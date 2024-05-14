Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Luke Pedlar
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Josh Worrell
|Arm
|8-12 weeks
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
Worrell had left arm surgery on Monday after a "pretty serious fracture" and will recover at home before starting his rehabilitation. Thilthorpe will start running this week in a significant step forward, with the Crows confident the young key forward is making strong progress after a pre-season knee injury. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Concussion
|Test
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Zac Bailey
|Ankle
|1 week
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Deven Robertson
|Shoulder
|Test
|Brandon Starcevich
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
Answerth will be available if he ticks off the final days of his concussion protocols, while Robertson is also back providing he has no late hiccups. Ashcroft has been given a definitive timeline for the first time in his rehabilitation after he joined team drills for the first time last week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|2-4 weeks
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Durdin
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Lachie Fogarty
|Wrist
|1-2 weeks
|Jesse Motlop
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Hudson O'Keefe
|Hamstring
|8-12 weeks
|Marc Pittonet
|Finger
|Test
|Adam Saad
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Glute
|Test
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues will lose Cerra for at least the next three matches, while Cottrell will be sidelined for around a month in another bitter blow. Cuningham has sustained yet another setback, while Fogarty, Motlop and Saad are still a week away. Pittonet and Williams will undergo a fitness test later this week to determine their availability for Friday night's clash with the Swans. In some good news, Caleb Marchbank (back) made a successful return in the VFL. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Bytel
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Carmichael
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jordan De Goey
|Groin
|Test
|Jamie Elliott
|Vascular
|TBC
|Josh Eyre
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Harvey Harrison
|Ankle
|Test
|Jeremy Howe
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Tew Jiath
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Beau McCreery
|Concussion
|1 week
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Brody Mihocek
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Mitchell
|Appendix
|Test
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|8+ weeks
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
Collingwood has been decimated by injuries across the past few weeks with three more out of the win against West Coast on Mother's Day, including Howe who could miss up to three games with a groin strain. Elliott will miss at least a month with a vascular injury. Begg has been cleared of an ACL but is facing a stint on the sidelines after damaging his MCL and PCL in the VFL. De Goey and Mitchell both faces fitness tests ahead of Saturday's game against Adelaide. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|5 weeks
|Sam Draper
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Xavier Duursma
|Quad
|5-6 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Jordan Ridley
|Quad
|Test
|Will Setterfield
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
The Bombers' injury list is shortening, but they will be without Draper and Duursma for several weeks. In good news, Ridley could be back this week, while Zach Reid and Jye Menzie played full games in the VFL on Saturday. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Sean Darcy
|Calf
|Test
|Odin Jones
|Elbow
|Test
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|11-13 weeks
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Knee
|TBC
|Ethan Stanley
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Test
|Conrad Williams
|Foot
|Test
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
There is confidence Darcy will be available for Saturday's game, with a fitness test planned for later in the week. Sturt missed last week with a flare-up in his knee but should be available. A timeline for O'Driscoll's return is not far away, while Stanley will miss a month with a syndesmosis injury after a visiting a surgeon in Melbourne. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tanner Bruhn
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jeremy Cameron
|Concussion
|1 week
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Hawkins
|Managed
|1 week
|Oli Wiltshire
|Thumb
|1 week
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
The Cats will be without three of their most potent players in Cameron, Hawkins and Dangerfield this week but they should regain the two big forwards for round 11. Bruhn is also a chance to boost the midfield after missing last week's loss to Port Adelaide with a shoulder injury. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oskar Faulkhead
|Ankle
|7 weeks
|Wil Powell
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Malcolm Rosas jnr
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|10 weeks
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
Rosas jnr is progressing nicely from his hamstring injury, running at close to full speed at TIO Stadium on Tuesday. The speedy forward is training strongly in the gym and will continue to progress over coming weeks with the hope of being available around the mid-season bye. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Lachie Ash
|Calf
|6 weeks
|Callum Brown
|Suspension
|Round 13
|Isaac Cumming
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Josh Kelly
|Calf
|6 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Indefinite
|James Leake
|Quad
|Indefinite
|Braydon Preuss
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Shin
|Indefinite
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants will be without Kelly and Ash for the next six weeks, after both sustained brutal calf tendon injuries in last week's loss to the Bombers. Cumming still has a month to go in his recovery, while Aleer has entered concussion protocols. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Mabior Chol
|Wrist
|Test
|Henry Hustwaite
|Concussion
|Test
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|TBC
|Will McCabe
|Back
|4-6 weeks
|Ned Reeves
|Hand
|Test
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|James Sicily
|Shoulder/ankle
|Test
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
Lewis has been ruled out in the short-term due to the lingering knee cartilage injury that has sidelined him since Easter Monday. Chol and Sicily are both pushing to be available for the trip to South Australia this weekend. O'Sullivan has suffered a hamstring strain and will miss a few weeks. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Christian Salem
|Hamstring
|Test
|Josh Schache
|Heel
|TBC
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|2-3 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Jacob van Rooyen
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
Key forward van Rooyen suffered a head knock in the dying stages of the Demons' game against Carlton and has entered concussion protocols. Turner finished the same game with some calf soreness, with scans later showing he has a low-grade strain which will sideline him for 3-4 weeks. Similarly, Hore was unable to play out the VFL match on Friday night due to calf tightness and is facing a 4-6 week stint on the sideline with a calf strain. No timeline has been set for Schache's (heel) return. In better news for the Demons, Salem (hamstring) is a chance to be available this weekend, pending a fitness test later in the week. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Kallan Dawson
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Hamish Free
|Concussion
|Test
|Brayden George
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|6-7 weeks
|Colby McKercher
|Foot
|TBC
|Jy Simpkin
|Quad
|Test
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
The Roos will be without McKercher for their clash with the Bombers, but how long the young gun will be sidelined is to be confirmed. Simpkin is no certainty to return for this week's clash against the Bombers. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jase Burgoyne
|Groin
|Test
|Hugh Jackson
|Hip
|4-6 weeks
|Lachie Jones
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Trent McKenzie
|Quad
|1 week
|Quinton Narkle
|Foot
|1-3 weeks
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Connor Rozee
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
Burgoyne and Rozee will be tested later in the week, while Jones will have to spend another week on the sidelines. Soldo is expected to start running again in the coming days, while Narkle will integrate into training over the coming week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Liam Baker
|Soreness
|Test
|Sam Banks
|Concussion
|1 week
|Seth Campbell
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Jack Graham
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Dylan Grimes
|Back
|Test
|Jacob Hopper
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Tim Taranto
|Wrist
|3-4 weeks
|James Trezise
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
Just when it looked like things had turned to the good for the Tigers it went another 180 degrees. Rioli will be out for the long term with a syndesmosis injury from the dying minutes of the loss to the Bulldogs, while Banks, Campbell and Graham all escaped with short-term diagnoses. In some semblance of good news, Baker and Grimes are possible returns to face Brisbane, while Taranto is now listed as less than a month away. - Howard Kimber
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Ankle
|Test
|Dan Butler
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|Test
|Olli Hotton
|Ankle
|Test
|Jack Higgins
|Suspension
|Round 11
|Arie Schoenmaker
|Concussion
|1 week
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
Van Es has been placed on the inactive list due to a long-term ankle injury, following his third bout of surgery. Schoenmaker will miss a second game due to concussion. Crouch is pushing to return from a knee injury after missing the past couple of months. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|5-6 weeks
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|1 week
|Lachlan McAndrew
|Concussion
|1 week
|Tom McCartin
|Concussion
|1 week
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder/calf
|5-6 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Foot
|TBC
|Angus Sheldrick
|Concussion
|Test
|Corey Warner
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
McCartin will miss at least another week due to concussion, although Nick Blakey has been given the all clear after a head knock late in the win over the Dockers. Mills hit the track this week in his injury comeback, with John Longmire hopeful he will be available in the weeks after the mid-season bye. The skipper's recovery from shoulder surgery is tracking well, but he's yet to resume full training due to the calf strain he suffered last month. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Harry Barnett
|Shin
|1-2 weeks
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|4-5 weeks
|Matt Flynn
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Clay Hall
|Hand
|Test
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|Post-bye
|Callum Jamieson
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Jeremy McGovern
|Internal
|Test
|Jack Petruccelle
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|Test
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
The Eagles have decided to send Long for surgery on a posterior cruciate ligament, ending the small forward's season. Yeo trained on Tuesday and is pain free after missing with a groin issue, raising hopes he will be available if he puts together a solid week on the track and proves hit fitness. McGovern was waiting on test results after being removed against Collingwood as a precaution following a heavy landing, with the Eagles now confident he will be available this week. Petruccelle has a low-grade syndesmosis injury, while Hall is managing a minor hand issue. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Coffield
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Tom Liberatore
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Shin
|Test
|Cody Weightman
|Elbow
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: May 14, 2024
Early prognosis
Vandermeer will need to prove his fitness ahead of the trip to face Greater Western Sydney after being subbed out of the win over Richmond due to a shin complaint. Draftee Aiden O'Driscoll was medically retired this week after suffering a significant concussion during the pre-season. – Josh Gabelich