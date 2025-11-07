Melbourne is set to be without one of its important defenders for Sunday's qualifying final

Maeve Chaplin celebrates a goal during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE is set to be without important defender Maeve Chaplin for its qualifying final against Brisbane on Sunday.

Chaplin, who was named in the All-Australian squad on Thursday, injured her hamstring at training during the week and is understood to be unavailable for the clash, AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge has reported.

The Dees will face the Lions for the second time in three weeks, with Chaplin among her side's best the last time they met.

Chaplin has played every game so far in 2025, and become a key pillar in defence amid an injury crisis at the Demons.