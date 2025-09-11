AFLW tipping is back for 2025! Check out which teams our experts are backing this round

AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

SIX OF this weekend's nine AFLW matches are over before they start, according to AFL.com.au's panel of expert tipsters.

Phoebe McWilliams and Nat Edwards are up and about after a perfect round last week, while Sarah Olle was only one point off last week's margin.

Two brave tipsters have backed Brisbane to hand North Melbourne its first loss in two seasons, while the Hawthorn v Adelaide clash has split the pack.

Check out our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Sydney - 23 points

Carlton

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Geelong

Hawthorn

North Melbourne

West Coast

Last round: 9

Total: 32

Cumulative margin: 33

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Sydney - 23 points

Carlton

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Geelong

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Last round: 9

Total: 30

Cumulative margin: 50

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - 18 points

Carlton

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Geelong

Hawthorn

North Melbourne

West Coast

Last round: 8

Total: 29

Cumulative margin: 52

KAITLYN FERBER

Sydney - 10 points

Carlton

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Geelong

Hawthorn

North Melbourne

West Coast

Last round: 7

Total: 28

Cumulative margin: 38

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney – 31 points

Carlton

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Geelong

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Last round: 7

Total: 27

Cumulative margin: 36

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney - 31 points

Carlton

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Geelong

Adelaide

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Last round: 6

Total: 27

Cumulative margin: 41

SARAH OLLE

Sydney - 17 points

Carlton

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Geelong

Hawthorn

North Melbourne

West Coast

Last round: 8

Total: 27

Cumulative margin: 43

GEMMA BASTIANI

Sydney - 18 points

Carlton

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Geelong

Adelaide

North Melbourne

West Coast

Last round: 7

Total: 26

Cumulative margin: 52

SARAH BLACK

Sydney - 28 points

Carlton

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Geelong

Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Last round: 7

Total: 26

Cumulative margin: 56

SOPHIE WELSH

Sydney - 14 points

Carlton

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

Geelong

Adelaide

Brisbane

West Coast

Last round: 7

Total: 24

Cumulative margin: 61

TOTALS

Collingwood 0-10 Sydney

Carlton 10-0 Gold Coast

Port Adelaide 0-10 Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney 0-10 Western Bulldogs

Essendon 10-0 St Kilda

Richmond 0-10 Geelong

Hawthorn 4-6 Adelaide

Brisbane 2-8 North Melbourne

Fremantle 3-7 West Coast

