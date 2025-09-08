Sophie McKay is the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for round four

Sophie McKay celebrates a goal during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

CARLTON young gun Sophie McKay has earned the round four Telstra AFLW Rising Star nomination following her incredible performance against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

In just her fourth game, McKay was her side's only multiple goalkicker, booting two majors to go with her 13 disposals, five tackles, four score involvements and three inside 50s.

McKay also took a huge contested mark in the second quarter that could potentially be selected as a Virgin Australia Mark of the Year contender.

The 167cm talent has played as a medium sized forward for the Blues this season, providing a spark to Carlton's offence averaging 10 disposals, 2.8 tackles and 2.3 marks.

McKay was taken with Carlton's first selection in last year's Telstra AFLW draft, the father-daughter taken with pick No.17.

The 19-year-old is the daughter of Carlton Hall of Famer Andrew McKay, who played 244 for the Blues, and she's also the sister of current captain, Abbie.

McKay joined the Blues from the Sandringham Dragons in the Coates Talent League and was a member of the Marsh AFLW National Academy last year. The talented 19-year-old represented Vic Metro and was selected in the Under-18 All-Australian team in 2024.

McKay has been part of a new look Carlton outfit who have had a strong start to the season, winning three of its first four games.

The Blues now sit fifth on the ladder and will take on Gold Coast this Saturday at Ikon Park.

2025 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominees

Round one: Lucia Painter (West Coast)

Round two: Zippy Fish (Sydney)

Round three: Havana Harris (Gold Coast)

Round four: Sophie McKay (Carlton)