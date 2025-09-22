Little did Poppy Scholz know that her pre-game warm-up in round six was key to an unexpected positional switch

Poppy Scholz launches a shot at goal during Carlton's clash with North Melbourne in AFLW round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

POPPY Scholz was trying to get a laugh out of Carlton coach Mathew Buck when she had a shot on goal in front of him during her round six warm-up.

The youngster didn't realise it would lead to positional change in the upcoming game.

"I kicked a set shot in front of him just for a laugh," Scholz said.

"And then he goes, 'I might need that, because I might put you forward'. I said 'all right', and he did."

The 18-year-old in her first NAB AFLW season has spent the majority of her first five games in Carlton's backline, playing as a tall, intercepting defender.



But in the Blues' round six match against North Melbourne at Arden Street, the South Australian showcased her versatility by splitting her time in attack and defence.

Scholz was a natural, kicking a goal and taking four marks in a performance that saw her recognised as the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for round six.

Poppy Scholz (left) in action during Carlton's clash with North Melbourne in AFLW round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Scholz found out the news from her dad who called her on Monday afternoon.



"My dad FaceTimed me," Scholz said.



"I was talking to him after the game, and immediately after, I was saying how I felt I had played all right, and then I messaged him a bit later, and I said, upon reflection, I don't think I actually played that well.

"So when he rang I thought he was about to impart some wisdom on me about how I need to believe in myself.



"And he goes, no, you got the round six Rising Star and I said you're lying. Anyway, he wasn't lying."



Scholz has slotted into Carlton's best 21 after being selected with pick No.6 in the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft.



The 179cm tall plays with a composure beyond her years, averaging 74.9 per cent disposal efficiency in her first six games.



"I reckon my composure has come from the confidence my teammates have given me, in training and in games," Scholz said.



"They just back me 100 per cent. So I think that gives me a lot of composure and gives me confidence in myself."

Scholz is the sister of Port Adelaide ruck Matilda Scholz, who won the overall Rising Star Award for in 2024.



The Blue said her older sister had given her advice, particularly when she was first drafted.



"(Matilda) gave me advice on the professional standards needed in AFLW, particularly to sleep well, go to sleep early, and to prioritise recovery and not to do too much," Scholz said.



"In the off-season, when I first got picked up, I kind of just wanted to do everything to get fit and strong and she told me, you just need to relax, it's your first off-season, and you just need to work your way into it."



The South Australian who was drafted from Glenelg, is loving her time in Melbourne.



When asked what the major difference between Melbourne and Adelaide is, Scholz joked about the traffic.



"That it takes 40 minutes to drive anywhere in Melbourne, and it takes 20 minutes to drive anywhere in Adelaide," she said with a laugh.

