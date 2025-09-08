The footy side that nurtured the talent of the likes of Daisy Pearce and Darcy Vescio is uncertain amid an expected shake-up of the VFLW competition

Daisy Pearce in action for Darebin in the 2017 VFL Women's Grand Final against Diamond Creek. Picture: AFL Photos

DAREBIN'S existence in the VFLW is under serious threat going forward, AFL.com.au understands.

One of the powerhouse clubs in the then-VWFL prior to the AFLW's existence, the Darebin Falcons were one of four clubs in Victoria to produce 10 or more inaugural AFLW players back in 2017, alongside Melbourne University, Diamond Creek, and the Eastern Devils.

Famously, players like Daisy Pearce, Melissa Hickey, Elise O'Dea, Paxy Paxman, and Lauren Pearce were recruited out of Darebin's program, which won 10 premierships in 11 seasons throughout the 2000s.

When the Victoria state league was shifted to the VFLW in alignment with the AFLW's launch, and aligned clubs entered the competition, Darebin was the only side to retain its position in the league.

Darebin Falcons celebrate a in during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Since then, it has struggled to remain competitive, with players leaving for their AFLW-aligned clubs. Darebin has won just 18 games since 2021, with its most successful season this year, returning seven wins from 14 starts.

Funding issues have been cited as the main concern for the club's VFLW program.

With Tasmania confirmed to enter the VFLW next year as it prepares to enter the AFLW in 2028, there is going to be a shake up across the league.

It is understood that Darebin is open to the idea of partnering with Richmond – who is keen to re-enter the VFLW after parting ways with Port Melbourne ahead of this year's VFLW season – to remain in the league.