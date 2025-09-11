AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

SIX OF this weekend's nine AFLW matches are over before they start, according to AFL.com.au's panel of expert tipsters.

Phoebe McWilliams and Nat Edwards are up and about after a perfect round last week, while Sarah Olle was only one point off last week's margin.

>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2025

Two brave tipsters have backed Brisbane to hand North Melbourne its first loss in two seasons, while the Hawthorn v Adelaide clash has split the pack.

Check out our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Sydney - 23 points 
Carlton 
Melbourne 
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Hawthorn
North Melbourne 
West Coast 

Last round: 9
Total: 32

Cumulative margin: 33

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Sydney - 23 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle

Last round: 9
Total: 30

Cumulative margin: 50

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - 18 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon 
Geelong
Hawthorn 
North Melbourne
West Coast

Last round: 8
Total: 29

Cumulative margin: 52

KAITLYN FERBER

Sydney - 10 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Hawthorn
North Melbourne
West Coast

Last round: 7
Total: 28

Cumulative margin: 38

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney – 31 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle

Last round: 7
Total: 27

Cumulative margin: 36

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney - 31 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle

Last round: 6
Total: 27

Cumulative margin: 41

SARAH OLLE

Sydney - 17 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Hawthorn
North Melbourne
West Coast

Last round: 8
Total: 27

Cumulative margin: 43

GEMMA BASTIANI

Sydney - 18 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Adelaide
North Melbourne
West Coast

Last round: 7
Total: 26

Cumulative margin: 52

SARAH BLACK

Sydney - 28 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast

Last round: 7
Total: 26

Cumulative margin: 56

SOPHIE WELSH

Sydney - 14 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast

Last round: 7
Total: 24

Cumulative margin: 61

TOTALS

Collingwood 0-10 Sydney
Carlton 10-0 Gold Coast
Port Adelaide 0-10 Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 0-10 Western Bulldogs
Essendon 10-0 St Kilda
Richmond 0-10 Geelong
Hawthorn 4-6 Adelaide
Brisbane 2-8 North Melbourne
Fremantle 3-7 West Coast