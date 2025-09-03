The Lions and Crows have long been the benchmark of AFLW. But have other teams started to work them out?

Brisbane and Adelaide have been slightly below par in 2025. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE and Kuwarna are the two original heavyweights of the NAB AFLW competition.

The teams have met on 14 occasions – the most of any combination, thanks to a healthy presence in finals – with the Lions having won the past six games.

The average margin in the past four matches between the sides is just six points.

The two clubs have taken up 10 of a possible 16 AFLW Grand Finalist slots, with all eight deciders having featured at least one of the two teams, for a total of five flags.

Brisbane players celebrate after the AFLW Grand Final against Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on April 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

But for the first time, both teams have shown more than a touch of the wobbles at the start of a season.

Brisbane has one win from its first three games which, while hardly cause for serious alarm, is far from its normally imperious record. The Lions lost just two games for the entirety of last year's home and away season.

The Crows are 2-1, having looked uncharacteristically miles off the mark in round one against Euro-Yroke before banking two wins. They dropped three games last year, so again, it's not the end of the world.

But never have both teams struggled in the same season.

Matthew Clarke speaks to his players during the AFLW R1 match between Adelaide and St Kilda at RSEA Park on August 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Crows have had two blips: in 2018 (which was a top two finals system only) and 2020 (eventually cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak); while the Lions have missed finals just once, in 2019.

The Lions have struggled with their entries inside 50 this year, with a number of shallow, repetitive efforts against Carlton. Despite struggling to pierce the Blues' defence, there was no plan B, at least on the field.

Their pressure through the midfield and in defence is also down and they are averaging 17 fewer tackles across the field this year compared to last. Tackles inside 50 are actually up, somewhat masking the issues further afield.

The Lions are yet to win a tackle count in a game, having lost that statistic just once last year.

Jade Ellenger is tackled by Erone Fitzpatrick during the AFLW R3 match between Brisbane and Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena on August 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

They have also had periods of switching off during their losses to Carlton and Hawthorn, and in 2025 when the competition is coming closer together, a growing number of teams can now take advantage of such lapses

"Twelve-game season, we're only three games in. There are a lot of things we're still sifting through – our best line-up, who to bring in, who to give a chance to, those sorts of things," coach Craig Starcevich said in his post-match press conference after the Blues match.

"Our opponents are all getting better as well. We're playing some teams now who have recruited well in recent times, they're all starting to get between 25 and 50 games under their belts, and they're starting to look like dangerous opposition, and Carlton was definitely in that bracket tonight."

Craig Starcevich during the AFLW R2 match between Brisbane and Fremantle at Fremantle Oval on August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After a particularly poor round one (and two losses in the practice matches), Kuwarna appears to have turned a corner, although two wins do not make a trend.

The Crows have once again struggled in front of the big sticks in 2025.

They've increased their number of scoring shots compared to last year, but their accuracy is proving a stumbling block, kicking 2.7 and 7.12 in two of their matches this year (the latter being a win, albeit against the lowly Greater Western Sydney).

After the round one loss to the Saints, coach Matthew Clarke said: "We had 50 inside 50s for a few goals, which is far from ideal. But clearly the efficiency in the first half (was an issue), but in the third quarter, St Kilda just beat us up at the contest, they went to work and owned the game in that little period. They took their chances, and we didn't.

Hannah Ewings kicks for goal during the AFLW R1 match between Adelaide and St Kilda at RSEA Park on August 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"To be fair on the forwards, it's probably our mid connection to the forwards, rather than putting it at their feet. Something we need to work on. They have been working pretty hard, to be fair, but we need more."

Like a pair of aging boxers, Brisbane and Kuwarna will keep taking swings at each other.

But a few chinks in the armour have opened up.

And in a 12-round season, another blow could be a knock out to their hopes for a top-four finish.