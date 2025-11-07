Grace Egan has been told to explore her trade options

Grace Egan is seen at a Richmond training session on October 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND midfielder Grace Egan is on the trade table, with the Tigers confirming the 25-year-old has been told to explore opportunities at rival clubs.

Egan, who joined the Tigers from Carlton ahead of season seven, 2022, played nine games in 2025 after suffering debilitating illness pre-season and a lacerated lip during round two.

The Tigers AFLW list boss Trent Mosbey confirmed Egan was no guarantee of featuring in the yellow and black in 2026.

"[Egan was] encouraged in her exit interview to explore her options", Mosbey said.

"At this stage, our conversations with Grace have been around her exploring opportunities elsewhere.

"We will work through that and how a suitable trade could look."

The Tigers have also delisted Charley Ryan, Lauren Brazzale and Lulu Beatty.