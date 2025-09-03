Jasmine Garner will miss between two and four weeks with an ankle injury

Jasmine Garner is seen on crutches during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne is heading into uncharted waters – life without Jasmine Garner.

The superstar midfielder hasn't missed a single game of AFLW, dating back to her debut with Collingwood in round one, 2017, while the Roos have never played a game without her since entering the competition in 2019.

Garner suffered a "high-grade" ligament injury to the outside of her left ankle after landing awkwardly in a marking contest against Walyalup, and has been ruled out for 2-4 weeks.

Conservatively, she will miss games against Collingwood, and crucially, the Grand Final rematch with Brisbane, with Carlton and Essendon to round out the month.

North Melbourne generally runs with a fairly traditional set-up in the engine room – three gun midfielders in Garner, Ash Riddell and Mia King, with youngster Ruby Tripodi as the first rotation.

King provides the crash, bash and defensive pressure, Riddell catches teams on the hop with her spread from contest and elite endurance, while the taller Garner brings height, reach and class that few can match.

Thankfully for long-suffering Roos fans who saw a flag just last year, they managed to land two-time All-Australian Eilish Sheerin with pick No.18 during the off-season, a trade that continues to somewhat baffle the wider AFLW world.

Sheerin's team of the year nods came at half-back, but she also proved her wares as a dynamic, stoppage-busting midfielder at Richmond, and was thrown on the ball in the second half of North Melbourne's 100-point win over the Dockers on Sunday.

Eilish Sheerin during the AFLW R3 match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and North Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval on August 31, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Bella Eddey (a test for Sunday after two weeks out with a shin issue) can roll through the middle with her clean hands and pinpoint kicks.

Funnily enough, another option through the middle is Garner's partner, Jenna Bruton, who has spent time there in the past, with pace and agility her biggest strengths.

It sounds odd to say, but the area where the Roos will really miss the star midfielder is up forward.

Garner is the current all-time AFLW leading goalkicker (along with Melbourne's Kate Hore), and has already booted eight goals from three matches this year.

If Sheerin can drift forward and be a marking option – in the vein of Garner – that will help, but she doesn't have the silky set shot of the former key forward.

But if there's any team who can cover the loss of Garner, it's North Melbourne, which is currently on a 15-game undefeated streak.

Just seven AFL sides in the post-2000 era have managed a similar run.

Undefeated in 15 games (minimum), post-2000

Essendon (rd1-20, 2000), 20 games – won the 2000 premiership

Brisbane (rd10 2001 to rd4 2002), 20 – won the 2001 premiership

St Kilda (rd1-19, 2009), 19 – made the 2009 Grand Final

Melbourne (rd20 2021-rd10 2022), 17 – won the 2021 premiership

North Melbourne W (rd1 2024 onwards), 17 – won the 2024 premiership

Geelong (rd10-GF, 2022), 16 – won the 2022 premiership

Geelong (rd6-20, 2007), 15 – won the 2007 premiership

Geelong (rd10-PF, 2008), 15 – made the 2008 Grand Final