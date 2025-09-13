The Magpies have recorded an upset win over the Swans

Ash Centra celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Sydney in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD has stunned Sydney to end the Swans' unbeaten start to the season with a surprise 26-point win at Victoria Park on Saturday.

The Magpies controlled proceedings for long periods on their way to a 6.7 (43) to 2.5 (17) victory.

After an impressive 4-0 start to the season, the loss was the Swans' first of 2025, while the Magpies improved to 2-3.

One of the competition's best attacks this year, Sydney was held goalless until the final quarter.

Pies forward Kalinda Howarth starred, kicking three goals while gathering 15 disposals to go with three clearances.

Supporting Howarth, No.1 pick Ash Centra also impressed for the Pies with 18 touches and two majors.

It took the Swans until the final quarter to kick their first goal as gun pair Chloe Molloy and Montana Ham, the latter with a NAB AFLW Goal of the Year contender, delivered.

The first half was dominated by the Magpies, who took control at the contest, thanks in large part to Brit Bonnici.

The midfielder had 20 of her 30 disposals in the first half, while finishing with three clearances and 469 metres gained.

Sydney was again led through the middle by Laura Gardiner (28 disposals and 10 tackles).

Collingwood midfielder Sarah Rowe impressed with her ball use, collecting 24 disposals, while Lily-Rose Williamson was influential with 25. Captain Ruby Schleicher rounded out the effort, finishing with 17 disposals and leading from the front in a much-needed win.

Pies' statement win

Collingwood entered the game on the back of two losses, but rebounded in style. From the first bounce, the Magpies were in control, and in the first half, their midfield played with a point to prove. Howarth was crucial and Centra played an important role in a win that could kickstart the Magpies' season.

Swans left searching

For Sydney, this defeat serves as a wake-up call following an unbeaten start to the season. In the first half, the Swans lost momentum. Their midfield couldn't generate the usual supply, and their forward line appeared flat until the third quarter. The Swans got going but left the run too late, finishing the game with 11 fewer clearances but 11 more inside 50s.

Up next

The Magpies will be aiming to back up their surprise win when they host Hawthorn at Victoria Park at 12.35pm AEST on Saturday, September 20. The Swans head into a derby clash against Greater Western Sydney on the Sunday, beginning at 1.05pm AEST at Henson Park.

COLLINGWOOD 2.1 5.1 5.5 6.7 (43)

SYDNEY 0.0 0.3 0.3 2.5 (17)

GOALS

Collingwood: Howarth 3, Centra 2, Cann

Sydney: Molloy, Ham

BEST

Collingwood: Howarth, Centra, Bonnici, Rowe

Sydney: Ham, Molloy, Gardiner, Van Loon

INJURIES

Collingwood: Nil

Sydney: O'Sullivan (knee)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Victoria Park