Richmond has freed up more list space ahead of Monday night's draft

Katelyn Cox in action during round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

RICHMOND has made two further list changes, with defender Katelyn Cox and forward Shelby Knoll not offered contracts for 2026.

A mature-aged recruit via the VFLW, Cox played 32 games for the Tigers across four seasons including 10 this season.

Knoll was drafted with pick no.24 in 2023's season eight supplementary draft, playing one game in her three seasons at the Tigers after an ACL injury in October 2023.

"Both Katelyn and Shelby had injury adversity during their time with us but continued to give their all for our program," the Tigers' acting list boss Trent Moseby said.

Shelby Knoll celebrates a goal during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Katelyn played 32 games for us, including every game and both finals in season seven, while Shelby thoroughly deserved her AFLW debut this year after putting in a mountain of work behind the scenes.

"We wish both players all the best for the future and are grateful for their contribution to Richmond."

Knoll and Cox's delistings bring Richmond's total number of list changes to eight, with Grace Egan traded to Adeladie, Tessa Lavey and Jodie Hicks retiring, and Lulu Beatty, Lauren Brazzale, and Charley Ryan delisted.

Richmond holds picks no.1, 38, 40 and 56 heading into Monday's Telstra AFLW Draft.