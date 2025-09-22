The free kick paid against the Power's Amelie Borg was an error, the League has said, after Geelong's victory on Saturday

Mikayla Bowen celebrates a goal from a free kick during Geelong's win over Port Adelaide in AFLW round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has conceded a free kick paid against Port Adelaide's Amelie Borg during the final quarter of Saturday's clash against Geelong was paid in error.

With seven minutes left on the clock, Borg scrambled to chase a tumbling footy across the goal line with an umpire deeming her to have deliberately rushed a behind without the required pressure from an opposition player.

Geelong was subsequently awarded a free kick from the goal square which Mikayla Bowen converted to put the Cats five points in front, and they held on to win by the same margin.

The League confirmed to AFL.com.au on Monday afternoon that the Power had sought clarification from the competition's umpiring department.

Upon review, the League conceded that while Borg was not under pressure from an opponent, she was not intentionally trying to push the ball across the goal line therefore the free kick was paid in error. The behind should have been registered as a score to Geelong instead.

"While we appreciate the League's acknowledgment of this error, it's important to emphasise that this decision did not cost us the game," Port Adelaide said in a statement on Monday evening.

"However, in close contests like Saturday's match, every decision carries additional weight and significance. That's why it was crucial for the club to seek clarification through the proper channels with the AFL's umpire department.

"This process provides valuable clarity for our coaching staff and players, ensuring we can provide accurate guidance should similar situations arise in future matches."