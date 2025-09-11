The teams are in for round five's Saturday games plus Sunday squads

Jasmine Garner, Jasmine Fleming and Charlie Rowbottom. Pictures: AFL Photos

LIKE Lazarus, Jasmine Garner has been named in North Melbourne's extended squad for Sunday's Grand Final rematch, just one week after an ankle injury that was slated to keep her out for 2-4 weeks.

The Roos' captain joins Emma King and Amy Gavin Mangan as potential inclusions.

Jasmine Fleming and Aileen Gilroy also headline the potential inclusions in Hawthorn's extended squad to face Adelaide on Sunday

Collingwood vice-captain Jordyn Allen will play her first game of the season after a calf issue kept her on the sidelines for the first month. The rebounding defender is an important in as the Pies prepare to face the undefeated Swans, and Annie Lee is the player to make way.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Star Suns midfielder Charlie Rowbottom comes back from a shoulder injury after just one week on the sidelines, and intercepting defender Meara Girvan is another important inclusion after clearing concussion protocols.

Gold Coast will also unveil another Academy product in its clash with Carlton on Saturday, with Tara Harrington overcoming an ankle injury to earn her debut.

Richmond is also in line to regain captain Katie Brennan, and Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood will make her return from suspension.

Dangerous winger Brooke Vickers has overcome a broken wrist to be named for her first game of the season, as dashing Irishwoman Aisling Reidy will make her debut for Carlton. Yasmin Duursma (collarbone) and Abbie McKay (hamstring) will both miss through injury, while Mia Austin has been omitted for the second time this year.

Learn More 24:47

The VFLW 2024 Debbie Lee Rising Star winner Keeley Hardingham will get her first taste of the top level, named for the Western Bulldogs as they travel to Canberra to face Greater Western Sydney.

Experienced duo Lou Stephenson and Ellie Gavalas have been omitted by the Dogs.

Opposition Greater Western Sydney has opted to stick with the side that fell to Gold Coast by 19 points last week.

Sydney has dropped Bec Privitelli to make way for Amelia Martin once again, and Port Adelaide draftee Jasmine Evans has been named to debut in the side's first ever meeting with Melbourne on Saturday.

Melbourne, meanwhile, will head in unchanged.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Collingwood v Sydney at Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Allen

Out: A.Lee (omitted)

SYDNEY

In: A.Martin

Out: R.Privitelli (omitted)

Carlton v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, 2.35pm AEST

CARLTON

In: A.Reidy, L.Keck, B.Vickers

Out: Y.Duursma (collarbone), M.Austin (omitted), A.McKay (hamstring)

GOLD COAST

In: M.Girvan, T.Harrington, C.Rowbottom

Out: J.Stanton (ankle), W.Randell (omitted), N.Milne (ankle)

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Alberton Oval, 2.35pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: K.Lamb, J.Evans

Out: C.Hammond (finger), L.Paterson (omitted)

MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, 4.35pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: Nil

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: B.Barwick, N.Ferres, K.Hardingham

Out: C.Buttifant (knee), L.Stephenson (omitted), E.Gavalas (omitted)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: B.Toogood, M.Van Dyke, G.Brooker, C.Murphy

Out: B.Walker (ACL)

ST KILDA

In: N.Stevens, R.Caris, L.Hung, N.Plane, Ar.Clarke

Out: E.Friend (concussion), Z.Besanko (omitted)

Richmond v Geelong at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: K.Brennan, K.Dempsey, E.Yassir, G.Egan

Out: L.Brazzale (omitted)

GEELONG

In: C.Gunjaca, B.O'Rourke, C.Thorne

Out: Nil

Hawthorn v Adelaide at Kinetic Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: A.Gilroy, J.Fleming, D.Flockart

Out: Nil

ADELAIDE

In: R.Martin, L.Tarlinton, H.Ewings

Out: Nil

Brisbane v North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Baldwick, R.Crozier, E.Long

Out: Nil

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Garner, A.Gavin Mangan, E.King

Out: Nil

Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Oval, 3.05pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: E.O'Driscoll, M.Banfield, A.Mulholland, P.Seth, D.East

Out: J.Low (concussion), J.Cregg (omitted)

WEST COAST

In: B.Smith, A.Franklin, D.Hooker, K.Kavanagh

Out: C.Lindgren (Injured)