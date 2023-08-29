New Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick has made his first off-field signing ahead of a summer of change

Damien Hardwick after being announced as Gold Coast coach on August 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

DAMIEN Hardwick has made the first personnel acquisition for his new football department at Gold Coast by nabbing a former Richmond colleague.

The three-time Tigers premiership coach will bring Richmond's football analysis manager Hayden Hill to the Suns as part of his coaching department as he takes the reins ahead of 2024.

Hill has been at Richmond since 2001 and been a right-hand man for Hardwick in the data and game analysis area through the coach's 14 seasons at the helm of the Tigers.

He will now join the Suns, where Hardwick is unlikely to see too many changes to their coaching and football department set up as he gets his hands on the playing group.

The new coach was officially unveiled last Monday at Gold Coast but was keen to give interim coach Steven King space to finish the season against North Melbourne on the weekend.

Damien Hardwick speaks to his players during Richmond's clash with Essendon in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hardwick thanked King last week for guiding the Suns through the second half of the season, with the highly rated assistant to continue at the club under Hardwick.

Hardwick has been back at the Suns this week as the club sets on its exit interviews for a section of its players, with its VFL side starting its finals series as the premiership favourites.