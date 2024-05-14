Jeremy Howe looks on during Collingwood's game against West Coast in R9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Wayne Milera Knee Season Nick Murray Knee 2-3 weeks Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Luke Pedlar Shoulder 1-2 weeks Riley Thilthorpe Knee 6-8 weeks Josh Worrell Arm 8-12 weeks Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Worrell had left arm surgery on Monday after a "pretty serious fracture" and will recover at home before starting his rehabilitation. Thilthorpe will start running this week in a significant step forward, with the Crows confident the young key forward is making strong progress after a pre-season knee injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Concussion Test Will Ashcroft Knee 6-8 weeks Zac Bailey Ankle 1 week Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Carter Michael Knee 1-2 weeks Deven Robertson Shoulder Test Brandon Starcevich Calf 3-4 weeks Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Answerth will be available if he ticks off the final days of his concussion protocols, while Robertson is also back providing he has no late hiccups. Ashcroft has been given a definitive timeline for the first time in his rehabilitation after he joined team drills for the first time last week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin 2-4 weeks Adam Cerra Hamstring 3-4 weeks Matt Cottrell Foot 4-5 weeks David Cuningham Calf 3-4 weeks Sam Docherty Knee Season Sam Durdin Concussion 1-2 weeks Lachie Fogarty Wrist 1-2 weeks Jesse Motlop Hamstring 1 week Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring 8-12 weeks Marc Pittonet Finger Test Adam Saad Hamstring 1 week Jack Silvagni Knee Season Zac Williams Glute Test Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Cerra for at least the next three matches, while Cottrell will be sidelined for around a month in another bitter blow. Cuningham has sustained yet another setback, while Fogarty, Motlop and Saad are still a week away. Pittonet and Williams will undergo a fitness test later this week to determine their availability for Friday night's clash with the Swans. In some good news, Caleb Marchbank (back) made a successful return in the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Knee TBC Jack Bytel Concussion 1-2 weeks Josh Carmichael Concussion 1-2 weeks Jordan De Goey Groin Test Jamie Elliott Vascular TBC Josh Eyre Hamstring 3-4 weeks Harvey Harrison Ankle Test Jeremy Howe Groin 2-3 weeks Tew Jiath Ankle 2-3 weeks Beau McCreery Concussion 1 week Dan McStay Knee TBC Brody Mihocek Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tom Mitchell Appendix Test Oscar Steene Toe 8+ weeks Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood has been decimated by injuries across the past few weeks with three more out of the win against West Coast on Mother's Day, including Howe who could miss up to three games with a groin strain. Elliott will miss at least a month with a vascular injury. Begg has been cleared of an ACL but is facing a stint on the sidelines after damaging his MCL and PCL in the VFL. De Goey and Mitchell both faces fitness tests ahead of Saturday's game against Adelaide. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 5 weeks Sam Draper Knee 6-8 weeks Xavier Duursma Quad 5-6 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Jordan Ridley Quad Test Will Setterfield Knee 2-3 weeks Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers' injury list is shortening, but they will be without Draper and Duursma for several weeks. In good news, Ridley could be back this week, while Zach Reid and Jye Menzie played full games in the VFL on Saturday. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Brennan Cox Hamstring 4-6 weeks Sean Darcy Calf Test Odin Jones Elbow Test Sebit Kuek Knee Season Oscar McDonald Knee 11-13 weeks Nathan O'Driscoll Knee TBC Ethan Stanley Ankle 4 weeks Sam Sturt Knee Test Conrad Williams Foot Test Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

There is confidence Darcy will be available for Saturday's game, with a fitness test planned for later in the week. Sturt missed last week with a flare-up in his knee but should be available. A timeline for O'Driscoll's return is not far away, while Stanley will miss a month with a syndesmosis injury after a visiting a surgeon in Melbourne. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tanner Bruhn Shoulder Test Jeremy Cameron Concussion 1 week Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring 2-4 weeks Mitch Edwards Back 1-2 weeks Tom Hawkins Managed 1 week Oli Wiltshire Thumb 1 week Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

The Cats will be without three of their most potent players in Cameron, Hawkins and Dangerfield this week but they should regain the two big forwards for round 11. Bruhn is also a chance to boost the midfield after missing last week's loss to Port Adelaide with a shoulder injury. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oskar Faulkhead Ankle 7 weeks Wil Powell Suspension Round 15 Malcolm Rosas jnr Hamstring 4 weeks Lachie Weller Knee 10 weeks Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Rosas jnr is progressing nicely from his hamstring injury, running at close to full speed at TIO Stadium on Tuesday. The speedy forward is training strongly in the gym and will continue to progress over coming weeks with the hope of being available around the mid-season bye. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Concussion 1-2 weeks Lachie Ash Calf 6 weeks Callum Brown Suspension Round 13 Isaac Cumming Hamstring 4 weeks Josh Kelly Calf 6 weeks Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite James Leake Quad Indefinite Braydon Preuss Hamstring 2 weeks Nathan Wardius Shin Indefinite Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants will be without Kelly and Ash for the next six weeks, after both sustained brutal calf tendon injuries in last week's loss to the Bombers. Cumming still has a month to go in his recovery, while Aleer has entered concussion protocols. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Mabior Chol Wrist Test Henry Hustwaite Concussion Test Mitch Lewis Knee TBC Will McCabe Back 4-6 weeks Ned Reeves Hand Test Jack O'Sullivan Hamstring 2-3 weeks James Sicily Shoulder/ankle Test Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Lewis has been ruled out in the short-term due to the lingering knee cartilage injury that has sidelined him since Easter Monday. Chol and Sicily are both pushing to be available for the trip to South Australia this weekend. O'Sullivan has suffered a hamstring strain and will miss a few weeks. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Calf 4-6 weeks Jake Melksham Knee 5-7 weeks Christian Salem Hamstring Test Josh Schache Heel TBC Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles 2-3 weeks Daniel Turner Calf 3-4 weeks Jacob van Rooyen Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Key forward van Rooyen suffered a head knock in the dying stages of the Demons' game against Carlton and has entered concussion protocols. Turner finished the same game with some calf soreness, with scans later showing he has a low-grade strain which will sideline him for 3-4 weeks. Similarly, Hore was unable to play out the VFL match on Friday night due to calf tightness and is facing a 4-6 week stint on the sideline with a calf strain. No timeline has been set for Schache's (heel) return. In better news for the Demons, Salem (hamstring) is a chance to be available this weekend, pending a fitness test later in the week. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Kallan Dawson Ankle 1-2 weeks Hamish Free Concussion Test Brayden George Shoulder 1-2 weeks Josh Goater Achilles Season Griffin Logue Knee 6-7 weeks Colby McKercher Foot TBC Jy Simpkin Quad Test Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

The Roos will be without McKercher for their clash with the Bombers, but how long the young gun will be sidelined is to be confirmed. Simpkin is no certainty to return for this week's clash against the Bombers. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jase Burgoyne Groin Test Hugh Jackson Hip 4-6 weeks Lachie Jones Hamstring 1 week Trent McKenzie Quad 1 week Quinton Narkle Foot 1-3 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Connor Rozee Hamstring Test Ivan Soldo Knee 2-3 weeks Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Burgoyne and Rozee will be tested later in the week, while Jones will have to spend another week on the sidelines. Soldo is expected to start running again in the coming days, while Narkle will integrate into training over the coming week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Liam Baker Soreness Test Sam Banks Concussion 1 week Seth Campbell Knee 1-2 weeks Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC - long term Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term Josh Gibcus ACL Season Jack Graham Hamstring 1-2 weeks Dylan Grimes Back Test Jacob Hopper Hamstring 2-3 weeks Tom Lynch Hamstring 4-6 weeks Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 8-10 weeks Jack Ross Foot 6-8 weeks Tim Taranto Wrist 3-4 weeks James Trezise Concussion 1 week Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Just when it looked like things had turned to the good for the Tigers it went another 180 degrees. Rioli will be out for the long term with a syndesmosis injury from the dying minutes of the loss to the Bulldogs, while Banks, Campbell and Graham all escaped with short-term diagnoses. In some semblance of good news, Baker and Grimes are possible returns to face Brisbane, while Taranto is now listed as less than a month away. - Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Ankle Test Dan Butler Hamstring 1 week Brad Crouch Knee Test Olli Hotton Ankle Test Jack Higgins Suspension Round 11 Arie Schoenmaker Concussion 1 week James Van Es Ankle Season Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Van Es has been placed on the inactive list due to a long-term ankle injury, following his third bout of surgery. Schoenmaker will miss a second game due to concussion. Crouch is pushing to return from a knee injury after missing the past couple of months. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Arnold Back 5-6 weeks Will Edwards Leg 1 week Lachlan McAndrew Concussion 1 week Tom McCartin Concussion 1 week Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 5-6 weeks Sam Reid Foot TBC Angus Sheldrick Concussion Test Corey Warner Ankle 2 weeks Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

McCartin will miss at least another week due to concussion, although Nick Blakey has been given the all clear after a head knock late in the win over the Dockers. Mills hit the track this week in his injury comeback, with John Longmire hopeful he will be available in the weeks after the mid-season bye. The skipper's recovery from shoulder surgery is tracking well, but he's yet to resume full training due to the calf strain he suffered last month. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Knee 3-4 weeks Harry Barnett Shin 1-2 weeks Rhett Bazzo Groin 4-5 weeks Matt Flynn Knee 1-2 weeks Clay Hall Hand Test Elijah Hewett Foot Post-bye Callum Jamieson Hamstring 2-3 weeks Noah Long Knee Season Jeremy McGovern Internal Test Jack Petruccelle Ankle 1-3 weeks Elliot Yeo Groin Test Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

The Eagles have decided to send Long for surgery on a posterior cruciate ligament, ending the small forward's season. Yeo trained on Tuesday and is pain free after missing with a groin issue, raising hopes he will be available if he puts together a solid week on the track and proves hit fitness. McGovern was waiting on test results after being removed against Collingwood as a precaution following a heavy landing, with the Eagles now confident he will be available this week. Petruccelle has a low-grade syndesmosis injury, while Hall is managing a minor hand issue. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Coffield Shoulder 4-6 weeks Tom Liberatore Concussion Indefinite Bailey Smith Knee Season Laitham Vandermeer Shin Test Cody Weightman Elbow 5-7 weeks Updated: May 14, 2024

Early prognosis

Vandermeer will need to prove his fitness ahead of the trip to face Greater Western Sydney after being subbed out of the win over Richmond due to a shin complaint. Draftee Aiden O'Driscoll was medically retired this week after suffering a significant concussion during the pre-season. – Josh Gabelich