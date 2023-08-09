Check out who has joined your club after season seven

Genevieve Lawson-Tavan in action during the R7 VFLW match between Carlton and Casey at Ikon Park on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has signed former Sydney defender Gen Lawson-Tavan to its 2023 AFLW list, replacing the inactive Maddy Guerin.

Initially added to the Swans' inaugural list as an inactive player replacement, Lawson-Tavan went on to play seven of a possible 10 games last season, averaging 1.7 intercepts and 2.3 one percenters.

Lawson-Tavan has since played an important role in Carlton's VFLW side, playing every game down back, including its two finals.

"Gen really drives high standards and understands what it means to be a high-performing athlete, which was evident in her placing at our recent VFLW best and fairest awards," Carlton head of AFLW Ash Naulty said.

"At Carlton, our AFLW and VFLW are closely aligned, so through being involved in our VFLW program, we are confident that it will be a smooth transition for Gen. We have a younger side and are excited to see what someone with experience in the highest level, like Gen, can bring to our side, both on and off the field."

- Gemma Bastiani

CAITLIN WENDLAND

BRISBANE has signed SANFLW premiership player Caitlin Wendland as an inactive replacement for the 2023 AFLW season.

Able to run through the midfield and forward line, Wendland is a physical player who averaged 15.1 disposals and 8.3 tackles throughout the SANFLW season, including 21 tackles in Central Districts' premiership win in June.

Most recently she made the move to Queensland to ply her trade with the Southport Sharks in the QAFLW.

Caitlin Wendland in action for the Bulldogs in the SANFLW. Picture: Cory Sutton, SANFL

Wendland has only been playing footy for two years after spending her junior years as an elite cricketer playing for South Australia.

"We are excited to add Caitlin Wendland to our group," Brisbane head coach Craig Starcevich said.

"She is a clean left footer but the bit that we really liked was the balance between offence and defence. It’s been whirlwind journey for her but we are excited to welcome her with open arms."

Wendland replaces small forward Luka Yoshida-Martin on Brisbane's list, after the latter ruptured her ACL during the offseason.

The signing follows the addition of Analea McKee to the Lions as an inactive replacement player.

- Gemma Bastiani

AILISH CONSIDINE

NORTH Melbourne has replaced one Irishwoman with another, signing two-time Adelaide premiership player Ailish Considine.

Considine, who replaces Vikki Wall on the Roos' list this season, was a member of Adelaide's 2019 and 2022 (S6) premierships and played 26 games in five seasons with the club.

A hamstring injury kept Considine on the sidelines for the duration of season seven, ultimately seeing her delisted in December.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 09: Ailish Considine of the Crows with the Premiership Cup during the 2022 AFLW Grand Final match between the Adelaide Crows and the Melbourne Demons at Adelaide Oval on April 09, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos)

"We are excited to welcome another terrific person in Ailish to Arden St," North Melbourne AFLW list manager Flynn Loft said.

"Ailish offers a wealth of experience and support to our program, and we look forward to her inclusion this season."

Wall has been moved to the inactive list for the 2023 season, opting to focus on a potential Olympic berth with Ireland's rugby sevens.

- Gemma Bastiani

LILLY PEARCE

RICHMOND has added Queensland ruck Lilly Pearce to its list for the 2023 AFLW season.

Pearce, who replaces an inactive Stephanie Williams, comes from the dominant Southport Sharks who currently sit two games clear atop the QAFLW ladder.

Standing at 186cm, she is averaging 35 hitouts this year in the Queensland league, and has been a train-on player at Brisbane for the past three seasons.

Lilly Pearce has joined Richmond for the 2023 AFLW season. Picture: Southport Sharks

"Lilly has a huge leap to help her get over opposing rucks. She possesses elite athleticism and can cover the ground and get involved in possession chains post clearance," Richmond AFLW recruiting manager Trent Mosbey said.

"She is highly competitive on the follow-up after ruck contests and displays clean hands at ground level.

"We believe Lilly has significant upside and growth to come in her game which we are excited about to help her develop within our system and working with fellow rucks Gabby Seymour and Poppy Kelly."

A 186cm ruck with a huge leap and elite athleticism 💪



Enjoy some of new Tiger Lilly Pearce's best work... pic.twitter.com/bamYrXluaq — RichmondW (@RichmondWomens) July 26, 2023

Pearce joins Charli Wicksteed as an inactive replacement player at the Tigers this year.

- Gemma Bastiani

MADDIE BOYD

FORMER Geelong forward Maddie Boyd has reignited her AFLW career, signed by St Kilda as a replacement player for Jayde Van Dyk.

Earlier this week, the Saints announced Van Dyk would sit out the 2023 season as she continued her rehab from a torn ACL, suffered in round two of last season.

St Kilda will be Boyd’s fourth AFLW club, having played seven games for Melbourne in 2017, two for GWS in 2018 and 13 for the Cats between 2019-2021 before her delisting.

Maddie Boyd celebrates kicking a goal for Box Hill during VFLW round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Geelong local switched VFLW clubs from the Cats to Box Hill Hawks this year, rejuvenating the 30-year-old’s form, and she is currently leading the competition for marks.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Maddie to St Kilda," Saints head of AFLW Tessie McManus said.

"Maddie brings many traits which will greatly complement our list, in particular our forward line spearheaded by Jesse Wardlaw.

"She’s a strong overhead mark and is equally strong at ground level, and her height (178cm) allows her to jump into the ruck at any given moment."

Jayde Van Dyk is seen on crutches following St Kilda's win over Hawthorn during round two, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Defender Van Dyk has played 20 games for the Saints since crossing from Carlton in 2021.

"It's always a difficult conversation to have when it comes to moving a player to the inactive list, especially one of Jayde's importance to the side," McManus said.

"We assessed multiple options in the hopes Jayde would be available for months ahead, however we came to a decision that more time to recover from serious injury would be best for her and the team.”

- Sarah Black

CHARLI WICKSTEED

RICHMOND has signed Western Australian Charli Wicksteed, replacing winger Tessa Lavey, who has been moved to the inactive list.

Wicksteed, from South Fremantle, is a neat midfielder/winger whose work rate and skill caught the attention of Richmond's recruiters. The 20-year-old has only been playing footy since 2020, coming from a hockey background, but has quickly become a star of the WAFLW.

"Charli has impressive power, speed, and evasive movement," Richmond AFLW recruiting manager Trent Mosbey said.

Charli Wicksteed in action at Richmond training on June 22, 2023. Picture: Richmond FC

"Her running patterns and high-end work rate caught our attention, along with her foot skills, clean hands, and smarts to navigate traffic. We were impressed by her strong intent and desire to win the contested ball, defend and work hard from the inside to outside.

"Given her football background and her growth mindset, we see a significant upside in Charli, and we are excited to see what she can do wearing the yellow and black."

Opening up the list spot is Lavey, who is managing a "delicate" toe injury.

Richmond's Tessa Lavey celebrates a goal during round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"(Lavey's) football for us has been outstanding, and while we would love to have her playing in the 2023 season, we have made a collaborative decision with Tessa and our medical team that this is the best course of action," Richmond head of women's football Kate Sheahan said.

"Tessa will continue to play a role within the program in 2023 and work diligently through her rehab. We will give her the time she needs to get her body right, allowing her to return to elite football."

- Gemma Bastiani

ANALEA MCKEE

BRISBANE has signed Geelong VFLW tall forward Analea McKee to its list as an inactive player replacement.

After plying her trade at the Cats during the VFLW season, McKee has stood out as a key target, kicking seven goals from her 11 games.

Standing at 183cm, the 20-year-old also provides support in the ruck if needed, and has the potential to become a key defender.

"After persevering for a couple of seasons after first being draft eligible, Analea has been playing some consistent football for Geelong in the VFLW and we are really thrilled to have her here at the Lions," Brisbane head coach Craig Starcevich said.

A former Cat becomes a Lion 🦁



Welcome to the Den, Analea McKee 🙌https://t.co/vAnZRKg5Yk pic.twitter.com/ozUlM8ekRp — Brisbane Lions AFLW (@lionsaflw) June 21, 2023

"We believe with her strong contested marking and versatility to play either end, that she has a lot to offer."

The Lions now have two spots still open for the 2023 season, with Zimmorlei Farquharson joining Sharni Webb, Luka Yoshida-Martin and Kate Lutkins on the inactive list. Earlier this year Jade Pregelj was signed as a replacement for Lutkins.

- Gemma Bastiani

TEAGAN GERMECH

GREATER Western Sydney midfielder Tait Mackrill has been moved to the inactive list for the 2023 season due to a stress fracture in her left knee.

It comes after Mackrill missed most of season seven with a stress fracture in her foot, despite a strong start as a contested ball winner.

The Giants have in turn added Academy product Teagan Germech to their list.

Originally from Central Tablelands in New South Wales, Germech moved to Canberra in 2021 to play with the Belconnen Magpies, and recently joined the East Coast Eagles in Sydney.

"Teagan has moved multiple cities to pursue her dream and has shown great resilience to get her opportunity," GWS AFLW list manager Tyson Bourke said.

"Originally a defender, Teagan is transitioning into the midfield and may even play a bit in the ruck. We are excited to add someone with her athletic profile and versatility to our list."

- Gemma Bastiani

LUCY BURKE

NORTH Melbourne has completed its 2023 AFLW list, adding former Saint Lucy Burke.

Burke, a 179cm tall utility, was delisted by St Kilda late last year after two seasons on the list. In that time she played 12 games, supporting teammates across all lines including the ruck, forward line and most often in defence.

She has since starred at VFLW level for the ladder-leading Southern Saints, kicking nine goals from 11 games.

Learn More 00:38

"We are excited to welcome Lucy to North Melbourne," North Melbourne AFLW list manager Flynn Loft said.

"We believe she will be a great addition to our program, with her ability to play all over the ground as a defender, forward or ruck. Lucy is a terrific person, and we know she will make the most of the opportunity to further her development through our program."

The place on North Melbourne's list opened up upon the retirement of inaugural Roo Danielle Hardiman, and Burke joins former Saints teammate Kate Shierlaw in landing at the club during the off season.

- Gemma Bastiani

SARAID TAYLOR

MELBOURNE has thrown a lifeline to delisted Richmond rookie Saraid Taylor.

The 24-year-old has been lining up as a key defender with the Tigers' VFLW affiliate Port Melbourne, having crossed from basketball to join Richmond for season seven.

Taylor will take the primary list spot of Sammie Johnson, who gave birth to son Luca in April.

The AFL's pregnancy policy allows for Johnson to return at her own rate, and she has not necessarily been ruled out for the whole season.

Rhiannon Watt (left) and Samantha Johnson in action at a Melbourne training session on November 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

For Taylor, that also means she may continue to be part of Melbourne's list when or if Johnson returns this year.

"We were thrilled to welcome Luca to the Melbourne family, and for both Sammie and Harley to become first-time parents," Melbourne list manager Todd Patterson said.

"In order to allow Sammie to recover with no pressures, the AFL Pregnancy Policy provides us with the opportunity to sign a replacement player for the entirety of the upcoming season.

"We’re pleased to be able to offer this to Saraid, while simultaneously supporting Sammie through her recovery journey, and with the opportunity to return to play when she is fit and able to this season.

"We see Saraid continuing to develop her game in defence, where her competitiveness, speed and athleticism provide a great platform to build around."

Brisbane (Kate Lutkins pregnancy), North Melbourne (Danielle Hardiman retirement) and Sydney (Maddy Collier ACL and Hayley Bullas partial ACL) currently have list spots open, which can be filled before round one.

- Sarah Black

MATILDA DYKE

ESSENDON has signed West Australian ruck Matilda Dyke to its season eight list, replacing pregnant winger Cat Phillips who was moved to the inactive list last week.

The 21-year-old Dyke, athletic and standing at 181cm, has developed her tap work in the WAFLW for Claremont, including the club's 2022 premiership, and can also provide support in defence.

"We are very excited to have Matilda join us ahead of season eight. Matilda has been performing strongly at WAFLW level in the ruck this season," Essendon head of AFLW list and recruiting/head of VFLW Georgia Harvey said.

"She is mobile, covers the ground well and can also play down back. We look forward to seeing what she can achieve in our program."

Welcome to the Dons, Matilda!https://t.co/9no09YN5ut — Essendon FCW (@essendonfcw) May 22, 2023

Dyke joins Brooke Brown, Leah Cutting, Kodi Jacques, Georgia Clarke and Brooke Walker arriving at the Bombers this off season.

– Gemma Bastiani

Matilda Dyke runs the 2km time trial during the Western Australia AFLW Draft Combine on July 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

COURTNEY MURPHY

Brisbane has locked away basketballer and former club academy member Courtney Murphy as a rookie.

Murphy had juggled both sports as a junior – representing Queensland at the Under-18 AFLW championships in 2016 under Craig Starcevich – but has spent the past four years playing college basketball in the US, three with Seattle University and 2022 with Long Beach State University.

"Courtney is someone we've kept in contact with while she was pursuing other athletic endeavours in the US," Starcevich said.

"She felt as though the time was right to come home and we are thrilled to welcome her back into the AFLW system.

"Having spent time with our academy and playing high-level junior football, we feel she will reintegrate back into the game relatively quickly.

Welcome to the den, Courtney Murphy 🦁 https://t.co/XznLRvPMk4 — Brisbane Lions AFLW (@lionsaflw) March 29, 2023

"Her physical attributes and athleticism are something that is an exciting prospect for us and we are looking forward to having her build toward a big preseason."

Murphy, 22, will add some much-needed height to Brisbane's line-up, coming in as the team's tallest at 183cm.

As of Wednesday evening, Brisbane has one spot remaining on its list to be filled at the Supplementary Draft next Tuesday.

– Sarah Black

AISHLING MOLONEY AND ANNA-ROSE KENNEDY

GEELONG has won the race to the signature of Irish star Aishling Moloney, alongside Tipperary teammate Anna-Rose Kennedy.

A former All-Ireland Intermediate Footballer of the Year, Moloney made her return from an ACL injury late last year and was in high demand across several AFLW clubs during the off-season.

Meanwhile Kennedy has a background playing both Camogie and Gaelic football.

Geelong coach Dan Lowther and captain Meghan McDonald made a last-ditch trip to Ireland to win the pair's signatures.

The pair join fellow countrywoman Rachel Kearns at the Cats, who now have one remaining list spot to fill. The club holds the No.1 pick in Tuesday's supplementary draft.

- Gemma Bastiani

NIAMH MARTIN

NORTH Melbourne has rounded out its list for the 2023 AFLW season with the signing of Irish rookie Niamh Martin.

The 21-year-old from Tipperary is a Gaelic footballer who has represented her county for the past two seasons.

"We are thrilled to welcome Niamh to North Melbourne," AFLW football performance and talent manager Rhys Harwood said.

"Niamh’s performances for Tipperary have been outstanding. She has a high level of speed and agility, and her ability to break the lines and take the game forward stood out to us. Importantly she also plays with a competitive edge.

"Her attributes will be very valuable for us on the field, and her professionalism and high performance standards will be a big asset for our entire program. As soon as we met Niamh, we felt she would be a fantastic fit for our club, and we can’t wait to have her involved."

The Roos now have a list of 30, and barring a late addition to the inactive list, looks set to sit out next week’s Supplementary Draft.

- Sarah Black

GEORGINA FOWLER

FORMER Greater Western Sydney small forward Georgina Fowler has landed at Melbourne by way of Delisted Free Agency.

Initially drafted to GWS with pick No.59 in 2021, Fowler played three games for the Giants before being delisted upon the completion of season seven.

Still just 19-years-old, Fowler will offer depth in attack for Melbourne, who recently delisted small forward Sabreena Duffy.

- Gemma Bastiani

Georgina Fowler handballs under pressure during the Giants' practice match against the Western Bulldogs on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

LIZ MCGRATH

FORMER Port Adelaide ruck Liz McGrath has been picked up by North Melbourne as a delisted free agent.

Originally recruited out of North Melbourne's VFLW program, where she is the reigning best and fairest, McGrath played three games for the Power before a hamstring injury ended her season prematurely.

She will join a host of tall timber at the Roos, with Kate Shierlaw another new addition, alongside ruck duo Kim Rennie and Emma King, and key forward Tahlia Randall.

- Gemma Bastiani

Liz McGrath poses for a photo during Port Adelaide's team photo day on August 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JADE PREGELJ

BRISBANE has added former Gold Coast defender Jade Pregelj to its 2023 playing list through the delisted free agency period.

A star local junior, playing a formidable midfield role for the Logan Cobras through her teen years, Pregelj was lost to footy for seven years upon joining the army. It was Brisbane premiership defender Kate Lutkins – also in the defence force – who drew her back to footy with the Army Roos, which ultimately saw her signed to Gold Coast's inaugural list.

Pregelj ruptured her ACL in round four of season six, which led to her being listed as inactive for season seven and ultimately delisted earlier this year.

As a reliable key defender, she will help to cover the absence of Lutkins, who will be inactive for the 2023 season due to personal reasons.

- Gemma Bastiani

Jade Pregelj gets a kick away during round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

HAYLEY BULLAS

SYDNEY has added another piece to its 2023 puzzle, recruiting former West Coast midfielder Hayley Bullas via Delisted Free Agency.

Plucked out of Essendon's VFLW team by the Eagles back in 2019 as an expansion signing, Bullas played 30 games for the club before being delisted after season seven.

The 26-year-old played every game in West Coast's inaugural season, including its maiden win against the Bulldogs in round four.

- Gemma Bastiani

Hayley Bullas greets fans after the R9 clash between West Coast and Western Bulldogs at Mineral Resources Park on October 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

LEAH CUTTING AND GEORGIA CLARKE

ESSENDON has bolstered its tall stocks, signing Leah Cutting and Georgia Clarke as delisted free agents.

Cutting, who spent last year on St Kilda's list, was inactive through season seven due to work commitments in her home state of South Australia. She will offer support to teenager Steph Wales through the ruck.

While Clarke, standing at 177cm, is a tall defender who has spent five seasons with Geelong, playing 19 games in the process. Alongside Ellyse Gamble and fellow new recruit Brooke Brown, Clarke will help strengthen Essendon's defence for the 2023 season.

- Gemma Bastiani

Georgia Clarke juggles a mark during Geelong's round two match against Fremantle at Fremantle Oval on September 3, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ROOKIE SIGNING - NIAMH MCLAUGHLIN

Gold Coast has added a fifth new face for the 2023 season in Irishwoman Niamh McLaughlin.



Captain of Donegal, McLaughlin is fresh off an outstanding Gaelic football season which saw her named GAA Ladies Senior Football Player of the Year and earn an All-Star award.



"I’m thrilled to have been given this opportunity and the chance to push myself into something new," McLaughlin said.





"The opportunities have become more available to girls to make the transition from Gaelic football to the AFLW. The skills are quite transferrable and it’s a new challenge with a new lifestyle for me, which is exciting."



McLaughlin has also played soccer for Newcastle and Sunderland, and also represented Ireland at under 17 and 19 levels.



She becomes the second Irish player to join Gold Coast's AFLW program during the off season, joining former St Kilda defender Clara Fitzpatrick who was welcomed via trade earlier this month.

- Gemma Bastiani