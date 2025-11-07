FOR THE second week in a row, North Melbourne and Hawthorn will meet under Friday night lights.
This time, it's a qualifying final, with the winner heading straight through to a preliminary final.
The Kangaroos made short work of the Hawks last time, and have been further bolstered by the return of rested stars Kate Shierlaw and Vikki Wall.
Still without first-choice ruck Lucy Wales, the Hawks have recalled tall Jess Vukic to bolster their ball-winning ability.
Much has been made over the Hawks' absence from Roos star Jas Garner's 100-game guard of honour last week, so expect tensions to be high on-field.
The Hawks will no doubt still be smarting over last week's 49-point loss, while look for the Roos to be uncompromising as they hunt down a second premiership in as many years.