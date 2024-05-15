Jack Martin in action during Carlton's elimination final against Sydney on September 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Martin will miss Carlton's trip to Sydney on Friday night, becoming the 14th player to join the club's injury list.

Martin experienced calf tightness on Tuesday afternoon following training, with subsequent scans confirming a calf strain that has ruled him out of the blockbuster clash against the Swans.

His return to play will be determined next week.

Martin joins Adam Cerra, Matt Cottrell and David Cuningham in being added this week to Carlton's injury list, which now includes more than a third of last year's preliminary final team.

Ruckman Marc Pittonet and defender Zac Williams will have fitness tests this week to determine whether they'll be fit to face the Swans.

Martin had only just return to the Carlton side having sidelined for the first two months of the season due to knee and hamstring issues.

He is out of contract at the end of this season.

Having lost three of their past five games, the Blues could finish the round outside the top eight if they lose to the high-flying Swans and other results go against them.