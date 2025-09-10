Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

L-R: Zach Merrett, Koby Bewick, Andrew Pridham. Pictures: AFL Photos

HAWKS' HAND TO LAND ZACH

HAWTHORN'S No.8 pick will be the starting point of any proposed deal to land Essendon captain Zach Merrett, with the Bombers adamant their skipper isn't leaving the club.

Merrett sensationally met with coach Sam Mitchell and Hawthorn officials on Tuesday, just a day after the Essendon board had resolved not to trade him if he further explored a move away from Tullamarine.

It sets the scene for a tense period ahead given Merrett's contract to the end of 2027, with the Hawks also being linked with interest in Melbourne champion Christian Petracca.

The Hawks have been keen on landing an A-grade midfielder this off-season, having chased Port Adelaide pre-agent Zak Butters and also tried to lure West Coast star Harley Reid on an 11-year deal, with Merrett next in their sights. Their pursuit of Merrett leaves Petracca as a potential next option if the Norm Smith medallist looks at a fresh start a year after his attempted trade from the Demons.

Hawthorn's trade hand includes picks No.8 and 26 this year (both tied to Carlton) as well as 2026 and 2027 first-round picks. While Essendon has remained steadfast that Merrett wouldn't be moving, the Hawks would have to package up a significant deal to make Essendon consider.

It makes for an uncomfortable five weeks for the Bombers ahead of the trade deadline on October 15 if Merrett continues to pursue a trade, with the midfielder all but sure to win his sixth best and fairest on October 3. Multiple clubs have been aware in recent weeks that the three-time All-Australian was open to exploring a move as he chased finals success.

Hawthorn is unlikely to want to part with any of its key young players as part of any trade offering.

Separately, the Bombers have been monitoring young Hawthorn midfielder Henry Hustwaite ahead of the trade period.

The 21-year-old has played 10 games across three seasons at Waverley Park, struggling for opportunities despite sustained form in the VFL.

Henry Hustwaite during the VFL Round 20 match between Box Hill and Footscray at Box Hill City Oval on August 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hustwaite starred for Box Hill in Saturday's semi-final win over Brisbane, amassing 37 disposals and 11 clearances, after 31 touches in the first final.

He has averaged 29.6 disposals (No.4 in the VFL), 9.5 clearances and 5.6 tackles from 16 appearances in the VFL in 2025 to be one of the premier state league midfielders in the country.

Hustwaite is contracted for 2026, but the Bombers have been keeping tabs on the inside midfielder as they undergo changes to that area of the list. – Callum Twomey, Josh Gabelich

ESSENDON LODGES FATHER-SON SUBMISSION

ESSENDON chief executive Craig Vozzo, coach Brad Scott and football boss Dan McPherson met with the AFL on Wednesday after the Bombers submitted their proposal to retain early access to father-son and Academy players but pay 'fair value'.

It comes as the Bombers join the growing list of clubs lobbying against a restricted part of the draft blocking any bids being matched on draftees tied to clubs.

Sydney has also called on the AFL to stick with the current bidding rules, with Swans president Andrew Pridham saying the club's investment in its Academy would be "materially diminished" if access to elite talents is watered down.

The Bombers have highly rated father-son Koby Bewick eligible in 2027, as well as NGA prospects next season, and have followed Port Adelaide, Carlton and Greater Western Sydney in putting forward their cases to the League, which is considering a draft lockout in matching early bids as soon as 2026.

Koby Bewick celebrates a goal during the Marsh AFL National Development Championships U16 Boys match between Victoria Metro and Victoria Country at Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval on June 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We support retaining priority access and keeping the father-son rule but finding a consistency on what is fair value across all three – the father-son, NGA and northern Academies," Vozzo told AFL.com.au.

"There has been a gap in the payment of the bids in the system."

The Bombers' submission included their position on keeping the father-son rule while also bolstering eligibility requirements on NGA and Academy players.

Essendon's recommendations for the bidding and free agency system also included band one free agency compensation picks beginning at pick 11, after the non-finalists have had their first picks, and free agency compensation picks not being diluted by bringing in other free agents for non-finalist clubs.

Essendon has two exciting NGA players eligible in this year's draft in Calder Cannons pair Adam Sweid and Hussien El Achkar, with both in contention as top-25 picks. The Bombers have spent more than $10 million since NGAs were established on community initiatives and are keen to be able to reap the talent rewards of their work, with bottom-ager Blake Justice looking a talent for the 2026 draft.

Adam Swied during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Victoria Metro and Victoria Country at RSEA Park on July 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, Sydney supported the current bidding system being held after not yet being tested under the revised Draft Value Index developed last year. As St Kilda, Fremantle and Geelong put forward plans to have an uncompromised early part of the draft, the Swans hit back at rushing through any changes.

"There was a major review of the bidding rules surrounding northern Academies, NGA and father-sons which clubs were invited to put submissions in and as a consequence they changed the bidding system which will be applied for the first time at this year's draft," Pridham told AFL.com.au.

"I think it's beyond extraordinary that they could, through the lobbying of a couple of clubs, consider changing rules that haven't been applied yet."

Pridham said the Swans are supportive of father-sons but that NGA access needed to be tightened.

"Fans love to see father-sons so that should be left alone. I don't have an issue conceptually with NGAs and what they seek to achieve. My strong views are that it's not being applied correctly," he said.

"If NGAs are to apply the requirements should be that clubs are spending money developing the talent pool, and that particularly applies to Indigenous kids and any multicultural players, wherever they might come from."

Swans Academy products Braeden Campbell, Sam Wicks, Isaac Heeney, Callum Mills, Nick Blakey and Errol Gulden. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Sydney has four Academy players who could this year be selected at the national draft, having previously taken Isaac Heeney, Callum Mills, Brayden Campbell and Nick Blakey as first-round Academy selections. As the AFL Commission meets in Grand Final week with any potential draft changes on the agenda, Pridham said any changes to top-end Academy access would result in a change in funding.

"The reality is it's the major game development tool for New South Wales and Queensland, which is about 52 per cent of the population," Pridham said.

"If it is watered down to a point where it doesn't help deliver elite talent to the northern clubs, then I think investment will be certainly materially diminished. There are private funders and sponsors of the academies and that is seriously at risk. In terms of the Sydney Swans, if having the Academies is diluted in the pathways to come onto our list ultimately. – Callum Twomey

SUNS IN TALKS TO REWARD RISING STAR

GOLD Coast is deep in talks to reward reborn forward Jy Farrar with a new deal following his standout finish to the season.

Farrar went close to two years without a senior appearance, but worked his way back into coach Damien Hardwick's plans ahead of the finals and is set to be handed an extension in the coming weeks.

Uncontracted beyond this year, Farrar's time at the Suns looked to be coming to an end after 714 days without featuring in the AFL side.

However, finally recalled for the side's round 20 QClash victory over Brisbane, Farrar kicked three goals on his return and has featured in seven consecutive games to put himself in the frame for a new deal.

Farrar was again important in the side's thrilling elimination final win over Fremantle last weekend, kicking a pivotal goal and displaying the type of forward pressure that has entrenched him in Hardwick's plans recently.

The 28-year-old joined Gold Coast in 2019, but played just 34 games across his first five seasons on the club's list before his renaissance late this season. – Riley Beveridge

POWER IN DOGS' SIGHTS

LUKE Power is favoured to land a new role at the Western Bulldogs after quitting Carlton as the Blues' VFL coach last week.

Power departed the Blues after three seasons as VFL coach and three years before that as the head of development.

He has been in discussions with multiple clubs, with Essendon and the Bulldogs looking to add him in different roles, with the Dogs now looking likely to land him in a newly created football department position.

Luke Power during the 2025 VFL/W Season Launch on March 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers had been looking to lure Power to be their head of development as they try to bolster that area.

The three-time premiership player at Brisbane has a long history in football, having finished his playing career at Greater Western Sydney. He was a Giants assistant coach and then landed the role as the AFL Academy's head coach leading the country's best young talents.

His brother Sam is the Bulldogs' football manager. – Callum Twomey

HAWKS MAKE FORWARD OFFER

HAWTHORN has offered small forward-midfielder Sam Butler a new contract, amid interest from multiple rivals after returning to senior football in 2025.

Butler missed almost all of last year due to a horrific double leg break in the VFL, but has proven he is back to full fitness across 12 VFL and four AFL appearances so far this year.

West Coast is understood to have expressed interest in the out-of-contract Victorian in recent weeks.

The Eagles are in the market for more young midfielders to help the rebuild under Andrew McQualter. They attempted to lure Neil Erasmus across town and are set to lose Campbell Chesser to Carlton during the trade period.

Sam Butler during the Elimination Final between GWS and Hawthorn at Engie Stadium, September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Hawks have tabled a two-year offer in recent weeks to extend Butler until 2027.

Butler played his first AFL game in 418 days when he returned against the Western Bulldogs in round 13. He played two more games either side of the bye before returning for last weekend’s elimination final against Greater Western Sydney.

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels product has played 23 games since he was selected at pick No.23 in the 2021 AFL Draft. – Josh Gabelich

PIE DEAL COMING

COLLINGWOOD will reward mature-age recruit Roan Steele with another contract for next season.

The 22-year-old is yet to put pen to paper on a one-year extension, but the Magpies have indicated a deal for 2026 will come by the end of the campaign.

Steele made his debut against Carlton in round 19 in front of more than 75,000 people at the MCG and has played four games for Craig McRae, including as the sub in last Thursday night's qualifying final.

Roan Steele in action during the R17 match between Collingwood and Carlton at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

While the future of the other three uncontracted Pies that played against Adelaide – Jamie Elliott, Brody Mihocek and Mason Cox – remains up in the air, with other clubs asking the question of them, Steele will extend his time in black and white.

Steele was recruited out of West Perth in the WAFL with pick No.8 in the 2025 Mid-Season Rookie Draft after moving from Victoria at the end of last year.

The winger played 53 games for the Casey Demons in the VFL before moving to Western Australia.

Collingwood has offered Elliott and Mihocek new contracts, while Cox is yet to receive an offer for next year. The American was recalled for the first final, but had only played eight games in 2025 before the trip to South Australia. - Josh Gabelich

Jamie Elliott celebrates a goal during the Qualifying Final between Collingwood and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on September 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BLUES SEARCH FOR SENIOR HELP

CARLTON will hunt for a senior and experienced figure to join its coaching department in the wake of sweeping changes around Michael Voss this off-season.

The Blues are keen to be creative as they look to replace the previous 'head of coaching performance and innovation' role, which was held by Aaron Greaves.

The role is expected to be different to the senior assistant coaching position, which is already held at the Blues by the highly respected Ash Hansen.

Michael Voss during the R24 match between Carlton and Essendon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

In addition to replacing Greaves, the Blues will also need to find another assistant coach after the departure of Aaron Hamill, as well as replacing VFL senior coach Luke Power and development and talent manager Tom Lonergan within Voss' team.

Carlton has committed to Voss for 2026, but is set to make significant changes to its football department led by experienced former Port Adelaide figure Chris Davies replacing Brad Lloyd as the club's new football boss.

The changes come after a dismal 9-14 season, which saw the Blues plummet out of finals contention early in their season. – Riley Beveridge

FREO ACADEMY MIDS STEP UP IN FINALS

THE DRAFT hopes of Fremantle Academy midfielder Toby Whan have continued to grow after an impressive finals performance, with the teenager's coach declaring there is still significant upside in the powerful left footer's game.

Whan, who is a member of the Dockers' Next Generation Academy, helped lead South Fremantle into the WAFL Colts Grand Final with a polished 27-disposal performance against East Fremantle.

It came as bottom-age Freo NGA prospect Lucas Robinson underlined his class with a game-high 35 disposals and 12 tackles.

Whan has lifted significantly in the second half of the season for the Bulldogs and would have played league football if he was at any other WAFL club, according to his State Academy coaches.

South Fremantle Colts coach Matt Rogers said the 18-year-old's ability to rebound from a disappointing Marsh AFL Under-18 Championships had highlighted his quality as an AFL prospect.

"He was really keen off the back of that to remind recruiters and clubs of what he's capable of. He's definitely done that through the back end of the year," Rogers told AFL.com.au.

"He's got the running power and he moves like an AFL footballer in my mind. He covers the ground really well, he's got a nice left foot, he's strong through his hips, and he can take an overhead mark as well.

Learn More 00:24

"So I think he's a great prospect and the exciting bit for me is I still think that he's got a bit to learn and a bit to develop and mature."

Whan rebounded from his disappointing championships to produce one of the best junior performances of the year last month, racking up 41 disposals and kicking four goals in a Colts clash against East Perth, sparking increased interest from AFL clubs.

While he has not played at League level, Rogers said the goalkicking midfielder had got plenty of exposure to bigger bodies by training through the season with the Bulldogs' league team. – Nathan Schmook