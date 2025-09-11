Chloe Molloy's stunning goal against Fremantle has earned high praise from those who should know best

Chloe Molloy celebrates a goal during Sydney's win over Fremantle in AFLW round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY'S NAB AFLW superstar Chloe Molloy's incredible soccered goal against Fremantle won instant approval from the Henson Park crowd on Sunday.

Now, she's earned the highest of praise from those who know this sort of thing best – the Matildas.

In the wake of Molloy's stunning strike from a tight angle against the Dockers, the AFL's social media team reached out to members of Australia's women's soccer team to get their expert opinions.

Learn More 00:54

Led by skipper Sam Kerr – one of the world's best strikers – the Matildas were unanimous in their adulation, although there was still room for improvement, according to some.

Kerr rated Molloy's goal a straight 10 out of 10, as did goalkeeper Teagan Micah ("sign her up"), winger Kaitlyn Torpey ("outside of the foot banger"), and strikers Michelle Heyman and Amy Sayer.

The defenders were slightly tougher markers: Emily van Egmond rated Molloy's strike an eight out of 10 (with a love heart), while Courtney Nevin gave it "a solid 9" (with a fire emoji).

And midfielder Alex Chidiac was big on the quality of the strike, but deducted half a mark for the absence of acrobatics ("need to see a backflip celebration next time").

Molloy was understandably pumped to receive the compliments on her goal, which was one of two she scored in the 25-point win over Fremantle, taking her season tally to an AFLW-leading 14 for the season.

"BRB (be right back), fangirling over the Matildas," she responded on the AFLW Instagram post.