Alice O'Loughlin remains in hospital after 'unusual injury' during North Melbourne's win at the weekend

Alice O'Loughlin looks on during the AFLW R6 match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Arden Street Ground on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has been rocked by a serious injury to All-Australian forward Alice O'Loughlin, who has suffered a lacerated liver.

The club is still investigating the exact cause of the issue, with O'Loughlin reporting pain after kicking two goals in the Roos' comfortable 53-point victory over Carlton.

The 23-year-old remains in hospital, and is expected to be discharged on Tuesday.

"This is an unusual injury, and we haven't yet been able to confirm at what stage of the game the injury was sustained," North Melbourne general manager of women's footy Erin Lorenzini said.

"Alice's wellbeing is our top priority. She's in good hands, feeling better, and the club is providing her with our full support but a timeline on her return is yet to be determined."

While the exact nature of O'Loughlin's liver issue is unknown, generally speaking, the organ has the ability to regenerate on its own.

Traditionally a club with a healthy injury list, North Melbourne has suffered a few blows in the past week, with Nicole Bresnehan suffering a torn ACL and Taylah Gatt ruled out for at least 5-6 weeks after surgery on a syndesmosis injury.

Vikki Wall was a late withdrawal on Saturday, having suffered a knock to her elbow last weekend, but is expected to be fine to face Essendon on Friday, and is likely to take O'Loughlin's spot in the side.