SIX OF this weekend's nine AFLW matches are over before they start, according to AFL.com.au's panel of expert tipsters.
Phoebe McWilliams and Nat Edwards are up and about after a perfect round last week, while Sarah Olle was only one point off last week's margin.
Two brave tipsters have backed Brisbane to hand North Melbourne its first loss in two seasons, while the Hawthorn v Adelaide clash has split the pack.
Check out our experts' tips below.
NAT EDWARDS
Sydney - 23 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Hawthorn
North Melbourne
West Coast
Last round: 9
Total: 32
Cumulative margin: 33
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Sydney - 23 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Last round: 9
Total: 30
Cumulative margin: 50
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Sydney - 18 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Hawthorn
North Melbourne
West Coast
Last round: 8
Total: 29
Cumulative margin: 52
KAITLYN FERBER
Sydney - 10 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Hawthorn
North Melbourne
West Coast
Last round: 7
Total: 28
Cumulative margin: 38
MICHAEL WHITING
Sydney – 31 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Last round: 7
Total: 27
Cumulative margin: 36
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Sydney - 31 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Last round: 6
Total: 27
Cumulative margin: 41
SARAH OLLE
Sydney - 17 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Hawthorn
North Melbourne
West Coast
Last round: 8
Total: 27
Cumulative margin: 43
GEMMA BASTIANI
Sydney - 18 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Adelaide
North Melbourne
West Coast
Last round: 7
Total: 26
Cumulative margin: 52
SARAH BLACK
Sydney - 28 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Last round: 7
Total: 26
Cumulative margin: 56
SOPHIE WELSH
Sydney - 14 points
Carlton
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Essendon
Geelong
Adelaide
Brisbane
West Coast
Last round: 7
Total: 24
Cumulative margin: 61
TOTALS
Collingwood 0-10 Sydney
Carlton 10-0 Gold Coast
Port Adelaide 0-10 Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 0-10 Western Bulldogs
Essendon 10-0 St Kilda
Richmond 0-10 Geelong
Hawthorn 4-6 Adelaide
Brisbane 2-8 North Melbourne
Fremantle 3-7 West Coast