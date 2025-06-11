New Blue Tara Bohanna speaks to AFL.com.au's Sarah Black about her decision to leave the Suns, the interest she had and making an impact

Tara Bohanna in action at Carlton training. Picture: Carlton FC

TARA Bohanna was overlooked in six drafts.

She got her chance in season six with Gold Coast, was named captain the following season, then was traded to Carlton in November with four seasons under her belt after an amicable mutual parting of ways, around the same time coach Cam Joyce left the club.

With a fresh three-year deal from the Blues in her pocket, the 29-year-old has experienced more in three years than some footballers do in a full career.

"I was saying recently, when you come in as a draftee, especially as I did at an older age, you come in at the start of pre-season and it's so cool to be here and awesome," Bohanna told AFL.com.au.

"I definitely wanted to come in and make a good impression with Bucky (Blues coach Mathew Buck) and the coaches (once again being a new player), but I didn't realise how much pressure I put on myself, feeling like, 'You've been a captain, show us what it looks like.' I really just wanted to show them my worth."

"I've learned a lot and I've grown a lot, and I wouldn't if I didn't have all those experiences. Probably at the very start, being overlooked in the draft, it helps from an adversity point of view."

Carlton's AFL leadership group (L-R): Harriet Cordner, Abbie McKay, Mimi Hill, Tara Bohanna. Picture: Carlton FC

While the trade coincided with the departure of Joyce, Bohanna was at pains to make clear the two were separate incidents, with Bohanna unaware of the club's decision the day she contacted him to inform him of her own choice.

Oddly enough, both have ended up back in Victoria, with Joyce taking on Essendon's VFL side.

"None of that is ever easy. From the start of the year, as it happens with everyone, contract negotiations start. For me, it was more just valuing myself and where I think I stand. That wasn't matched from a Gold Coast point of view," Bohanna said.

"I was really open with that with what I would and wouldn't take. It wasn't unreasonable, I didn't think, but in the end, it ended amicably, because we were very open about it all.

Tara Bohanna celebrates a goal during week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"But it didn't end how I would have liked, I would have liked a bit more for what you do, kind of thing. Not trying to sound like I deserved the world, because I don't, but more like, what's fair? I feel like I value myself more than what was there at the end. I am really happy where it has ended up, being at Carlton. I am really enjoying my time at the Blues.

"I'm also understanding, business-wise, they've got some really good young talent coming through, forwards like 'Hav' (top draftee Havana Harris) and Dekota Baron (Academy player eligible in this year's draft). Unfortunately for me, I was the one who was out of contract too.

"The longevity of my career as well – you might get one year, then nothing. Whereas you go have a look, and when you get offered three at 30, that's probably where it lies for me, and that's just reality.

"There's no love lost at all, I love the girls and always will, and it's unfortunate it happened at the time. It's weird, especially when you're in a leadership role, it makes it harder. I honestly never thought I'd be in the situation, but that's footy, it's a business."

Bohanna said she had interest from around five clubs, with the comparative rarity of her role (an experienced key forward) and her leadership qualities and experience working in her favour.

"There were a few clubs looking around and I met with a few others as well, and Carlton were in that mix.

"I really liked the way they went about it in terms of meeting them here, what they had in terms of a really good S&C program, really individualised, that was probably something that drew me in a bit. Not so general, more position-based, which I liked the sound of.

"Really good group of coaches, and the players I met I really liked. I was still really uncomfortable, not knowing how to approach it and where to go.

Tara Bohanna leads Gold Coast out onto the field ahead of a match during week three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's a hard decision, you finally make it into the League, and now I had options, and how do you navigate that? When you get right down to it, it's the little things that count.

"Being a Carlton supporter helped, but it wasn't the reason. It adds a little bit extra to the experience, but once you get in, you're in the professional zone and you're here to work.

"I was a big 'Fev' (Brendan Fevola) fan, Eddie Betts, Jarrad Waite, I really liked Brad Fisher, he flew under the radar a bit, David Teague as well. Then as it went along, Matty Kreuzer, Lance Whitnall, there's a few in there the younger ones won't know. It wasn't the easiest time to be a fan. I was at the last game that was here (Princes Park), and now I get to play here."

Bohanna works in construction as a safety advisor with John Holland, and was able to transfer down to Melbourne, although she has dropped her work hours as the season approaches.

Her partner, former Sun and Lion Jade Pregelj, has remained in Queensland due to her commitments with the Australian Defence Force.

"In a few weeks, she'll go out on field for two months, which is no contact. But she's been really great with [the move], which definitely helps," Bohanna said.

"If she isn't there supporting me, then it probably makes it more challenging. She really understands the system, and she's changed clubs as well.

"I'm wearing No.42 this year, which Jade wore, and (clubmate) Adam Saad is No.42 too. 'Goody' (Jess Good) is No.12, so I couldn't keep the same. I don't think anyone's been 42 here, so a fresh start. It's a funny thing, but I find on a scoreboard, a lot of the time the score is 6.6 (42), and six plus six is 12."

Jade Pregelj and Tara Bohanna pose for a photo at the 2022, S7 W Awards on November 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Bohanna is part of a four-player leadership group this year, looking forward to having a little less responsibility after a particularly tough 2024, which saw the Suns finish second last.

"It's really nice. I'm really excited to support 'Abs' and 'Mim' (captain Abbie McKay and vice-captain Mimi Hill), and Harriet (Cordner) is in there too, she'll be absolutely great for that role," she said.

"I think we'll balance each other pretty well. I'm excited to not have the title, but do what I do. As a forward line, we're pretty young, [other than] Darce Vescio and 'Moods' (Breann Harrington) is in and out, so I'm looking forward to working with them."