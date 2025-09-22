GALLERY All the pics from the 2025 Brownlow Medal red carpet

Ahead of the official Brownlow Medal vote count, check out all the highlights from the red carpet

Bailey Smith and Andrew Dillon during the 2025 Brownlow Medal at Crown Palladium on September 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AHEAD of the Brownlow Medal vote count starting at 8pm AEST, the AFL's best and brightest will be taking a turn down the red carpet.

It may be the biggest night on the football calendar, but before the vote gets underway, fashion is the focus.

Check out the best pics of all the glitz and glamour with red carpet arrivals starting at 5.15pm AEST.

