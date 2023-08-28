Nine-time ARIA Award winning artist Missy Higgins will perform at the pre-match entertainment for the opening game of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

Singer-songwriter Missy Higgins. Picture: Joel Cangy

The AFL is pleased to announce five-time chart topper and nine-time ARIA Award winning singer-songwriter Missy Higgins will perform in the pre-match entertainment at the opening game of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season on Friday September 1.

Elite women's football will return to venues across the country this week, with reigning premiers, Melbourne facing Collingwood at IKON Park to kick off a new year of the competition. The action will continue across the weekend, with a further eight games played across six states, including three derby matches with the Showdown between the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval on Saturday September 2, Sydney Swans and GWS GIANTS at North Sydney Oval and Fremantle and West Coast Eagles at Fremantle Oval on Sunday September 3.

Bursting onto the scene in 2004, Missy Higgins has become one of Australia's most celebrated talents. Her remarkable career boasts multiple ARIA Awards, platinum-selling albums, and a dedicated fan base that spans generations. Higgins' introspective lyrics and catchy melodies have earned her a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts across the country.

No stranger to performing on the big stage, Higgins said she was thrilled to be part of the 2023 NAB AFLW season opener, where she will perform a medley of her well-known hits.

"A few years ago, I was really excited to have the opportunity to play at the 2018 AFLW Grand Final but the event was hit with bad weather so unfortunately the musical performances had to be cancelled. This time around, I'm really looking forward to finally getting out there and showing my support for all the AFLW athletes who are playing great footy," Higgins said.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the league was delighted to have Missy Higgins perform as part of its Round One festivities.

"The AFL is thrilled to have one of the country's much-loved artists perform at the highly anticipated clash between Melbourne and Collingwood to celebrate the start of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season," Rogers said.

"Fans can walk up to the gates and secure their tickets on the day, with $10 general admission tickets for adults and FREE entry for kids under 18.

"With great entertainment, affordable entry and a host of activities on offer, there's no better time for fans of all ages to come along and experience the best of women's football for Round One of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season."

In addition to the pre-match performance, fans can enjoy a host of activities at IKON Park, including a meet and greets with club mascots, food trucks, giveaways and the unfurling of the 2022 NAB AFLW Premiership flag in a pre-match ceremony.

Fans who attend the game will also go into the draw to win two tickets to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final on September 30 and two tickets to the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final held on December 3*.

FREE entry is available for fans under 18 at all AFLW matches throughout the season, while general admission tickets for adults are a budget-friendly $10, ensuring that everyone can join in the fun and soak up the electric atmosphere.

AFL General Manager Women's Football Nicole Livingstone expressed her excitement for the upcoming 2023 NAB AFLW Season.



"All eyes will be on the AFLW during the AFL Finals bye, with blockbuster match ups, the Adelaide showdown, and local derbies setting the stage for an unforgettable NAB AFLW season," Livingstone said.



"There's a wave of momentum for women's sport sweeping across Australia right now and we're calling on all fans to stand up, sign up and show up this season.



"We're ready for Round One and can't wait to see our fans at the footy."

To learn more, view the full season fixture and purchase tickets for the 2023 NAB AFLW Season, please visit womens.afl/tickets

* Terms and conditions apply. Click here to view