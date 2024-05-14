Jeremy Howe looks on during Collingwood's game against West Coast in R9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Nick Murray Knee 2-3 weeks
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Luke Pedlar Shoulder 1-2 weeks
Riley Thilthorpe Knee 6-8 weeks
Josh Worrell Arm 8-12 weeks
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Worrell had left arm surgery on Monday after a "pretty serious fracture" and will recover at home before starting his rehabilitation. Thilthorpe will start running this week in a significant step forward, with the Crows confident the young key forward is making strong progress after a pre-season knee injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Noah Answerth Concussion Test
Will Ashcroft Knee 6-8 weeks
Zac Bailey Ankle 1 week
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Carter Michael Knee 1-2 weeks
Deven Robertson Shoulder Test
Brandon Starcevich Calf 3-4 weeks
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Answerth will be available if he ticks off the final days of his concussion protocols, while Robertson is also back providing he has no late hiccups. Ashcroft has been given a definitive timeline for the first time in his rehabilitation after he joined team drills for the first time last week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Carroll Groin 2-4 weeks
Adam Cerra Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Matt Cottrell Foot 4-5 weeks
David Cuningham Calf 3-4 weeks
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Sam Durdin Concussion 1-2 weeks
Lachie Fogarty Wrist 1-2 weeks
Jesse Motlop Hamstring 1 week
Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring 8-12 weeks
Marc Pittonet Finger Test
Adam Saad Hamstring 1 week
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Zac Williams Glute Test
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Cerra for at least the next three matches, while Cottrell will be sidelined for around a month in another bitter blow. Cuningham has sustained yet another setback, while Fogarty, Motlop and Saad are still a week away. Pittonet and Williams will undergo a fitness test later this week to determine their availability for Friday night's clash with the Swans. In some good news, Caleb Marchbank (back) made a successful return in the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aiden Begg Knee TBC
Jack Bytel Concussion 1-2 weeks
Josh Carmichael Concussion 1-2 weeks
Jordan De Goey  Groin Test
Jamie Elliott Vascular TBC
Josh Eyre Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Harvey Harrison Ankle Test
Jeremy Howe Groin 2-3 weeks
Tew Jiath Ankle 2-3 weeks
Beau McCreery Concussion 1 week
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Brody Mihocek Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Tom Mitchell Appendix Test
Oscar Steene Toe 8+ weeks
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood has been decimated by injuries across the past few weeks with three more out of the win against West Coast on Mother's Day, including Howe who could miss up to three games with a groin strain. Elliott will miss at least a month with a vascular injury. Begg has been cleared of an ACL but is facing a stint on the sidelines after damaging his MCL and PCL in the VFL. De Goey and Mitchell both faces fitness tests ahead of Saturday's game against Adelaide. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 5 weeks
Sam Draper Knee 6-8 weeks
Xavier Duursma Quad 5-6 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Jordan Ridley Quad Test
Will Setterfield Knee 2-3 weeks
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers' injury list is shortening, but they will be without Draper and Duursma for several weeks. In good news, Ridley could be back this week, while Zach Reid and Jye Menzie played full games in the VFL on Saturday. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Brennan Cox Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Sean Darcy Calf Test
Odin Jones Elbow Test
Sebit Kuek Knee Season
Oscar McDonald Knee 11-13 weeks
Nathan O'Driscoll Knee TBC
Ethan Stanley Ankle 4 weeks
Sam Sturt Knee Test
Conrad Williams Foot Test
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

There is confidence Darcy will be available for Saturday's game, with a fitness test planned for later in the week. Sturt missed last week with a flare-up in his knee but should be available. A timeline for O'Driscoll's return is not far away, while Stanley will miss a month with a syndesmosis injury after a visiting a surgeon in Melbourne. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tanner Bruhn Shoulder Test
Jeremy Cameron Concussion 1 week
Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring 2-4 weeks
Mitch Edwards Back 1-2 weeks
Tom Hawkins Managed 1 week
Oli Wiltshire Thumb 1 week
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

The Cats will be without three of their most potent players in Cameron, Hawkins and Dangerfield this week but they should regain the two big forwards for round 11. Bruhn is also a chance to boost the midfield after missing last week's loss to Port Adelaide with a shoulder injury. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oskar Faulkhead Ankle 7 weeks
Wil Powell Suspension Round 15
Malcolm Rosas jnr Hamstring 4 weeks
Lachie Weller Knee 10 weeks
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Rosas jnr is progressing nicely from his hamstring injury, running at close to full speed at TIO Stadium on Tuesday. The speedy forward is training strongly in the gym and will continue to progress over coming weeks with the hope of being available around the mid-season bye. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Leek Aleer Concussion 1-2 weeks
Lachie Ash Calf 6 weeks
Callum Brown Suspension Round 13
Isaac Cumming Hamstring 4 weeks
Josh Kelly Calf 6 weeks
Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite
James Leake Quad Indefinite
Braydon Preuss  Hamstring 2 weeks
Nathan Wardius Shin Indefinite
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants will be without Kelly and Ash for the next six weeks, after both sustained brutal calf tendon injuries in last week's loss to the Bombers. Cumming still has a month to go in his recovery, while Aleer has entered concussion protocols. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Mabior Chol Wrist Test
Henry Hustwaite Concussion Test
Mitch Lewis Knee TBC
Will McCabe Back 4-6 weeks
Ned Reeves Hand Test
Jack O'Sullivan Hamstring 2-3 weeks
James Sicily Shoulder/ankle Test
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Lewis has been ruled out in the short-term due to the lingering knee cartilage injury that has sidelined him since Easter Monday. Chol and Sicily are both pushing to be available for the trip to South Australia this weekend. O'Sullivan has suffered a hamstring strain and will miss a few weeks. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Marty Hore Calf 4-6 weeks
Jake Melksham Knee 5-7 weeks
Christian Salem Hamstring Test
Josh Schache Heel TBC
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles 2-3 weeks
Daniel Turner Calf 3-4 weeks
Jacob van Rooyen Concussion 1-2 weeks
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Key forward van Rooyen suffered a head knock in the dying stages of the Demons' game against Carlton and has entered concussion protocols. Turner finished the same game with some calf soreness, with scans later showing he has a low-grade strain which will sideline him for 3-4 weeks. Similarly, Hore was unable to play out the VFL match on Friday night due to calf tightness and is facing a 4-6 week stint on the sideline with a calf strain. No timeline has been set for Schache's (heel) return. In better news for the Demons, Salem (hamstring) is a chance to be available this weekend, pending a fitness test later in the week. - Alison O'Connor 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Kallan Dawson Ankle 1-2 weeks
Hamish Free  Concussion Test
Brayden George  Shoulder 1-2 weeks
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Griffin Logue Knee 6-7 weeks
Colby McKercher Foot TBC
Jy Simpkin Quad Test
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

The Roos will be without McKercher for their clash with the Bombers, but how long the young gun will be sidelined is to be confirmed. Simpkin is no certainty to return for this week's clash against the Bombers. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jase Burgoyne Groin Test
Hugh Jackson Hip 4-6 weeks
Lachie Jones Hamstring 1 week
Trent McKenzie Quad 1 week
Quinton Narkle Foot 1-3 weeks
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Connor Rozee Hamstring Test
Ivan Soldo  Knee 2-3 weeks
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Burgoyne and Rozee will be tested later in the week, while Jones will have to spend another week on the sidelines. Soldo is expected to start running again in the coming days, while Narkle will integrate into training over the coming week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Liam Baker Soreness Test
Sam Banks Concussion 1 week
Seth Campbell Knee 1-2 weeks
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC - long term
Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Jack Graham Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Dylan Grimes Back Test
Jacob Hopper Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Tom Lynch Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 8-10 weeks
Jack Ross Foot 6-8 weeks
Tim Taranto Wrist 3-4 weeks
James Trezise Concussion 1 week
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Just when it looked like things had turned to the good for the Tigers it went another 180 degrees. Rioli will be out for the long term with a syndesmosis injury from the dying minutes of the loss to the Bulldogs, while Banks, Campbell and Graham all escaped with short-term diagnoses. In some semblance of good news, Baker and Grimes are possible returns to face Brisbane, while Taranto is now listed as less than a month away. - Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Allison Ankle Test
Dan Butler Hamstring 1 week
Brad Crouch Knee Test
Olli Hotton Ankle Test
Jack Higgins Suspension Round 11
Arie Schoenmaker Concussion 1 week
James Van Es Ankle Season
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Van Es has been placed on the inactive list due to a long-term ankle injury, following his third bout of surgery. Schoenmaker will miss a second game due to concussion. Crouch is pushing to return from a knee injury after missing the past couple of months. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Arnold Back 5-6 weeks
Will Edwards Leg 1 week
Lachlan McAndrew Concussion 1 week
Tom McCartin Concussion 1 week
Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 5-6 weeks
Sam Reid Foot TBC
Angus Sheldrick Concussion Test
Corey Warner Ankle 2 weeks
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

McCartin will miss at least another week due to concussion, although Nick Blakey has been given the all clear after a head knock late in the win over the Dockers. Mills hit the track this week in his injury comeback, with John Longmire hopeful he will be available in the weeks after the mid-season bye. The skipper's recovery from shoulder surgery is tracking well, but he's yet to resume full training due to the calf strain he suffered last month. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oscar Allen Knee 3-4 weeks
Harry Barnett Shin 1-2 weeks
Rhett Bazzo Groin 4-5 weeks
Matt Flynn Knee 1-2 weeks
Clay Hall Hand Test
Elijah Hewett Foot Post-bye
Callum Jamieson Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Noah Long Knee Season
Jeremy McGovern Internal Test
Jack Petruccelle Ankle 1-3 weeks
Elliot Yeo Groin Test
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

The Eagles have decided to send Long for surgery on a posterior cruciate ligament, ending the small forward's season. Yeo trained on Tuesday and is pain free after missing with a groin issue, raising hopes he will be available if he puts together a solid week on the track and proves hit fitness. McGovern was waiting on test results after being removed against Collingwood as a precaution following a heavy landing, with the Eagles now confident he will be available this week. Petruccelle has a low-grade syndesmosis injury, while Hall is managing a minor hand issue. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Coffield Shoulder 4-6 weeks
Tom Liberatore Concussion Indefinite
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Laitham Vandermeer Shin Test
Cody Weightman  Elbow 5-7 weeks
Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Vandermeer will need to prove his fitness ahead of the trip to face Greater Western Sydney after being subbed out of the win over Richmond due to a shin complaint. Draftee Aiden O'Driscoll was medically retired this week after suffering a significant concussion during the pre-season.  Josh Gabelich