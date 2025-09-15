Ash Centra is the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for round five

Ash Centra celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Sydney in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD'S Ash Centra has been named the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for round five, following her performance in the Magpies' surprise 26-point win over Sydney.

Last year's No.1 draft pick spent the majority of the game playing up forward where she kicked two goals, had a career-high 18 disposals and four score involvements in the Magpies' second win of the season.

The 19-year-old has made an impressive start to her debut season, averaging 11 disposals, two marks and 2.6 score involvements.

Centra was told of her nomination by head coach Sam Wright before training on Monday night.

"I think the first word that comes to mind is definitely privileged," Centra said.

"I guess to be named as the Rising Star alongside 'Lu' (Lucia Painter), 'Havs' (Havana Harris), Zippy (Fish) is something I don't take lightly.

"Also, I think I felt relieved because I think as an athlete, you're your own self-critic and you set high expectations for yourself."

At 177cm, Centra is versatile and athletic, allowing her to split her time in the midfield and up forward.

The Gippsland Power product has silky skills and is strong overhead, as was seen in her debut game against Carlton in round one where she took a huge contested mark and converted in front of goal.

"I was saying to the girls before, it (AFLW) is definitely a lot different to what I'm used to at Coates Talent League," Centra said.

Ash Centra runs with the ball during Collingwood's clash against Sydney in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"But it's honestly just been such a great challenge and I've felt this enormous amount of support from the club. They've helped me adjust and it's just a massive credit to them.

"I think the physical aspect of it has been a big jump and I also think just the speed of the game and the smarts. It's definitely raised the bar."

Collingwood captain Ruby Schleicher has taken the young star under her wing and the two have built a close relationship.

"Ruby has been a massive mentor for me," Centra said.

Ash Centra runs with the ball during Collingwood's clash against Sydney in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"She's just a great person, a great captain. Has the perfect balance between having fun and knowing when to turn it up and to be professional. But yeah, she's been super welcoming, super inclusive, super approachable and just a great leader."

This weekend the Magpies will face another challenge when they come up against Hawthorn on Saturday afternoon at Victoria Park.

The Hawks will be looking to avenge their 21-point loss to Adelaide on the weekend, their only loss so far this season.

"I think we'll definitely welcome the challenge. I know they were an undefeated side apart from last weekend but I think it'll be a great test for us," Centra said.

"They've got some amazing talent and hopefully we can come away with the four points."

2025 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominees

Round one: Lucia Painter (West Coast)

Round two: Zippy Fish (Sydney)

Round three: Havana Harris (Gold Coast)

Round four: Sophie McKay (Carlton)

Round five: Ash Centra (Collingwood)