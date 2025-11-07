The teams are in for Sunday's AFLW finals

Chelsea Randall, Liv Vesely and Bre Koenen. Pictures: AFL Photos

CHELSEA Randall will return for her first game since round five, St Kilda has received a much-needed boost, and Brisbane regains captain Bre Koenen for the first week of finals.

After being late withdrawals last week, Paige Trudgeon and Nicola Barr have been named in the Saints' team for their elimination final against Adelaide on Sunday, as has Liv Vesely who has overcome a calf complaint.

Randall has recovered from post-concussive symptoms in time for the do-or-die clash, as has Niamh Kelly from her own concussion.

Brisbane captain Bre Koenen has recovered from a hamstring issue, and will feature in Sunday's qualifying final for her first game since round nine.

As previously reported by AFL.com.au, Melbourne defender Maeve Chaplin will miss after injuring her hamstring at training during the week.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Melbourne v Brisbane at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

In: M.O'Hehir, J.Rigoni

Out: M.Chaplin (hamstring), L.Ebert (omitted)

BRISBANE

In: B.Koenen

Out: S.Peters (omitted)

Adelaide v St Kilda at Norwood Oval, 2.35pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: C.Randall, N.Kelly

Out: B.Tonon (omitted), S.Thompson (omitted)

ST KILDA

In: P.Trudgeon, N.Barr, O.Vesely

Out: Ar.Clarke (omitted), H.Stuart (omitted), N.Plane (omitted)