The match review for AFLW round six is in

Bridie Hipwell is carried from the ground after suffering an injury during round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

BRIDIE Hipwell has copped a $400 fine - down to $250 with an early plea - for tripping Collingwood's Ash Centra during Saturday's clash, an incident in which she suffered a serious lower leg injury.

Hawthorn's Hipwell was in significant pain after her lower leg made contact with Centra's shin partway through the third quarter, with play stopped for five minutes while medical staff attended to Hipwell before she was stretchered off the ground.

Hipwell was taken to hospital for scans, with teammates Casey Sherriff and Emily Everist later posting TikTok videos of Hipwell in hospital, alluding to her having broken her leg. Hawthorn has been contacted for confirmation of the injury.

Three other players were also fined for various incidents across the round.