Check out the line-ups for Thursday night's big clash between Gold Coast and Geelong

L-R: Rhys Stanley, Jed Walter, Mitch Duncan. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG premiership players Tom Hawkins, Mitch Duncan and Rhys Stanley have joined the injured Jeremy Cameron on the sidelines for Thursday night's clash against Gold Coast in Darwin, while the Suns have also made four changes.

Hawkins, Duncan and Stanley have been rested and did not travel to the Top End this week, while Cameron had already been ruled out due to concussion.

Six-game forward Shannon Neale, a 203cm prospect, has been recalled to provide a tall target in the Cats' forward line, while ruckman Toby Conway has taken Stanley's spot.

Midfielders Jack Bowes and Tanner Bruhn have also returned.

Tanner Bruhn in action during Geelong's clash against Carlton in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns have rested four players; co-captain Jarrod Witts, forward Nick Holman and first-year talents Jed Walter and Jake Rogers.

Young ruck Ned Moyle comes in for a rare senior game, while Brayden Fiorini, David Swallow and Sam Day have also been recalled.

The Suns have spent the week in Darwin preparing for the Geelong clash after thrashing North Melbourne at TIO Stadium last week.

Brayden Fiorini celebrates a goal during the match between Gold Coast and West Coast at People First Stadium in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

It was Gold Coast's fifth game in two years at a venue renowned for its slippery conditions.

"You can't satisfy every requirement every single week, but as a guide we try not to get too beholden to the opposition we're playing," Cats coach Chris Scott said when explaining his side's changes.

"We do think a little bit about the length of break and the venue and those sorts of things, but the overwhelming priority is to look at it at the individual level.

"Tom Hawkins, Mitch Duncan and Rhys Stanley, I'm loath to say 'at their age' because their age is not necessarily the deciding factor.

"It's more just how we think about their season overall."

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Gold Coast v Geelong at TIO Stadium, 7pm ACST

GOLD COAST

In: B.Fiorini, N.Moyle, D.Swallow, S.Day

Out: J.Rogers (managed), J.Walter (managed), J.Witts (managed), N.Holman (managed)

Last week's sub: Bailey Humphrey

GEELONG

In: S.Neale, T.Conway, J.Bowes, T.Bruhn

Out: J.Cameron (concussion), T.Hawkins (managed), R.Stanley (managed), M.Duncan (managed)

Last week's sub: Oisin Mullin