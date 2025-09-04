Alice O'Loughlin will remain in royal blue and white until at least the end of 2027

Alice O'Loughlin kisses the premiership cup after the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne premiership star Alice O'Loughlin has turned down significant rival interest to commit her future to the club, rewarded with a two-year contract extension following a breakout campaign last season.

Carlton, Collingwood and Richmond were all among the sides trying to prise O'Loughlin out of Arden Street with significant and lucrative offers, before the gun goalsneak elected to stay at the reigning premiers in recent days.

O'Loughlin entered the year as one of the AFLW's most talented and highly sought-after uncontracted players, with her signature through to 2027 yet another significant fillip for a Kangaroos outfit in the midst of a dizzying 15-game winning streak.

She was rewarded with a maiden All-Australian blazer last year following a 19-goal season, which was capped with a game-high three goals as North Melbourne overcame Brisbane in the AFLW Grand Final.

"I'm over the moon, to be honest," O'Loughlin told AFL.com.au.

"It was very humbling, but it was also obviously a very difficult situation. I had my loved ones and my manager to support me through it. At the end of the day, I couldn't see myself playing for any other team apart from North Melbourne.

Learn More 00:42

"Honestly, it's just an amazing place. We've got a great, great group of girls and the list is so talented. All of the staff, I've got great relationships with everyone. 'Crock' puts so much time and care into the program. I'm so very lucky to be here."

O'Loughlin was considered North Melbourne's biggest contract priority heading into the year, with her importance to coach Darren Crocker's side emphasised by the significant push from rival clubs for her signature.

However, set to play her 50th game this weekend when the Kangaroos take on Collingwood at Arden Street on Sunday, O'Loughlin credited the club for her breakout 2024 season and said she couldn't see her future anywhere else.

Alice O'Loughlin celebrates a goal during the AFLW R3 match between North Melbourne and Walyalup (Fremantle) at Fremantle Community Bank Oval on August 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Last year gave me a lot of confidence," O'Loughlin said.

"Especially, several years before, I was in and out and I had a few injuries. But it gave me the confidence in my ability that I can perform at the highest level, but also made me realise that once you put in the work you do see results. It does pay off.

"It really is so much fun here at the moment. Sometimes, you do have to stop and realise the situation that we are in as a group. We're very lucky to be winning so many games. I base my football around having fun and I'm just loving my time at North."