmond)

57 North Melbourne

58 St Kilda (tied to Essendon)

59 Melbourne

60 Port Adelaide

61 Brisbane (tied to St Kilda)

62 Carlton

63 Sydney

64 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)

65 Fremantle

66 Adelaide (tied to GWS)

67 Gold Coast

68 Adelaide

69 Hawthorn

70 Brisbane

71 Collingwood

72 Geelong