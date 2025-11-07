CHELSEA Randall will return for her first game since round five, St Kilda has received a much-needed boost, and Brisbane regains captain Bre Koenen for the first week of finals.
After being late withdrawals last week, Paige Trudgeon and Nicola Barr have been named in the Saints' team for their elimination final against Adelaide on Sunday, as has Liv Vesely who has overcome a calf complaint.
Randall has recovered from post-concussive symptoms in time for the do-or-die clash, as has Niamh Kelly from her own concussion.
Brisbane captain Bre Koenen has recovered from a hamstring issue, and will feature in Sunday's qualifying final for her first game since round nine.
As previously reported by AFL.com.au, Melbourne defender Maeve Chaplin will miss after injuring her hamstring at training during the week.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Melbourne v Brisbane at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT
MELBOURNE
In: M.O'Hehir, J.Rigoni
Out: M.Chaplin (hamstring), L.Ebert (omitted)
BRISBANE
In: B.Koenen
Out: S.Peters (omitted)
Adelaide v St Kilda at Norwood Oval, 2.35pm ACDT
ADELAIDE
In: C.Randall, N.Kelly
Out: B.Tonon (omitted), S.Thompson (omitted)
ST KILDA
In: P.Trudgeon, N.Barr, O.Vesely
Out: Ar.Clarke (omitted), H.Stuart (omitted), N.Plane (omitted)